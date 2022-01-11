Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market (2020 to 2030) - Featuring Accruent, Archibus and IBM Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market 2020-2030 by Component, Connectivity Protocol, Application, Building Type, Business Model, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global integrated workplace management system market will reach $9,693 million by 2030, growing by 14.1% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the rising adoption of workflow automation solutions, increasing emphasis on energy management by governments, the introduction of new technologies, and the growth in a number of smart & sustainable buildings across the world.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global integrated workplace management system market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (The year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global integrated workplace management system market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Connectivity Protocol, Application, Building Type, Business Model, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

For each region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Application, and Industrial Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 Software & Solution

3.2.1 Software & Solution by Application Type

3.2.1.1 Property Management

3.2.1.2 Asset & Maintenance Management

3.2.1.3 Space & Move Management

3.2.1.4 Technology Management

3.2.1.5 Environmental and Energy Management

3.2.1.6 Other Applications

3.2.2 Software & Solution by AI Feature

3.2.2.1 AI Software

3.2.2.2 Non-AI Software

3.3 Service & Support

3.3.1 Professional Services

3.3.2 Managed Services



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Connectivity Protocol

4.1 Market Overview by Connectivity Protocol

4.2 Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

4.3 WiFi

4.4 LPWAN

4.5 National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

4.6 BACnet

4.7 Other Connectivity Protocols



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Facility Management

5.3 Operations & Service Management

5.4 Real Estate Management

5.5 Environmental & Energy Management

5.6 Capital Project Management



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Building Type

6.1 Market Overview by Building Type

6.2 New Buildings

6.3 Retrofit Buildings



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Business Model

7.1 Market Overview by Business Model

7.2 Subscription Fee Based Model

7.3 Perpetual License Fee Based Model



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Deployment

8.1 Market Overview by Deployment

8.2 On-premise Deployment

8.3 Cloud-based Deployment



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Organization Size

9.1 Market Overview by Organization Size

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 SMEs



10 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical

10.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

10.3 Retail & Consumer Electronics

10.4 Healthcare & Life Sciences

10.5 Manufacturing & Automotive

10.6 Transportation & Logistics

10.7 Telecommunication & IT

10.8 Government & Public Sector

10.9 Real Estate & Construction

10.10 Other Industry Verticals



11 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview of Key Vendors

12.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

12.3 Company Profiles

Accruent LLC

Archibus Inc.

FM:Systems Inc.

FSI (FM Solutions) Limited

IBM Corporation

Indus Systems Inc.

iOFFICE Corporation

MCS Solutions

MRI Software LLC

OfficeSpace Software Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Planon Corporation

SAP SE

Trimble Inc.

Visual Lease, LLC

