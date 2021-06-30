Global Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market to Witness Extensive Growth Owing to Growing Need for Industrial Sludge Removal Treatments - [210 pages] Exclusive Business Report by Research Dive

The global industrial sludge treatment chemical market is projected to experience notable growth in the upcoming years. Growing need for industrial sludge removal treatments is driving the growth of the market. The flocculants type sub-segment, dewatering & drying treatment sub-segment, personal care & chemical sub-segment, and primary treatment sub-segment are projected to dominate the market. The Asia pacific region market is estimated to grow extensively.

New York, USA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has added a report on the global industrial sludge treatment chemical market to its repository. The report states that the market is estimated to hit $7,727.7 million and grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report is an in-depth study presenting thorough lookout of the present scenario and future perspective of the global market. The report is articulated by veteran market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data, recent trends, and all-inclusive market insights for new entrants, investors, existing market players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

Rising need for industrial sludge removal treatments and speedy rise in the number of end users owing to industrial development are propelling the global industrial sludge treatment chemical market growth. Additionally, increasing practices of transforming sludge into agricultural fertilizers is expected to unlock rewarding opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. However, huge investments involved in the water treatment methods and advances in the waste water treatment techniques to decrease wastewater by some companies, which is reducing the sludge production, are projected to hinder the growth of the global market.

The report segments the global industrial sludge treatment chemical market based on type, sludge type, process treatment, end use, and region.

Flocculants Type Sub-Segment to Experience Remarkable Growth

The flocculants sub-segment of the type segment garnered $996.6 million in 2018 and is anticipated to garner $2,399.5 million in the forecast period. This growth is mostly because of the extensive use of flocculants in the treatment process of isolation of insoluble pollutants.

Primary Treatment Sub-Segment to Observe Outstanding Growth

The primary treatment sub-segment of the sludge type segment is anticipated to experience outstanding growth and hit $1,669.1 million in the forecast period. This growth is mostly because primary treatment eradicates maximum pollutants such as heavy metals, organic phosphorus, and some organic nitrogen.

Dewatering & Drying Treatment Sub-Segment to Grab Major Market Share

The dewatering & drying treatment sub-segment of the process treatment segment is anticipated to grab leading market share and garner $1,700.1 million during the estimated period. This growth is mostly attributed to the growing use of dewatering & drying in chemical and food & beverage sectors.

Personal Care & Chemical Sub-Segment to Observe Outstanding Growth

The personal care & chemical sub-segment of the end use segment is anticipated to observe notable growth during the estimated period. This growth is mostly attributed to the growing number of chemical production plants that generate vast quantities of waste water which is directly boosting the use of sludge treatment chemicals.

Asia-Pacific Region to Observe Speedy Growth

The report analyzes the global industrial sludge treatment chemical market across various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region market is projected to rise swiftly and hit $2,287.4 million during the estimated period. The growth of this region market is mainly due to the growing number of production and manufacturing industries in the region generating vast amounts of sludge.

Major Players in the Market:

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Accepta Water Treatment

• Kamira OYJ

• Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

• BASF SE

• Amcon Inc.

• Ecolab Incorporated

• GE Water & Process Technologies

• Hubbard-Hall Inc.

• Beckart Environment

• Ovivo Inc.

For instance, in July 2019, the Municipality of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), launched a new unit for the treatment of industrial wastewater, which can then be reused for irrigation.

The report summarizes various aspects of all the prominent players functioning in the market such as financial performance, recent strategic moves & developments, product portfolio, and SWOT analysis.

