Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Industry

ReportLinker

Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Reach $20. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Infectious Disease Diagnostics estimated at US$15. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.

New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798883/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Assays, Kits, & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

The Infectious Disease Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.

Services and Software Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR

In the global Services and Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 476-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • bioMerieux SA
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • DiaSorin SpA
  • Luminex Corporation
  • Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG
  • Siemens AG
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798883/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Assays, Kits, & Reagents (Product & Service) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Assays, Kits, & Reagents (Product & Service) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Assays, Kits, & Reagents (Product & Service) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Instruments (Product & Service) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Instruments (Product & Service) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Instruments (Product & Service) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Services and Software (Product & Service) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Services and Software (Product & Service) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019

Table 12: Services and Software (Product & Service) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Hepatitis (Disease Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Hepatitis (Disease Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Hepatitis (Disease Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: HIV (Disease Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: HIV (Disease Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: HIV (Disease Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: HAI (Disease Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: HAI (Disease Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 21: HAI (Disease Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 22: HPV (Disease Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 23: HPV (Disease Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

Table 24: HPV (Disease Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: TB (Disease Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: TB (Disease Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 27: TB (Disease Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Influenza (Disease Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Influenza (Disease Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 30: Influenza (Disease Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Immunodiagnostics (Technology) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Immunodiagnostics (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 33: Immunodiagnostics (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 34: PCR (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: PCR (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 36: PCR (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: NGS (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: NGS (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 39: NGS (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 40: Hospital (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 41: Hospital (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 42: Hospital (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 43: Research Institute (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 44: Research Institute (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 45: Research Institute (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: United States Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product & Service:
2020 to 2027

Table 47: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in the United
States by Product & Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019

Table 48: United States Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: United States Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020
to 2027

Table 50: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in the United
States by Disease Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 51: United States Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in US$ Million
in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 53: United States Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 54: United States Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: United States Infectious Disease Diagnostics Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 56: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 57: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 58: Canadian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service:
2020 to 2027

Table 59: Canadian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Review by Product & Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 60: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for
2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 61: Canadian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to
2027

Table 62: Canadian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Review by Disease Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 63: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 64: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 65: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019

Table 66: Canadian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: Canadian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 68: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 69: Canadian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 70: Japanese Market for Infectious Disease Diagnostics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product & Service for the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 72: Japanese Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 73: Japanese Market for Infectious Disease Diagnostics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 74: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 75: Japanese Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 76: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Infectious
Disease Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027

Table 77: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 78: Japanese Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Infectious Disease Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027

Table 80: Japanese Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 81: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 82: Chinese Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product & Service for the Period
2020-2027

Table 83: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product & Service:
2012-2019

Table 84: Chinese Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by
Product & Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 85: Chinese Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 86: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019

Table 87: Chinese Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by
Disease Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 88: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 89: Chinese Infectious Disease Diagnostics Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 90: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 91: Chinese Demand for Infectious Disease Diagnostics in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Review in China
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 93: Chinese Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 94: European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 95: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 96: European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service:
2020-2027

Table 98: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Product & Service: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 99: European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type:
2020-2027

Table 101: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Disease Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 102: European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 103: European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 104: European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 105: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 106: European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 107: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 108: European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 109: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in France by
Product & Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 110: French Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019

Table 111: French Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in France by
Disease Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 113: French Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019

Table 114: French Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: French Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027

Table 116: French Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 117: French Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 118: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 119: French Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 120: French Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

GERMANY
Table 121: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product & Service for the Period 2020-2027

Table 122: German Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019

Table 123: German Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 124: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 125: German Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019

Table 126: German Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 127: German Infectious Disease Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 128: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 129: German Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 130: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 131: German Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 132: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 133: Italian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product & Service for the Period
2020-2027

Table 134: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product & Service:
2012-2019

Table 135: Italian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by
Product & Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 136: Italian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 137: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019

Table 138: Italian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by
Disease Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 139: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 140: Italian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 141: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 142: Italian Demand for Infectious Disease Diagnostics in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 143: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 144: Italian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Infectious Disease
Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product & Service for the Period 2020-2027

Table 146: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product &
Service for the Period 2012-2019

Table 147: United Kingdom Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Share Analysis by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Infectious Disease
Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 149: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 150: United Kingdom Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Share Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 151: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027

Table 152: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 153: United Kingdom Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 154: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Infectious Disease Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027

Table 155: United Kingdom Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 156: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 157: Spanish Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service:
2020 to 2027

Table 158: Spanish Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Review by Product & Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 159: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for
2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 160: Spanish Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to
2027

Table 161: Spanish Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Review by Disease Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 162: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 163: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis in
Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 164: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Spain:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019

Table 165: Spanish Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 166: Spanish Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 167: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 168: Spanish Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 169: Russian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product & Service:
2020 to 2027

Table 170: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Russia by
Product & Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 171: Russian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 172: Russian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020
to 2027

Table 173: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Russia by
Disease Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 174: Russian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 175: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in US$ Million
in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 176: Russian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 177: Russian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 178: Russian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 179: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 180: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 181: Rest of Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service:
2020-2027

Table 182: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Product & Service: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 183: Rest of Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 184: Rest of Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type:
2020-2027

Table 185: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Disease Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 186: Rest of Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: Rest of Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 188: Rest of Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 189: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 190: Rest of Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027

Table 191: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 192: Rest of Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 193: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 194: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 195: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 196: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product & Service: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 197: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019

Table 198: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Share Analysis by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 199: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in
Asia-Pacific by Disease Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 200: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019

Table 201: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Share Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 202: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027

Table 203: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 204: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 205: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 206: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 207: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 208: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product & Service for the Period 2020-2027

Table 209: Australian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019

Table 210: Australian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 212: Australian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019

Table 213: Australian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 214: Australian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 215: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 216: Australian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 217: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 218: Australian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 219: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 220: Indian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service:
2020 to 2027

Table 221: Indian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Review by Product & Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 222: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for
2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 223: Indian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to
2027

Table 224: Indian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Review by Disease Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 225: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 226: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis in
India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 227: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in India:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019

Table 228: Indian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 229: Indian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 230: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 231: Indian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 232: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product & Service for the Period 2020-2027

Table 233: South Korean Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019

Table 234: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027

Table 235: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 236: South Korean Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019

Table 237: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 238: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Technology for the Period 2020-2027

Table 239: South Korean Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 240: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 241: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 242: South Korean Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 243: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Infectious Disease
Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product & Service for the Period 2020-2027

Table 245: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product &
Service for the Period 2012-2019

Table 246: Rest of Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics
Market Share Analysis by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Infectious Disease
Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798883/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001