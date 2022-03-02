Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market Report 2022-2026: Despite Substantial Decline in the Short-Term, Long-Term Outlook Remains Optimistic
Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market to Reach US$816.3 Million by the Year 2026
The global market for Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems estimated at US$563.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$816.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period.
Growth in the global market is spurred by shift from conventional film-based systems to the innovative and highly advanced digital systems. Industries such as automotive and aerospace, with their high image quality requirements are among the important end-users of high-resolution industrial X-ray inspection systems.
The deep sea oil and gas industry basically relies on dependable equipment for carrying out safe and uninterrupted operations. NDT equipment therefore has achieved critical importance in the oil & gas industry, while creating opportunities for X-ray inspection equipment.
Regulatory and consumer demand for safe and premium quality food products, is driving food producers to adopt inspection systems in their production lines to identify defective items. X-ray systems are of particular importance to this industry due to their ability to detect contaminants in food, packaged in metal containers or foil. In post-COVID-19 environment, demand for X-ray inspection devices is likely to revive and remain steady owing to anticipated influx of newer applications as well as progressive developments across various technological aspects.
Digital, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR to reach US$698.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Film segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
This segment currently accounts for a 22.7% share of the global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems market. CT and DR, the prominent digital X-ray technologies, are witnessing strong demand due to the unique advantages they provide over conventional systems.
Quicker image acquisition and processing, higher resolution, ease-of-use and greater throughput are the primary features that are intensifying appeal of these systems. At present, film radiography dominates the installed base in emerging markets as film radiography requires low capital investment.
An Introduction to Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems
Despite Substantial Decline in the Short-Term, Long-Term Outlook Remains Optimistic
Critical Importance of NDT in a Plethora of Industrial Applications Fully Supports Long-Term Growth
A Brief Look into Factors Favoring Future Prospects for Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market
3DX-RAY Ltd.
Anritsu Corporation
Baker Hughes Company
Carl Zeiss X-ray Technologies
Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
Minebea Intec GmbH
Nikon Metrology NV
Nordson Corporation
North Star Imaging, Inc.
Shimadzu Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Toshiba IT & Control Systems Corporation
Vision Medicaid Equipments Private Limited
VJ Group, Inc.
YXLON International GmbH
Recovery in Oil & Gas Sector to Benefit Market for Industrial X-Ray Inspection Technologies
Oil Markets face Uncertainty after Recovering from the Historic Shock due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
Oil and Gas Industry in 2021
Shift Towards Non-Invasive Inspection Augurs Well for X-Ray Systems in Aerospace Industry
Technological Advancements Drive Efficiency of X-ray Inspection in Aerospace Applications
With Pandemic Denting Performance of the Airlines Industry, X-Ray Systems See Massive Decline in Aerospace Demand
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Future of Aerospace Industry
Recovery in Aerospace Sector to Drive the Demand for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems
Aging Fleet Presents Opportunities for Commercial Aircraft PMA
Automotive Industry: Fault Detection Made Easier with X-Ray Systems
How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
Manufacturing Sector: A Prominent Consumer
COVID-19 Mandates Broad-based Amendments to Plant Floor & Factory Operations
Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion
Regulations Provide Impetus to X-Ray Inspection in Food Industry
Increasing Usage of Product Inspection Tools by Food Manufacturers
Advanced & Multi-Functional Devices Widen Adoption in the Food Industry
X-Ray Inspection Comes to the Fore to Address New Packaging Design Challenges
Critical Inspection Requirements of Electronics Industry Underpin Market Expansion
Essential Role of X-Ray Systems in Repair & Rework and Functional Testing of Electronic Systems
Automated X-ray Inspection Systems Gain Traction in SMT Inspection Lines
Offering High Reliability, X-Ray Systems Evolve as Inspection Standard for Tire Industry
Tire Retreading Steers Overall Demand
Security Screening: The New Growth Avenue
X-Ray Enabled Full-Body Scanners Augment Security Screening Infrastructure
X-Ray Inspection Elevates Cargo & Container Screening to a New Level
Security and Medical X-Ray Systems: Key Distinctions
Growing Relevance of Digital Radiography Points Towards Healthy Trajectory
Increased Uptake on the Cards for Computed Tomography (CT) Systems
Flat Panel Detector (FPD) Systems Seek Opportunities
Machine Learning & AI Bring Broad-based Modifications to X-Ray Inspection
Technology Advancements Further Augment Long-Term Growth Prospects
Select Innovations & Advancements
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
