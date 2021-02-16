Global Industrial X-ray Films Market to Reach $64. 6 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial X-ray Films estimated at US$46. 4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$64.

New York, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial X-ray Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957105/?utm_source=GNW

6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oil & Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$25.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Industrial X-ray Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Aerospace & Defense Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global Aerospace & Defense segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

Foma Bohemia spol. s r.o.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Konica Minolta, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957105/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial X-ray Film Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial X-ray Films Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial X-ray Films Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial X-ray Film Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Industrial X-ray Films Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Industrial X-ray Films Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 18: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Industrial X-ray Films Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial X-ray Films in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Industrial X-ray Films Market in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 24: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Industrial X-ray Films in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Industrial X-ray Films Market Review in China in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial X-ray Film Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Industrial X-ray Films Market Demand

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Industrial X-ray Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Industrial X-ray Films Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Industrial X-ray Films Historic Market Review

in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: German Industrial X-ray Films Market in Retrospect in

US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Industrial X-ray Films in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Industrial X-ray Films Market Review in Italy in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial X-ray Films in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Industrial X-ray Films Market in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Industrial X-ray Films Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 48: Spanish Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Industrial X-ray Films Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Industrial X-ray Films Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 51: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Industrial X-ray Films Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Industrial X-ray Films Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Industrial X-ray Films Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Industrial X-ray Films Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Industrial X-ray Films Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Industrial X-ray Films Historic Market

Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Industrial X-ray Films Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Industrial X-ray Films Market in

Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Industrial X-ray Films Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Industrial X-ray Films Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 66: Indian Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Industrial X-ray Films Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Industrial X-ray Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Industrial X-ray Films in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial X-ray Films Market in

US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Industrial X-ray Films Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 74: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Latin America in US$

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Industrial X-ray Films Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Demand for Industrial X-ray Films in

US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Industrial X-ray Films Market Review in Latin America

in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Industrial X-ray Films Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Industrial X-ray Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Industrial X-ray Films Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Industrial X-ray Films Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Industrial X-ray Films Historic Market

Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Industrial X-ray Films Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Industrial X-ray Films Market in Retrospect

in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Industrial X-ray Films Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Industrial X-ray Films Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 90: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Industrial X-ray Films Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Industrial X-ray Films Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Industrial X-ray Films Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Industrial X-ray Films Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Industrial X-ray Films Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Industrial X-ray Films Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial

X-ray Films in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Iranian Industrial X-ray Films Market in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Industrial X-ray Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial X-ray Films in

US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Industrial X-ray Films Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Industrial X-ray Films Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Industrial X-ray Films Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Industrial X-ray Films Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Industrial X-ray Films Market in

Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Industrial X-ray Films Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Industrial X-ray Films Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 114: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957105/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



