Global Insulin Pens Market to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2027

·25 min read
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Insulin Pens estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.

New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insulin Pens Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031936/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the period 2020-2027. Disposable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reusable segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR

The Insulin Pens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Berlin Chemie AG
Biocon
Companion Medical
Eli Lilly and Company
Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies
Novo Nordisk A/S
Owen Mumford
Pendiq
Sanofi
Ypsomed AG;


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031936/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Insulin Pens - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Insulin Pens by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disposable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Disposable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reusable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Reusable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Reusable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospital Pharmacies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospital Pharmacies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Pharmacies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Pharmacies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Retail Pharmacies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail Pharmacies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Insulin Pens Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diabetic Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Diabetic Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Diabetic Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Channels by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Channels by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Insulin Pens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Product Type - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Insulin Pens by Product Type -
Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and
Reusable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies,
Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Insulin Pens by Distribution
Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic
Clinics, Online and Other Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics,
Online and Other Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Product Type - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Insulin Pens by Product
Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Disposable and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies,
Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies,
Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics,
Online and Other Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Insulin Pens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Product Type - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Insulin Pens by Product
Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and
Reusable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies,
Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies,
Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics,
Online and Other Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Insulin Pens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Product Type - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Insulin Pens by Product
Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and
Reusable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies,
Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies,
Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics,
Online and Other Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Insulin Pens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Insulin Pens by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Product Type - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Insulin Pens by Product
Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Disposable and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies,
Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies,
Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics,
Online and Other Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Insulin Pens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Product Type - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Insulin Pens by Product
Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Disposable and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies,
Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies,
Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics,
Online and Other Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Insulin Pens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Product Type - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Insulin Pens by Product
Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Disposable and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies,
Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies,
Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics,
Online and Other Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Product Type - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Insulin Pens by Product
Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and
Reusable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies,
Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies,
Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics,
Online and Other Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Insulin Pens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Insulin
Pens by Product Type - Disposable and Reusable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Insulin Pens by Product Type -
Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and
Reusable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Insulin
Pens by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail
Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Insulin Pens by Distribution
Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic
Clinics, Online and Other Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics,
Online and Other Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Product Type - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Insulin Pens by Product
Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and
Reusable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies,
Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies,
Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics,
Online and Other Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Product Type - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Insulin Pens by Product
Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Disposable and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies,
Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies,
Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics,
Online and Other Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Insulin Pens by Product Type - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Insulin Pens by
Product Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Disposable and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Insulin Pens by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies,
Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies,
Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics,
Online and Other Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Insulin Pens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Insulin Pens by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Insulin Pens by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Insulin Pens by Product Type - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Insulin Pens by
Product Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Disposable and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Insulin Pens by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies,
Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies,
Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics,
Online and Other Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Insulin Pens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Product Type - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Insulin Pens by
Product Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Disposable and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies,
Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies,
Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics,
Online and Other Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Insulin Pens Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Product Type - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: India Historic Review for Insulin Pens by Product
Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Disposable and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin Pens by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies,
Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: India Historic Review for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies,
Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics,
Online and Other Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Insulin Pens by Product Type - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Insulin Pens by
Product Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Disposable and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Insulin Pens by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies,
Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies,
Diabetic Clinics, Online and Other Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Pens by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetic Clinics,
Online and Other Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Insulin Pens by Product Type - Disposable and
Reusable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Insulin
Pens by Product Type - Disposable and Reusable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
