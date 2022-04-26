Global Insurance Third Party Administrator Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring American International, Healthscope Benefits and Meritain Health Among Others

Global Insurance Third Party Administrator Market

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insurance Third Party Administrator Market (2022-2027) by End-User, Service Type, Insurance Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Insurance Third Party Administrator Market is estimated to be USD 304.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 408.68 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.09%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Insurance Third Party Administrator Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are - American International Group, Inc, Cannon Cochran Management Services Inc, Capital Group, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Insurance Third Party Administrator Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses Global Insurance Third Party Administrator Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Insurance Third Party Administrator Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increased Risk of Non-Payment
4.1.2 Increasing Digitization of Financial Services
4.1.3 Increase in Business Operations
4.1.4 Growth in Strict Terms and Conditions
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Complex Governing Rules
4.2.2 Adds More Cost on Doing Business
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Advancements in Technologies
4.3.2 Demand for Customized Trade Services
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Fraud and Cyber Attacks Concerns

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Insurance Third Party Administrator Market, By End-User
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Life and Annuities Insurance
6.2.1 Life Insurance
6.2.2 Annuities Insurance
6.3 P and C Insurance

7 Global Insurance Third Party Administrator Market, By Service Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Claims Management
7.3 Policy Management
7.4 Commission Management
7.5 Others

8 Global Insurance Third Party Administrator Market, By Insurance Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Healthcare Providers
8.3 Retirement Plans
8.4 Commercial General Liability
8.5 Other

9 Americas' Insurance Third Party Administrator Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas

10 Europe's Insurance Third Party Administrator Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe

11 Middle East and Africa's Insurance Third Party Administrator Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA

12 APAC's Insurance Third Party Administrator Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles
14.1 American International Group, Inc
14.2 Cannon Cochran Management Services Inc
14.3 Capital Group
14.4 Charles Taylor General Agency, Inc
14.5 Coresource Inc
14.6 Corvel
14.7 Crawford & Company
14.8 East West Assist Insurance TPA Private Limited
14.9 Ericson Insurance TPA Private Limited
14.10 Exlservice Holdings, Inc
14.11 Gallagher Bassett Services, Inc
14.12 Healthscope Benefits, Inc
14.13 HSBC Securities Services
14.14 Meritain Health
14.15 Northern Trust Corporation
14.16 Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc
14.17 UMR Inc
14.18 United Health Care Parekh Insurance TPA Private Limited
14.19 United Healthcare Services, Inc

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dibqw

