Global Industrial X-ray Films Industry
Global Industrial X-ray Films Market to Reach $64. 6 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial X-ray Films estimated at US$46. 4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$64.
New York, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial X-ray Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957105/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oil & Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$25.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Industrial X-ray Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Aerospace & Defense Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global Aerospace & Defense segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation
Foma Bohemia spol. s r.o.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
General Electric Company
Konica Minolta, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957105/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial X-ray Film Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial X-ray Films Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Industrial X-ray Films Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial X-ray Film Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Industrial X-ray Films Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Industrial X-ray Films Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 18: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Industrial X-ray Films Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 21: Canadian Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial X-ray Films in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Japanese Industrial X-ray Films Market in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 24: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Industrial X-ray Films in US$ by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Industrial X-ray Films Market Review in China in US$
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial X-ray Film Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Industrial X-ray Films Market Demand
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Industrial X-ray Films Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 32: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Industrial X-ray Films Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 35: French Industrial X-ray Films Historic Market Review
in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: German Industrial X-ray Films Market in Retrospect in
US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Industrial X-ray Films in US$ by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Industrial X-ray Films Market Review in Italy in US$
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial X-ray Films in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: United Kingdom Industrial X-ray Films Market in US$
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Industrial X-ray Films Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 48: Spanish Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Industrial X-ray Films Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Industrial X-ray Films Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 51: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Industrial X-ray Films Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Industrial X-ray Films Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Industrial X-ray Films Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Industrial X-ray Films Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Industrial X-ray Films Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Industrial X-ray Films Historic Market
Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Industrial X-ray Films Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Industrial X-ray Films Market in
Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Industrial X-ray Films Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Industrial X-ray Films Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 66: Indian Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Industrial X-ray Films Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Industrial X-ray Films Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Industrial X-ray Films in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial X-ray Films Market in
US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Industrial X-ray Films Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027
Table 74: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Latin America in US$
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Industrial X-ray Films Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Demand for Industrial X-ray Films in
US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Industrial X-ray Films Market Review in Latin America
in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Industrial X-ray Films Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Industrial X-ray Films Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Industrial X-ray Films Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Industrial X-ray Films Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Industrial X-ray Films Historic Market
Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Industrial X-ray Films Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Industrial X-ray Films Market in Retrospect
in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Industrial X-ray Films Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Industrial X-ray Films Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 90: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Industrial X-ray Films Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Industrial X-ray Films Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Industrial X-ray Films Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Industrial X-ray Films Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Industrial X-ray Films Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Industrial X-ray Films Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial
X-ray Films in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Iranian Industrial X-ray Films Market in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Industrial X-ray Films Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial X-ray Films in
US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Industrial X-ray Films Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Industrial X-ray Films Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Industrial X-ray Films Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Industrial X-ray Films Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Industrial X-ray Films Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Industrial X-ray Films Market in
Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Industrial X-ray Films Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Industrial X-ray Films Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 114: Industrial X-ray Films Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957105/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001