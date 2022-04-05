Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Markets, 2020-2021 & 2022-2026: Growing Number of HAIs, Continuing Advancements and Innovations and More Expenditure on Healthcare Driving Growth

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infection Surveillance Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market to Reach US$1.1 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Infection Surveillance Solutions estimated at US$435.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period.

Infection surveillance systems are deployed to identify infection trends, evaluate and take preventive measures to control them. Infection surveillance systems provide healthcare institutions with accurate information on employee and patient health and surgical databases with real-time monitoring. Hospitals and long-term care facilities are the biggest user groups of infection surveillance systems.

Growth in the global market is being driven by a growing number of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs); continuing advancements and innovations in the industry; and more expenditure on healthcare. The rising number of surgeries, growing healthcare expenditure, and governmental policies for preventing HAIs are also contributing to the growth of the infection surveillance solution segment.

Moreover, the ongoing pandemic has also impacted the global market positively, leading to rising demands for these solutions for preventing and monitoring the spread of infections. The ongoing pandemic has enhanced the health IT solution integration for quicker and more effective infection control and prevention and the bulk of these integrations have happened in the hospitals. T

he pandemic forced governments across the world to adapt to healthcare IT systems and digital technologies, like the Singapore government that adopted a strategy of collecting data of the whole population using surveillance technology in Community Care Facilities (CCFs).

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.1% CAGR to reach US$756.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.3% share of the global Infection Surveillance Solutions market.

A tremendous surge in the adoption of customized software for infection surveillance by multiple healthcare facilities is boosting this segment`s growth. The design of most software also includes analysis functions in real-time. The services ensure that the healthcare providers get access to the technical knowledge base, obtain the product team`s support along with acquiring application management skills of the service providing company, the factors that are instrumental behind the growth of the maintenance service and product support segment.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $175.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $122.8 Million by 2026

The Infection Surveillance Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$175.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.26% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$122.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.1% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.6% and 15.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$86.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

North America leads the market for solutions on infection surveillance due to a growing preference of various healthcare settings for surveillance systems, aided by government initiatives for boosting its adoption. Additionally, the leading market players too, are growing their respective businesses in the developing countries for increasing their presence regionally.

The Asia Pacific market is a fast-growing segment due to the increasing awareness and access to advanced healthcare facilities.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • A Prelude to Infection Surveillance Solutions

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Omicron: Impact on Travel Industry

  • Countries that have Already Detected Omicron Cases

  • Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron Variant

  • Fears of Tourism Industry

  • Industry Response to the Travel Curbs

  • Financial Impact

  • Scientists Seek to Gather More Information on Omicron

  • Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron

  • COVID-19 Impact On Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

  • Global Market Analysis and Prospects

  • Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Witnesses Steady Growth

  • Surveillance Software Holds a Significant Share

  • By Infection Type, UTI Holds a Strong Place

  • Hospitals Account for a Major Share of the Market

  • North America and Europe Hold Major Presence, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 40 Featured)

  • Asolva Inc.

  • Baxter International, Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • bioMerieux SA

  • BioVigil Healthcare Systems Inc.

  • CenTrak, Inc.

  • Cerner Corporation

  • CKM Healthcare Inc.

  • Ecolab Inc.

  • GOJO Industries, Inc.

  • Harris Healthcare Group

  • IBM Corporation

  • ICNet International Limited

  • Medexter Healthcare GmbH

  • PeraHealth Inc.

  • PointClickCare Corp.

  • Premier International, Inc.

  • RLDatix

  • STANLEY Healthcare

  • Sunquest Information Systems Inc.

  • Vecna Technologies, Inc.

  • VigiLanz Corporation

  • Vitalacy Inc.

  • Vizzia Technologies

  • Wolters Kluwer N.V.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Spurs Demand for Infection Surveillance Solutions

  • Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions

  • Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below 5 Years

  • Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) Drives Market Growth

  • Mitigating the Risks Associated With Hospital-Acquired Infections

  • Shift to proactive From Reactive

  • Initiatives for Stewardship

  • Report Production

  • Government Measures to Control HAIs Drive Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

  • Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Infections to Drive Need for POC Molecular Diagnostics

  • Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

  • Infection Control Software Witnesses Steady Growth

  • Advantages of Infection Control Software

  • Clinical Surveillance Innovation to Spur the Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

  • Rising Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs to Propel Demand for Infection Surveillance Solutions

  • Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand

  • Digitalization of Healthcare and Technological Advancements

  • Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations to Spur Demand for Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

  • The Move to Cloud Gains Momentum

  • Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory Diseases, Driving Market Opportunities

  • Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/npy8rw

