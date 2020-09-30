Global Insect Growth Regulators Market to Reach $1. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Insect Growth Regulators estimated at US$856. 7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.
New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insect Growth Regulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957128/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$491.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Juvenile Hormone Analogs & Mimics segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $232.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Insect Growth Regulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$232.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$247.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Anti-Juvenile Hormone Agents Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR
In the global Anti-Juvenile Hormone Agents segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$153.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$208.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$161.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 379-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
- Bayer CropScience AG
- Central Garden & Pet Company
- DowDupont Inc.
- Nufarm Limited
- Platform Specialty Products Corporation
- Russell IPM Ltd.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Syngenta AG
- Valent U.S.A Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957128/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Insect Growth Regulators Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Insect Growth Regulators Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Insect Growth Regulators Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Insect Growth Regulators Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Juvenile Hormone Analogs & Mimics (Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Juvenile Hormone Analogs & Mimics (Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Juvenile Hormone Analogs & Mimics (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Anti-Juvenile Hormone Agents (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Anti-Juvenile Hormone Agents (Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Anti-Juvenile Hormone Agents (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Liquid (Form) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Liquid (Form) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Liquid (Form) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Bait (Form) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Bait (Form) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Bait (Form) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Aerosol (Form) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Aerosol (Form) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Aerosol (Form) Market Percentage Share Distribution
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Agriculture (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Agriculture (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Agriculture (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Livestock Pests (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Livestock Pests (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Livestock Pests (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Commercial Pest Control (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Commercial Pest Control (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Commercial Pest Control (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Insect Growth Regulators Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Insect Growth Regulators Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Insect Growth Regulators Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Insect Growth Regulators Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Insect Growth Regulators Market in the United States
by Form: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Insect Growth Regulators Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Insect Growth Regulators Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 39: Insect Growth Regulators Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Insect Growth Regulators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 42: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Insect Growth Regulators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market
Review by Form in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 45: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Canadian Insect Growth Regulators Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Insect Growth Regulators: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Market for Insect Growth Regulators: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Insect
Growth Regulators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Japanese Insect Growth Regulators Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Insect Growth Regulators Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Insect Growth Regulators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Insect Growth Regulators Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Insect Growth Regulators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Insect Growth Regulators Market by Form:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Insect Growth Regulators in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Insect Growth Regulators Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Insect Growth Regulators Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Insect Growth Regulators Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 68: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Insect Growth Regulators Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Insect Growth Regulators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 71: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Insect Growth Regulators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020-2027
Table 74: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Insect Growth Regulators Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: Insect Growth Regulators Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: French Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Insect Growth Regulators Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Insect Growth Regulators Market in France by Form:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: French Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Insect Growth Regulators Market Share Analysis
by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Insect Growth Regulators Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: French Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: German Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 93: German Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Insect Growth Regulators Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Insect Growth Regulators Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Insect Growth Regulators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Insect Growth Regulators Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Italian Insect Growth Regulators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Insect Growth Regulators Market by Form:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Italian Demand for Insect Growth Regulators in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Insect Growth Regulators Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Insect Growth Regulators:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Insect Growth Regulators Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: United Kingdom Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Insect Growth Regulators:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Insect Growth Regulators Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Insect Growth Regulators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 113: United Kingdom Insect Growth Regulators Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Insect Growth Regulators Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Insect Growth Regulators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Spanish Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 117: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Spanish Insect Growth Regulators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Spanish Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market
Review by Form in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 120: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Spanish Insect Growth Regulators Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 123: Spanish Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russian Insect Growth Regulators Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 126: Russian Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Russian Insect Growth Regulators Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Russia by Form:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 129: Russian Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Russian Insect Growth Regulators Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Insect Growth Regulators Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 132: Insect Growth Regulators Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Insect Growth Regulators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 134: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Insect Growth Regulators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020-2027
Table 137: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Form: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Insect Growth Regulators Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 140: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Insect Growth Regulators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 143: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Insect Growth Regulators Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Asia-Pacific by
Form: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Insect Growth Regulators Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Insect Growth Regulators Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Insect Growth Regulators Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Australian Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Australian Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 159: Australian Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Insect Growth Regulators Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Insect Growth Regulators Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 163: Indian Insect Growth Regulators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Indian Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: Insect Growth Regulators Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: Indian Insect Growth Regulators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Indian Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market
Review by Form in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: Insect Growth Regulators Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: Indian Insect Growth Regulators Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Insect Growth Regulators Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 171: Indian Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: Insect Growth Regulators Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: South Korean Insect Growth Regulators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 174: Insect Growth Regulators Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Insect Growth Regulators Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Insect Growth Regulators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 177: Insect Growth Regulators Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Insect Growth Regulators Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Insect Growth Regulators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Insect Growth Regulators Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Insect Growth
Regulators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Insect Growth Regulators Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Insect Growth
Regulators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Insect Growth Regulators Market
Share Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Insect Growth Regulators in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Insect Growth Regulators Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Insect Growth Regulators Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 190: Latin American Insect Growth Regulators Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 191: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American Insect Growth Regulators Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 193: Latin American Insect Growth Regulators Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 194: Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Insect Growth Regulators Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Latin American Insect Growth Regulators Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 197: Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Insect Growth Regulators Market by
Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Demand for Insect Growth Regulators
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Insect Growth Regulators Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 202: Argentinean Insect Growth Regulators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 203: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Argentinean Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Argentinean Insect Growth Regulators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020-2027
Table 206: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Argentinean Insect Growth Regulators Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 209: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 211: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 212: Brazilian Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 213: Brazilian Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Brazil by Form:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Insect Growth Regulators Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 220: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Mexican Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 222: Mexican Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Insect Growth Regulators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 225: Mexican Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Mexican Insect Growth Regulators Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 228: Insect Growth Regulators Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Insect Growth Regulators
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 230: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Insect Growth Regulators
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Insect Growth Regulators
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020
to 2027
Table 233: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Rest of Latin
America by Form: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Insect Growth Regulators
Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Insect Growth Regulators
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 236: Insect Growth Regulators Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 237: Insect Growth Regulators Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 238: The Middle East Insect Growth Regulators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 239: Insect Growth Regulators Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 240: The Middle East Insect Growth Regulators Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 241: The Middle East Insect Growth Regulators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: The Middle East Insect Growth Regulators Historic
Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 243: Insect Growth Regulators Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 244: The Middle East Insect Growth Regulators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: The Middle East Insect Growth Regulators Historic
Market by Form in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 246: Insect Growth Regulators Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 247: The Middle East Insect Growth Regulators Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 248: Insect Growth Regulators Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 249: The Middle East Insect Growth Regulators Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 250: Iranian Market for Insect Growth Regulators: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 251: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 252: Iranian Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 253: Iranian Market for Insect Growth Regulators: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 254: Insect Growth Regulators Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2012-2019
Table 255: Iranian Insect Growth Regulators Market Share
Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Insect
Growth Regulators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 257: Iranian Insect Growth Regulators Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 258: Insect Growth Regulators Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 259: Israeli Insect Growth Regulators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957128/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001