Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Reach $20. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Infectious Disease Diagnostics estimated at US$15. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.

New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798883/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Assays, Kits, & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Infectious Disease Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.



Services and Software Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR



In the global Services and Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 476-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin SpA

Luminex Corporation

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798883/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Assays, Kits, & Reagents (Product & Service) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Assays, Kits, & Reagents (Product & Service) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Assays, Kits, & Reagents (Product & Service) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Instruments (Product & Service) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Instruments (Product & Service) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Instruments (Product & Service) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Services and Software (Product & Service) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Services and Software (Product & Service) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Services and Software (Product & Service) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Hepatitis (Disease Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Hepatitis (Disease Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Hepatitis (Disease Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: HIV (Disease Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: HIV (Disease Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: HIV (Disease Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: HAI (Disease Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: HAI (Disease Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: HAI (Disease Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: HPV (Disease Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: HPV (Disease Type) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: HPV (Disease Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: TB (Disease Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: TB (Disease Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: TB (Disease Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Influenza (Disease Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Influenza (Disease Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Influenza (Disease Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Immunodiagnostics (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Immunodiagnostics (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Immunodiagnostics (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 34: PCR (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: PCR (Technology) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: PCR (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: NGS (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: NGS (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 39: NGS (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Hospital (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Hospital (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Hospital (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Research Institute (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Research Institute (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Research Institute (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: United States Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product & Service:

2020 to 2027



Table 47: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in the United

States by Product & Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 48: United States Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United States Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 50: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in the United

States by Disease Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 51: United States Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in US$ Million

in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 53: United States Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 54: United States Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: United States Infectious Disease Diagnostics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 57: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 58: Canadian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service:

2020 to 2027



Table 59: Canadian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Review by Product & Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 60: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Canadian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 62: Canadian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Review by Disease Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 63: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 64: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 65: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: Canadian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Canadian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 68: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 69: Canadian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 70: Japanese Market for Infectious Disease Diagnostics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product & Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Japanese Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Japanese Market for Infectious Disease Diagnostics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Japanese Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Infectious

Disease Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 77: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Japan in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 78: Japanese Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Infectious Disease Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 80: Japanese Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 82: Chinese Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product & Service for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product & Service:

2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by

Product & Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 85: Chinese Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Chinese Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by

Disease Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 88: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 89: Chinese Infectious Disease Diagnostics Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 90: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 91: Chinese Demand for Infectious Disease Diagnostics in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Review in China

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Chinese Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 94: European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service:

2020-2027



Table 98: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Product & Service: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 99: European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type:

2020-2027



Table 101: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Disease Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 104: European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 105: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 106: European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: European Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 109: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in France by

Product & Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: French Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 111: French Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in France by

Disease Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: French Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: French Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: French Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 116: French Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 117: French Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 119: French Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: French Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 121: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product & Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: German Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 123: German Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: German Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: German Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: German Infectious Disease Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 128: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: German Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: German Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 133: Italian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product & Service for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product & Service:

2012-2019



Table 135: Italian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by

Product & Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 136: Italian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Italian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by

Disease Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 139: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 140: Italian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 141: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 142: Italian Demand for Infectious Disease Diagnostics in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Italian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Infectious Disease

Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product & Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product &

Service for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: United Kingdom Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Share Analysis by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Infectious Disease

Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: United Kingdom Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Share Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 152: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 153: United Kingdom Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 154: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Infectious Disease Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 155: United Kingdom Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 157: Spanish Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service:

2020 to 2027



Table 158: Spanish Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Review by Product & Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 159: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 160: Spanish Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 161: Spanish Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Review by Disease Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 163: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis in

Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 164: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Spain:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 165: Spanish Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Spanish Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 168: Spanish Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 169: Russian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product & Service:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Russia by

Product & Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 171: Russian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Russian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 173: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Russia by

Disease Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Russian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in US$ Million

in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 176: Russian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 177: Russian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Russian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 180: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 181: Rest of Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service:

2020-2027



Table 182: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Product & Service: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type:

2020-2027



Table 185: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Disease Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Rest of Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 188: Rest of Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 189: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 190: Rest of Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 191: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 193: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 194: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product & Service: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 198: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Share Analysis by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in

Asia-Pacific by Disease Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Share Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 203: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 204: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 205: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 206: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 208: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product & Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Australian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 210: Australian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Australian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Australian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Australian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 215: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Australia:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 216: Australian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Australian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 219: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 220: Indian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service:

2020 to 2027



Table 221: Indian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Review by Product & Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 222: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 223: Indian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 224: Indian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Review by Disease Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 225: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 226: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis in

India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 227: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in India:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 228: Indian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Indian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 230: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 231: Indian Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 232: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product & Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 233: South Korean Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 234: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 235: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 236: South Korean Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019



Table 237: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 238: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 239: South Korean Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 240: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 242: South Korean Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 243: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Infectious Disease

Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product & Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 245: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product &

Service for the Period 2012-2019



Table 246: Rest of Asia-Pacific Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Market Share Analysis by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Infectious Disease

Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798883/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



