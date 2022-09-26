Global industrial vacuum cleaners market size to record 5% CAGR through 2028
The research report on ‘Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market’ aims to provide a thorough understanding of the business environment between 2019 and 2028.
Pune, India, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global industrial vacuum cleaners market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2028.
Moving forward, the report emphasizes various market segments, including mode of operation, system type, product type, end-user, and tank capacity. It then talks about the major regions, along with the list of leading players influencing the competitive dynamics in detail. Moreover, a separate section on the analysis of COVID-19 is also in the document.
Rising hygiene, health, and safety concerns in several end-user sectors like textile, chemical & cement are the major growth determinants for the industry.
For the unversed, industrial vacuum cleaners are crucial pieces of equipment utilized by numerous sectors, including chemical, textile, and cement.
Furthermore, the characteristics of the product like eliminating accumulated deposits and complicated strains and being economical for businesses given that they prompt lower personnel costs are augmenting the growth of the business sphere.
Besides, the requirement of the food sector to comply with Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) standards & of the pharmaceutical arena to follow the Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs) for keeping the facilities clean, is further driving the progress of worldwide industrial vacuum cleaners market.
Market Segment Overview:
Based on product type, the dry segment is gaining traction at present and is slated to grow considerably over the analysis timeframe, owing to its popularity and affordability.
Regional Scope:
As per seasoned analysts, North America market is poised to expand at a rapid rate during the stipulated timeframe owing to countries like the US having a well-established presence of multiple end-user sectors including pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and others.
Competitive dashboard:
Ghibli & Wirbel SpA, American Vacuum Company, G. Staehle GmbH u. Co. KG, Numatic International Ltd., Tiger-Vac International Inc., Wieland Lufttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Goodway Technologies Corporation, Snow Joe LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Neato Robotics Inc., iRobot Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Dyson, DEWALT, Delfin Industrial Vacuums, Craftsman, Bissell Inc., and Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG. are the leading players in global industrial vacuum cleaners industry,
Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market, By Product (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)
Wet Vacuum Cleaners
Dry Vacuum Cleaners
Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market, By Mode of Operation (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)
Pneumatic Industrial Vacuum Cleaners
Electric Industrial Vacuum Cleaners
Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market, By System Type (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)
HEPA Filter Vacuum Cleaners
Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Vacuum Cleaners
Central Vacuum Systems
Explosion Proof Vacuum Cleaners
Truck Mounted Vacuum Cleaners
Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market, By End User (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)
Woodworking
Textile
Mining
Chemical
Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverages
Construction
Automotive
Others
Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market, by Tank Capacity (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)
More than 100 Liter
80-100 Liter
60-80 Liters
40-60 Liter
20-40 Liter
Up to 20 Liter
Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)
North America
U.S
Cananda
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Europe
Poland
Russia
Nordic
Benelux
Italy
France
Spain
UK
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Australia
South Korea
India
China
Japan
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
South Africa
GCC
Rest of MEA
Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)
Ghibli & Wirbel SpA
American Vacuum Company
G. Staehle GmbH u. Co. KG
Numatic International Ltd.
Tiger-Vac International Inc.
Wieland Lufttechnik GmbH & Co. KG
Goodway Technologies Corporation
Snow Joe LLC
Panasonic Holdings Corporation
Neato Robotics Inc.
iRobot Corporation
Haier Group Corporation
Emerson Electric Co.
Dyson
DEWALT
Delfin Industrial Vacuums
Craftsman
Bissell Inc.
Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG.
