Global Infrastructure Construction Outlook Report 2021-2025 with COVID-19 Impact Assessments

This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global infrastructure construction industry up to 2025, including an assessment of the impact of COVID-19. The report also includes an assessment of the infrastructure project pipelines across all major regions.

Although heavily impacted by the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, global infrastructure construction output still expanded in 2020, as governments around the world sought to stimulate economic activity through investments in transport infrastructure and clean energy.

The pace of growth in real terms in infrastructure investment stood at 2.7% in 2020, pushing the total output value to US$3.4 trillion. Infrastructure construction, which includes of roads, railways, power and electricity, water and sewerage, and other infrastructure (which mainly comprises airports and marine / inland waterways), had been growing at a relatively fast pace prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, with global output expanding by an average of 4.2% in 2018-2019, and there is expected to be a sharp acceleration in 2021, with output jumping by 6.2%. Thereafter, there will continue to be relatively high levels of growth, averaging 4.9% a year in 2022-2025.



An overview of the outlook for the global infrastructure construction industry to 2025, focusing on roads, railways, power and electricity, water and sewerage, and airports and other infrastructure sectors.

Analysis of the outlook in major global regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South and South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

An assessment of the key attributes of the infrastructure project pipelines in all major regions in the key infrastructure sectors.

Evaluate regional infrastructure construction trends from insight on output values and forecast data to 2025. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.

Identify the project opportunities in key regions and sectors. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.

1. Overview



2. Sector Overviews

2.1 Railways

2.2 Roads

2.3 Electricity and Power

2.4 Water and Sewerage

2.5 Airports and Other Infrastructure



3. Project Pipelines

3.1 All Infrastructure Projects

3.2 Railway Projects

3.3 Road Projects

3.4 Electricity and Power Projects

3.5 Water and Sewerage Projects

3.6 Airports Projects

3.7 Marine and Inland Water Projects



