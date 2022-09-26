Global industrial vacuum cleaners market size to record 5% CAGR through 2028

Market Study Report

The research report on ‘Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market’ aims to provide a thorough understanding of the business environment between 2019 and 2028.

Pune, India, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global industrial vacuum cleaners market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2028.

Moving forward, the report emphasizes various market segments, including mode of operation, system type, product type, end-user, and tank capacity. It then talks about the major regions, along with the list of leading players influencing the competitive dynamics in detail. Moreover, a separate section on the analysis of COVID-19 is also in the document.

Rising hygiene, health, and safety concerns in several end-user sectors like textile, chemical & cement are the major growth determinants for the industry.

For the unversed, industrial vacuum cleaners are crucial pieces of equipment utilized by numerous sectors, including chemical, textile, and cement.

Furthermore, the characteristics of the product like eliminating accumulated deposits and complicated strains and being economical for businesses given that they prompt lower personnel costs are augmenting the growth of the business sphere.

Besides, the requirement of the food sector to comply with Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) standards & of the pharmaceutical arena to follow the Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs) for keeping the facilities clean, is further driving the progress of worldwide industrial vacuum cleaners market.

Market Segment Overview:

Based on product type, the dry segment is gaining traction at present and is slated to grow considerably over the analysis timeframe, owing to its popularity and affordability.

Regional Scope:

As per seasoned analysts, North America market is poised to expand at a rapid rate during the stipulated timeframe owing to countries like the US having a well-established presence of multiple end-user sectors including pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and others.

Competitive dashboard:

Ghibli & Wirbel SpA, American Vacuum Company, G. Staehle GmbH u. Co. KG, Numatic International Ltd., Tiger-Vac International Inc., Wieland Lufttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Goodway Technologies Corporation, Snow Joe LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Neato Robotics Inc., iRobot Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Dyson, DEWALT, Delfin Industrial Vacuums, Craftsman, Bissell Inc., and Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG. are the leading players in global industrial vacuum cleaners industry,

Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market, By Product (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Wet Vacuum Cleaners

Dry Vacuum Cleaners

Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market, By Mode of Operation (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Pneumatic Industrial Vacuum Cleaners

Electric Industrial Vacuum Cleaners

Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market, By System Type (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

HEPA Filter Vacuum Cleaners

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Vacuum Cleaners

Central Vacuum Systems

Explosion Proof Vacuum Cleaners

Truck Mounted Vacuum Cleaners

Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market, By End User (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Woodworking

Textile

Mining

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Construction

Automotive

Others

Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market, by Tank Capacity (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

More than 100 Liter

80-100 Liter

60-80 Liters

40-60 Liter

20-40 Liter

Up to 20 Liter

Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

North America

U.S

Cananda

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Poland

Russia

Nordic

Benelux

Italy

France

Spain

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

South Korea

India

China

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Ghibli & Wirbel SpA

American Vacuum Company

G. Staehle GmbH u. Co. KG

Numatic International Ltd.

Tiger-Vac International Inc.

Wieland Lufttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Goodway Technologies Corporation

Snow Joe LLC

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Neato Robotics Inc.

iRobot Corporation

Haier Group Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Dyson

DEWALT

Delfin Industrial Vacuums

Craftsman

Bissell Inc.

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG.

