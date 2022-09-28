The Global Instant Grocery Market size is expected to reach $418.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 19.6% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·12 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

A process of ordering groceries online from a physical supermarket or grocery store that also accepts online orders is known as instant grocery, as is a separate e-commerce operation that sells groceries.

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Instant Grocery Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Food Products Type, By Non-food Products Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322100/?utm_source=GNW
Typically, there is a delivery charge associated with this service. Online grocers are traditional supermarkets that have created online platforms to better serve their customers. Instant grocery delivery services are prevalent in urban areas all over the world.

Mobile applications and e-commerce websites and platforms are used for online shopping. Customers can order food from grocery stores through the mobile app Instant Grocery and have their orders delivered. Delivering groceries within a particularly short time period is the major priority of the instant grocery approach.

Often supplied by drivers on electric motorcycles or scooters and completed from urban dark storefronts or smaller fulfillment facilities, instant grocery promises rapid delivery (usually within 30 minutes). Customers can place online orders and pick up their ready items in-store on their way home from brick-and-mortar establishments that provide online ordering. For same-day purchases, in-store pickup, sometimes known as click & collect, is typically available.

In general, it is less expensive than delivery and can be done whenever the customer needs it. Rural areas frequently choose this alternative. Customers that live outside the store’s local delivery region can also benefit from it. Hyperlocal delivery services have proliferated in many large cities, promising to deliver groceries and other convenience items to the customer’s door in 15-30 minutes.

One of these dark stores or fulfillment centers is normally run by each neighborhood where an Instant-Delivery App is active. Since they are not intended for consumers, space can be utilized more effectively, and often, the operating costs (at scale) as a percentage of sales are cheaper than the rent for grocery shops. After a customer puts an order, it is processed by employees in the associated fulfillment center and delivered by riders, who are usually on bikes.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a substantial positive impact on the growth of the instant grocery market. Many modifications in the consumer behavior have been driven by the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the pandemic, the majority of people have adopted online grocery shopping for the first time, which compelled retailers to focus on online delivery. Due to the ease of placing an order through just one click from the convenience of their own home and the close proximity of physical stores, consumers prefer online grocery rapid delivery.

Market Growth Factors

An Increasing Number Of Technological Advancements Being Introduced In These Applications And Services

Technological developments, like smart tracking and improved analytical insights, are some of the main elements fueling the expansion of the instant grocery market. Mobile and eCommerce businesses are looking at instant grocery delivery as a potential development area. Furthermore, the instant grocery channel for quick shopping is anticipated to grow as the transition from brick-and-mortar to online retail continues. Delivering goods from the warehouse to clients is no longer the main goal of instant groceries.

Offers Increased Convenience To The Customer While Saving Time And Efforts

In recent years, users were compelled to step out of their houses in order to purchase any particular good from the grocery store. It takes a lot of time as well as the efforts of the customer. However, with the emergence of instant delivery applications and services, this problem has been addressed. Instant grocery shopping allows the user to purchase and receive any goods at their doorstep. Users can purchase everything they need in order to fulfill their daily requirements through these applications.

Market Restraining Factors

Challenges In Addressing Hurdles Presented By Sophisticated Technologies

The difficulty of adapting to new and complex technologies is one of the major obstacles to the growth of the instant grocery market. Although the companies ensure the delivery of any product in 10 to 20 minutes, e-commerce players face many challenges. Creating technology that reliably delivers things in the promised time period and running a supply chain that can handle such a high-touch, high-frequency user case is just a few of the exciting challenges facing quick-commerce nowadays.

Product Outlook

By Product, the Instant Grocery Market is bifurcated into Food Products (Breakfast & Dairy, Snacks & Beverages, Staples & Cooking Essentials, Fresh Produce, and Others) and Non-food Products (Cleaning Essentials, Bath & Body, Home Utilities, and Others). In the food products segment, the staples & cooking essentials segment witnessed the highest revenue share of the market. The popularity of these products can be ascribed to frequent purchases of basics, like wheat flour, grains, and other ingredients for cooking, such as oil and spices.

Regional Outlook

Region-Wise, the Instant Grocery Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the instant grocery market. A number of major businesses, like Instacart, Amazon.com Inc., and Uber Technologies Inc., can be attributed to the growth. The rise is anticipated to be driven by regional players who employ a variety of techniques to increase their presence.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Amazon.com, Inc. is the forerunner in the Instant Grocery Market. Companies such as Walmart, Inc., Instacart and Swiggy are some of the key innovators in Instant Grocery Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amazon.com, Inc., Swiggy, Walmart Inc., Delivery Hero SE, DoorDash, Inc., Target Corporation, Uber Technologies, Inc., Ocado Retail Ltd., Blink Commerce Private Limited, and Instacart.

Recent Strategies deployed in Instant Grocery Market

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Jun-2022: Instacart Walmart Canada partnered with Instacart, a grocery delivery, and pick-up service company. This partnership aimed to include Walmart Now, a virtual convenience store pilot within Toronto. In addition, the new virtual store would offer 4,000 items for delivery within 30 minutes with an Instacart-powered service.

May-2022: Uber entered into a partnership with Albertsons Companies, an American grocery company. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to add Albertsons’ stores and 2000 grocer’s stores to Uber Eats.

Feb-2022: Blinkit partnered with Chuk, a compostable food service ware company. Following this partnership, the companies would roll out a range of disposable tableware, including trays, plates, and bowls made of plant-based material. In addition, the companies also aimed to boost the sustainability of the environment.

Sep-2021: Instacart entered into a partnership with Kroger, an American retail company. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to launch Kroger Delivery Now, a virtual convenience store that delivers meal solutions, fresh food, snacks, and other products within 30 minutes. In addition, the new service encompasses a choice of nearly 25,000 items available for 50 million households through 2,700 grocery stores of Kroger.

May-2021: Uber Technologies came into a partnership with GoPuff, a consumer goods and food delivery company. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to integrate Uber’s engaged US consumer base and the expertise of GoPuff in instant needs delivery to fulfill the demand of customers.

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

Aug-2022: Amazon rolled out same-day delivery from select retail stores. With this launch, the company aimed to avail the delivery of more products in significantly reduced time. Moreover, this launch also complements the company’s aim to compete with delivery apps offering same-day delivery of retail products.

Jul-2022: Uber introduced a range of new features to its grocery delivery service. This product expansion aimed to offer more convenience to consumers as well as merchant partners. Moreover, this product expansion would also allow customers to place orders from grocery stores post the operational hours, schedule deliveries, order tracking, etc.

Jul-2022: Walmart unveiled InHome Delivery Service. The new solution aimed to offer home delivery to the subscribers of Walmart’s online membership program through a one-time password.

May-2022: Instamart expanded the selection of fresh fruits and vegetables on the platform in Pune. With this product expansion, the company aimed to increase the range of choices for customers purchasing fruits and vegetables.

Sep-2021: The GIANT Company released the GIANT Instant Delivery and MARTIN’S Instant Delivery. The new solutions aimed to offer household essentials, fresh groceries, convenience items, and convenient delivery to customers chainwide in 30 minutes post the order.

Sep-2021: Instacart launched a 24/7 delivery service, a convenience-focused offering. Through this launch, the company aimed to provide 24/7 delivery services across selected retail partners operating 24/7, including Walgreens, Rite-aid, Safeway locations, 7-Eleven, and Safeway locations.

May-2021: Instacart unveiled Priority Delivery, a new service that avails faster grocery delivery in the US and Canada. With this launch, the company aimed to provide the access to quick grocery delivery to customers across the metropolitans within the United States. Moreover, Instacart also aimed to bring the in-store express lane online.

Apr-2021: Walmart expanded the availability of its InHome delivery service. With this expansion, the company aimed to increase its reach from 6 million customers to 30 million customers in several countries, including Los Angeles and Chicago.

Mar-2021: Amazon expanded its geographical footprint by increasing the capacities of its Amazon Food. With this geographical expansion, the company aimed to expand its food delivery service across 62 codes in Bangalore.

Aug-2020: Amazon unveiled Amazon Fresh grocery store, a novel grocery store. With this launch, the company aimed to provide an impeccable grocery shopping experience to its customers in both Online and Offline methods.

Aug-2020: Swiggy launched Instamart in Gurugram. This launch aimed to allow the company to deliver groceries across the area within 45 minutes. Moreover, the company also aimed to fulfill the demands of their customers for instant delivery of snacks, ice creams, beverages, instant meals, vegetables, and fruits.

Apr-2020: Swiggy introduced on-demand delivery and procurement of delivery of essential goods in its hyperlocal delivery offering. With this product expansion, the company aimed to unlock a new area of safety and convenience for its customers as well as the income for the delivery partners during the pandemic period.

Apr-2020: Walmart introduced Express Delivery into the retailer’s popular pickup and delivery offerings. The new service aimed to deliver goods from the store to the customer’s house within two hours.

Acquisitions and Mergers:

Jun-2022: DoorDash completed its acquisition of Wolt, a multi-national food delivery platform. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its global footprint via quicker product development as well as increased investment efficiency.

May-2022: Swiggy acquired Dineout from Times Internet, an internet technology company in India. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to enter the dining-out industry in order to compete with its rival companies across the market.

Oct-2021: Delivery Hero took over the core food delivery and quick commerce verticals of Hugo, one of the most popular open-source static site generators, in the Caribbean and Central America. With this acquisition, the company aimed to further strengthen its foothold across Central America while also expanding its operations across Jamaica.

Aug-2020: Delivery Hero took over InstaShop, a leader in online grocery across North Africa and the Middle East. With this acquisition, the company aimed to complement its grocery delivery business and also increase its focus on the importance of q-commerce.

Expansions:

Sep-2021: Amazon India expanded its geographical footprint with the launch of its ultra-fast 2-hour groceries and daily essentials delivery service. Through this geographical expansion, the company aimed to increase its processing capacity with 35 dedicated sites within 14 cities across India.

Aug-2021: Walmart launched Walmart GoLocal, a new delivery service business. This product launch aimed to enable merchants across small and large enterprises to leverage Walmart’s delivery platform in order to receive orders and deliver goods to their customers.

Jul-2021: Uber expanded its geographical footprint with the availability of on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery in 400 cities. With this geographical expansion, the company aimed to mark the first major expansion of its new service.

May-2021: Delivery Hero expanded its geographical footprint by launching operations in Berlin. With this geographical expansion, the company aimed to complement its vision to deliver any product locally across Berlin.

Feb-2021: Ocado Zoom expanded its geographical footprint with the launch of new sites in London. With this launch, the company aimed to enable customers within a particular distance to place orders on the app and receive the delivery on the same day.

Sep-2020: Delivery Hero expanded its geographical footprint with the launch of its operations in Japan. Through this geographical expansion, the company aimed to strengthen its foothold across Asia. Moreover, the company would start its operations across Nagoya, Yokohama, Kobe, Sapporo, Hiroshima, and Fukuoka.

Apr-2020: Swiggy expanded its geographical footprint with the launch of its delivery service across Chandigarh, Delhi, and Jaipur. This geographical expansion would aid the company in meeting the demand for essential grocery items and staples within the market.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Product

• Food Products

o Staples & Cooking Essentials

o Breakfast & Dairy

o Snacks & Beverages

o Fresh Produce

o Others

• Non-food Products

o Cleaning Essentials

o Home utilities

o Bath & Body

o Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Amazon.com, Inc.

• Swiggy

• Walmart Inc.

• Delivery Hero SE

• DoorDash, Inc.

• Target Corporation

• Uber Technologies, Inc.

• Ocado Retail Ltd.

• Blink Commerce Private Limited

• Instacart

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322100/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Glimpses of hope begin to shine on young, maturing Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin is done trying to impress others, or care what they think. Once shy and timid, the Sabres 22-year-old defenseman and No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 arrived in Buffalo for his fifth training camp brimming with confidence. No longer guarded when addressing reporters, Dahlin stood at the podium with a hand resting casually on his hip, discussing various topics: From how angry he was watching the playoffs on TV for yet another spring to revealing how much more as

  • NHL Preview: Biggest questions looming over the Metropolitan Division

    The battle for the three playoff spots in the Metropolitan Division is shaping up to be a fierce one once again this season.

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • Toronto Maple Leafs captain Tavares out 'minimum' three weeks with oblique strain

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares will be out a 'minimum' of three weeks due to an oblique strain, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Tuesday. Tavares underwent testing Tuesday while the team practised, leading to the diagnosis of his injury. He recorded 17 minutes, 14 seconds of time on ice playing in one of the team's two pre-season games on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Keefe said he had been dealing with the issue since that game. The 32-year-old, heading into his 14th seas

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating 50th anniversary of 1972 Summit Series

    OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Raptors talk about offseason, expectations for new year at Media Day

    The Toronto Raptors faced reporters for the first time this year as they kicked off their preseason with Media Day on Monday.

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • WWE star Kevin Owens dons Canucks jersey, inspires 'Bruce, there it is!' chants

    WWE star Kevin Owens brought the Vancouver crowd to its feet when he entered the ring wearing a Canucks jersey, courtesy of big fan Bruce Boudreau.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • QB Adams settles in as Lions look to clinch playoff berth against visiting Stampeders

    SURREY, B.C. — With his first win with the B.C. Lions now in the books, quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is getting used to life on the West Coast. The 29-year-old native of Pasadena, Calif. has moved into his new home and is enjoying the company of his new teammates. “I didn’t know they were so funny,” Adams said after practice Thursday, as the 9-3 Lions prepare to host the 8-5 Calgary Stampeders at B.C. Place. “Everyone on the team, they’re always joking around, having a good time.” But under the

  • Canada cruises to 2-0 win over World Cup host Qatar in men's soccer friendly

    VIENNA — Three months after a disastrous June camp disrupted by a player boycott over a contract impasse, one might have expected Canada to come out a little rusty against Qatar on Friday. Goals by Cyle Larin and Jonathan David in the opening 13 minutes dispelled that as the Canadian men cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over the World Cup co-host. Perhaps the only criticism might be that Canada, ranked 43rd in the world, could have scored more against No. 48 Qatar. "We knew the first 20 minutes

  • Stampeders lean on defence to tame listless Lions 25-11

    VANCOUVER — Calgary Stampeders rookie Jalen Philpot seized the moment in his CFL debut in his hometown stadium. “The funny thing is that it's amateur night today (Salute to Amateur Football), because that's my memory,” said the 22-year-old native of Delta, B.C., whose father Cory Philpot played eight seasons in the CFL for the B.C. Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. “I remember being out here playing at halftime, running around and just having fun and taking in the whole scenery,” Philpot said. “I

  • Canadian men to play upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in Edmonton

    Edmonton is set to host Canada's next two FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in November. Canada Basketball and the Canadian Elite Basketball League, in partnership with Explore Edmonton and the city of Edmonton, made the announcement Tuesday. The Canadian men's team is set to face Venezuela on Nov. 10 and then take on Panama on Nov. 13 in the fifth window looking to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. In the previous window, Canada stayed undefeated — the only team in the Americas group to d

  • New coach, old captain: Bruins hoping for another run at Cup

    BOSTON (AP) — For one day, they were all in the building: Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara, Tuukka Rask and other members of the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup championship team. What Boston fans can expect to see on the ice this season will be much different. Marchand, the team’s No. 1 scorer last season, will miss the first six weeks recovering from hip surgery. Rask returned only to watch Chara sign a ceremonial contract before joining him in retirement. Bergeron spent most of the summe