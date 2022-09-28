The Global Instant Grocery Market size is expected to reach $418.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 19.6% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

A process of ordering groceries online from a physical supermarket or grocery store that also accepts online orders is known as instant grocery, as is a separate e-commerce operation that sells groceries.

Typically, there is a delivery charge associated with this service. Online grocers are traditional supermarkets that have created online platforms to better serve their customers. Instant grocery delivery services are prevalent in urban areas all over the world.



Mobile applications and e-commerce websites and platforms are used for online shopping. Customers can order food from grocery stores through the mobile app Instant Grocery and have their orders delivered. Delivering groceries within a particularly short time period is the major priority of the instant grocery approach.



Often supplied by drivers on electric motorcycles or scooters and completed from urban dark storefronts or smaller fulfillment facilities, instant grocery promises rapid delivery (usually within 30 minutes). Customers can place online orders and pick up their ready items in-store on their way home from brick-and-mortar establishments that provide online ordering. For same-day purchases, in-store pickup, sometimes known as click & collect, is typically available.



In general, it is less expensive than delivery and can be done whenever the customer needs it. Rural areas frequently choose this alternative. Customers that live outside the store’s local delivery region can also benefit from it. Hyperlocal delivery services have proliferated in many large cities, promising to deliver groceries and other convenience items to the customer’s door in 15-30 minutes.



One of these dark stores or fulfillment centers is normally run by each neighborhood where an Instant-Delivery App is active. Since they are not intended for consumers, space can be utilized more effectively, and often, the operating costs (at scale) as a percentage of sales are cheaper than the rent for grocery shops. After a customer puts an order, it is processed by employees in the associated fulfillment center and delivered by riders, who are usually on bikes.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a substantial positive impact on the growth of the instant grocery market. Many modifications in the consumer behavior have been driven by the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the pandemic, the majority of people have adopted online grocery shopping for the first time, which compelled retailers to focus on online delivery. Due to the ease of placing an order through just one click from the convenience of their own home and the close proximity of physical stores, consumers prefer online grocery rapid delivery.



Market Growth Factors



An Increasing Number Of Technological Advancements Being Introduced In These Applications And Services



Technological developments, like smart tracking and improved analytical insights, are some of the main elements fueling the expansion of the instant grocery market. Mobile and eCommerce businesses are looking at instant grocery delivery as a potential development area. Furthermore, the instant grocery channel for quick shopping is anticipated to grow as the transition from brick-and-mortar to online retail continues. Delivering goods from the warehouse to clients is no longer the main goal of instant groceries.



Offers Increased Convenience To The Customer While Saving Time And Efforts



In recent years, users were compelled to step out of their houses in order to purchase any particular good from the grocery store. It takes a lot of time as well as the efforts of the customer. However, with the emergence of instant delivery applications and services, this problem has been addressed. Instant grocery shopping allows the user to purchase and receive any goods at their doorstep. Users can purchase everything they need in order to fulfill their daily requirements through these applications.



Market Restraining Factors



Challenges In Addressing Hurdles Presented By Sophisticated Technologies



The difficulty of adapting to new and complex technologies is one of the major obstacles to the growth of the instant grocery market. Although the companies ensure the delivery of any product in 10 to 20 minutes, e-commerce players face many challenges. Creating technology that reliably delivers things in the promised time period and running a supply chain that can handle such a high-touch, high-frequency user case is just a few of the exciting challenges facing quick-commerce nowadays.



Product Outlook



By Product, the Instant Grocery Market is bifurcated into Food Products (Breakfast & Dairy, Snacks & Beverages, Staples & Cooking Essentials, Fresh Produce, and Others) and Non-food Products (Cleaning Essentials, Bath & Body, Home Utilities, and Others). In the food products segment, the staples & cooking essentials segment witnessed the highest revenue share of the market. The popularity of these products can be ascribed to frequent purchases of basics, like wheat flour, grains, and other ingredients for cooking, such as oil and spices.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Instant Grocery Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the instant grocery market. A number of major businesses, like Instacart, Amazon.com Inc., and Uber Technologies Inc., can be attributed to the growth. The rise is anticipated to be driven by regional players who employ a variety of techniques to increase their presence.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Amazon.com, Inc. is the forerunner in the Instant Grocery Market. Companies such as Walmart, Inc., Instacart and Swiggy are some of the key innovators in Instant Grocery Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amazon.com, Inc., Swiggy, Walmart Inc., Delivery Hero SE, DoorDash, Inc., Target Corporation, Uber Technologies, Inc., Ocado Retail Ltd., Blink Commerce Private Limited, and Instacart.



Recent Strategies deployed in Instant Grocery Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jun-2022: Instacart Walmart Canada partnered with Instacart, a grocery delivery, and pick-up service company. This partnership aimed to include Walmart Now, a virtual convenience store pilot within Toronto. In addition, the new virtual store would offer 4,000 items for delivery within 30 minutes with an Instacart-powered service.



May-2022: Uber entered into a partnership with Albertsons Companies, an American grocery company. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to add Albertsons’ stores and 2000 grocer’s stores to Uber Eats.



Feb-2022: Blinkit partnered with Chuk, a compostable food service ware company. Following this partnership, the companies would roll out a range of disposable tableware, including trays, plates, and bowls made of plant-based material. In addition, the companies also aimed to boost the sustainability of the environment.



Sep-2021: Instacart entered into a partnership with Kroger, an American retail company. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to launch Kroger Delivery Now, a virtual convenience store that delivers meal solutions, fresh food, snacks, and other products within 30 minutes. In addition, the new service encompasses a choice of nearly 25,000 items available for 50 million households through 2,700 grocery stores of Kroger.



May-2021: Uber Technologies came into a partnership with GoPuff, a consumer goods and food delivery company. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to integrate Uber’s engaged US consumer base and the expertise of GoPuff in instant needs delivery to fulfill the demand of customers.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Aug-2022: Amazon rolled out same-day delivery from select retail stores. With this launch, the company aimed to avail the delivery of more products in significantly reduced time. Moreover, this launch also complements the company’s aim to compete with delivery apps offering same-day delivery of retail products.



Jul-2022: Uber introduced a range of new features to its grocery delivery service. This product expansion aimed to offer more convenience to consumers as well as merchant partners. Moreover, this product expansion would also allow customers to place orders from grocery stores post the operational hours, schedule deliveries, order tracking, etc.



Jul-2022: Walmart unveiled InHome Delivery Service. The new solution aimed to offer home delivery to the subscribers of Walmart’s online membership program through a one-time password.



May-2022: Instamart expanded the selection of fresh fruits and vegetables on the platform in Pune. With this product expansion, the company aimed to increase the range of choices for customers purchasing fruits and vegetables.



Sep-2021: The GIANT Company released the GIANT Instant Delivery and MARTIN’S Instant Delivery. The new solutions aimed to offer household essentials, fresh groceries, convenience items, and convenient delivery to customers chainwide in 30 minutes post the order.



Sep-2021: Instacart launched a 24/7 delivery service, a convenience-focused offering. Through this launch, the company aimed to provide 24/7 delivery services across selected retail partners operating 24/7, including Walgreens, Rite-aid, Safeway locations, 7-Eleven, and Safeway locations.



May-2021: Instacart unveiled Priority Delivery, a new service that avails faster grocery delivery in the US and Canada. With this launch, the company aimed to provide the access to quick grocery delivery to customers across the metropolitans within the United States. Moreover, Instacart also aimed to bring the in-store express lane online.



Apr-2021: Walmart expanded the availability of its InHome delivery service. With this expansion, the company aimed to increase its reach from 6 million customers to 30 million customers in several countries, including Los Angeles and Chicago.



Mar-2021: Amazon expanded its geographical footprint by increasing the capacities of its Amazon Food. With this geographical expansion, the company aimed to expand its food delivery service across 62 codes in Bangalore.



Aug-2020: Amazon unveiled Amazon Fresh grocery store, a novel grocery store. With this launch, the company aimed to provide an impeccable grocery shopping experience to its customers in both Online and Offline methods.



Aug-2020: Swiggy launched Instamart in Gurugram. This launch aimed to allow the company to deliver groceries across the area within 45 minutes. Moreover, the company also aimed to fulfill the demands of their customers for instant delivery of snacks, ice creams, beverages, instant meals, vegetables, and fruits.



Apr-2020: Swiggy introduced on-demand delivery and procurement of delivery of essential goods in its hyperlocal delivery offering. With this product expansion, the company aimed to unlock a new area of safety and convenience for its customers as well as the income for the delivery partners during the pandemic period.



Apr-2020: Walmart introduced Express Delivery into the retailer’s popular pickup and delivery offerings. The new service aimed to deliver goods from the store to the customer’s house within two hours.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jun-2022: DoorDash completed its acquisition of Wolt, a multi-national food delivery platform. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its global footprint via quicker product development as well as increased investment efficiency.



May-2022: Swiggy acquired Dineout from Times Internet, an internet technology company in India. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to enter the dining-out industry in order to compete with its rival companies across the market.



Oct-2021: Delivery Hero took over the core food delivery and quick commerce verticals of Hugo, one of the most popular open-source static site generators, in the Caribbean and Central America. With this acquisition, the company aimed to further strengthen its foothold across Central America while also expanding its operations across Jamaica.



Aug-2020: Delivery Hero took over InstaShop, a leader in online grocery across North Africa and the Middle East. With this acquisition, the company aimed to complement its grocery delivery business and also increase its focus on the importance of q-commerce.



Expansions:



Sep-2021: Amazon India expanded its geographical footprint with the launch of its ultra-fast 2-hour groceries and daily essentials delivery service. Through this geographical expansion, the company aimed to increase its processing capacity with 35 dedicated sites within 14 cities across India.



Aug-2021: Walmart launched Walmart GoLocal, a new delivery service business. This product launch aimed to enable merchants across small and large enterprises to leverage Walmart’s delivery platform in order to receive orders and deliver goods to their customers.



Jul-2021: Uber expanded its geographical footprint with the availability of on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery in 400 cities. With this geographical expansion, the company aimed to mark the first major expansion of its new service.



May-2021: Delivery Hero expanded its geographical footprint by launching operations in Berlin. With this geographical expansion, the company aimed to complement its vision to deliver any product locally across Berlin.



Feb-2021: Ocado Zoom expanded its geographical footprint with the launch of new sites in London. With this launch, the company aimed to enable customers within a particular distance to place orders on the app and receive the delivery on the same day.



Sep-2020: Delivery Hero expanded its geographical footprint with the launch of its operations in Japan. Through this geographical expansion, the company aimed to strengthen its foothold across Asia. Moreover, the company would start its operations across Nagoya, Yokohama, Kobe, Sapporo, Hiroshima, and Fukuoka.



Apr-2020: Swiggy expanded its geographical footprint with the launch of its delivery service across Chandigarh, Delhi, and Jaipur. This geographical expansion would aid the company in meeting the demand for essential grocery items and staples within the market.



