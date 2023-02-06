The Global Information Security Products and Services Market is forecast to grow by $242.25 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.36% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Information Security Products and Services Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the information security products and services market and is forecast to grow by $242.25 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.36% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Information Security Products and Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02834713/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the information security products and services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advanced and sophisticated threats, increased dependence on the internet, and increase in number of smart-connected devices.

The information security products and services market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
• On-premise
• Cloud

By Type
• Hardware
• Software
• Services

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the emergence of a unified platform for authentication solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the information security products and services market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of byod and popularity of saas-based information security solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the information security products and services market covers the following areas:
• Information security products and services market sizing
• Information security products and services market forecast
• Information security products and services market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading information security products and services market vendors that include Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC, Optiv Security Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., RSA Security LLC, Securonix, SonicWall Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Trend Micro Inc., and VeraCore Software Solutions Inc. Also, the information security products and services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02834713/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • First Nation in Atlin, B.C., accuses former business head of stealing $540K

    The Taku River Tlingit First Nation in Atlin, B.C. is suing the former head of its business arms, accusing him of embezzling more than half a million dollars and depositing it into his personal bank account. In a civil lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court on Jan. 24, the First Nation claims that Peter Kirby, the former president and CEO of Atlin Ltd., and Atlin Power Ltd., misappropriated $540,249 in four separate transactions last July and August. The First Nation alleges that Kirby then "purpor

  • China's oil demand bounce may push producers to reconsider output - IEA

    Oil producers may have to reconsider their output policies following a demand recovery in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, the International Energy Agency's Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Sunday. Demand in China, the world's largest crude importer and No. 2 buyer of liquefied natural gas, has become the biggest uncertain factor in global oil and gas markets in 2023 as investors bet on the speed of its recovery after Beijing lifted COVID restrictions in December. "We expect about half of the growth in global oil demand this year will come from China," Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference.

  • Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine

    Europe imposed a ban Sunday on Russian diesel fuel and other refined oil products, slashing energy dependency on Moscow and seeking to further crimp the Kremlin's fossil fuel earnings as punishment for invading Ukraine. The ban comes along with a price cap agreed by the Group of Seven allied democracies. The goal is allowing Russian diesel to keep flowing to countries like China and India and avoiding a sudden price rise that would hurt consumers worldwide, while reducing the profits funding Moscow's budget and war.

  • Oil prices edge higher, interest rate outlook limits gains

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices inched higher on Monday, recovering from an 8% fall last week to more than three-week lows, driven by expectations slower growth in major economies may limit fuel use. Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2, to $80.11 a barrel at 0946 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped a cent to $73.38. Last Friday, WTI and Brent slid 3% after strong U.S. jobs data raised concerns the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates, which in turn boosted the dollar.

  • U.S. farmers plan to go 'heavy on corn' in 2023 despite risks

    U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for the upcoming season were made even as doubts mounted about demand and price gains for soybeans outstripped corn late last year.

  • Why Silicon Valleys massive layoffs haven't hit Detroit automakers

    The woes of tech giants like Google and Amazon haven't made their way to the auto industry. That means opportunity for laid-off tech workers.

  • Mercedes-Benz eliminating 19 of 33 body styles over next seven years

    Sources inside Mercedes-Benz say the brand will cull 19 of 33 body styles from now to 2030, focusing on big-profit models like Maybach and Mythos.

  • Should I Switch My Social Security Benefit to a Spousal Benefit?

    Social Security benefits can provide you with a stream of retirement income that is reliable. Deciding when to take benefits is an important question, especially if you're married and hope to qualify for spousal benefits. If you're already taking Social … Continue reading → The post Rules for Switching Social Security Benefits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Like Musk, nickel-rich Indonesia has high electric vehicle ambitions

    Armed with the world's largest reserves of nickel and a ban on the export of nickel ore, Indonesia is making itself indispensable for the electric vehicle industry, which uses the metal extensively. In just three years, Indonesia has signed more than a dozen deals worth more than $15 billion for battery and electric vehicle production in the country with manufacturers including Hyundai Motor, LG Group and Foxconn. Next up is the mammoth Tesla Inc, the world's most valuable automaker.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Electric semi-trucks are ready to be deployed, but there aren't near enough plugs to charge them

    Truck manufacturer Daimler is ready to deploy 2,000 electric semi-trucks per year on US streets, but it wouldn't know where to charge them.

  • Musk found not liable over 'funding secured' tweet

    STORY: A U.S. jury on Friday (February 3) found Tesla CEO Elon Musk and company were not liable for misleading investors.That's in relation to Musk tweeting in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take the electric car company private.Tesla shareholders had been claiming billions in damages. Here's one of their lawyers, Adam Apton, after the verdict was read out. “We’re disappointed. We’re examining options, and yeah. Thank you guys.”The plaintiffs claimed Musk had misled them when he tweeted on August 7, 2018, that he was considering taking the company private at $420 per share.That was a premium of about 23% above the previous day's close.He also said he had "funding secured".Later that day Musk, now also Twitter's CEO, had tweeted "investor support is confirmed". Plaintiffs claimed that was a lie.Tesla's stock price soared after the tweets, and then fell again after August 17, as it became clear the buyout would not happen.An economist hired by shareholders had calculated investor losses as high as $12 billion.Lawyers for the investors argued that Musk was not above the law and should be held liable for the tweets.But Musk's lawyer had countered that though the "funding secured" tweet was "technically inaccurate" investors only cared that Musk was considering a buyout."Just because it's a bad tweet doesn't make it fraud," he said during closing arguments.The jury came back with an unanimous verdict in Musk's favour roughly two hours after beginning deliberations.Shareholders of Tesla rose 1.6% in after hours trading following the verdict.Musk was not present in court but tweeted that he was "deeply appreciative" and that the "wisdom of the people had prevailed".

  • New car market grows for sixth month in a row

    Some 131,994 new cars were registered last month, up 14.7% on January 2022.

  • Gen Z is 'doing extraordinarily well' saving for retirement, study finds

    Workers between18 and 25 already had $33,000 socked away in their retirement accounts.

  • Truck stolen from Aurora small business owner, seeking public's help to find it

    Colorado has been dubbed the worst state for car thefts per capita, with more than 40,000 cars stolen last year alone. That marks a 10% increase from 2021 and most of the cars were stolen in the Denver metro area.

  • Shapps raps energy regulator over prepayment meter scandal

    Business Secretary gives suppliers until Tuesday to say what they are going to do about customers who have meters wrongfully fitted.

  • Results: Digital Core REIT Delivered A Surprise Loss And Now Analysts Have New Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Digital Core REIT ( SGX:DCRU ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • Amazon to shed UK warehouses after worst annual loss on record

    Amazon is aiming to shed empty warehouses across Britain as it slams the brakes on growth plans after falling to its worst annual loss on record.

  • Social Media Marketing Tips for Financial Advisors

    Millions of people use social media every day. And there's likely a huge gap in your marketing plan if you're not leveraging them to promote your advisory business. Social media platforms offer an opportunity to connect with prospects and current … Continue reading → The post Social Media Marketing Tips for Financial Advisors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • EU’s Nat Gas Cuts Likely To Spill Into Next Year

    Gas consumption cuts in the EU could extend into 2024 as Europeans are being told they need to continue saving gas until at least next winter