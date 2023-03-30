Global Industrial Scanners Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Scanners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957097/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Industrial Scanners Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Scanners estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.9% over the period 2022-2030. 2D Scanners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Laser Scanners segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $679.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

The Industrial Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$679.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$928.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)
- Datalogic SpA
- Denso Corporation
- Eurotech SpA
- GE Measurement & Control
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- JIREH Industries
- Olympus Corporation
- Omron Microscan Systems, Inc.
- TouchStar Technologies Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957097/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Industrial Scanners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2d
Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for 2d Scanners by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for 2d Scanners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laser
Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Laser Scanners by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Laser Scanners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Linear Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Linear Scanners by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Linear Scanners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Barcode Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Barcode Scanners by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Barcode Scanners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weld
Inspection Scanners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Weld Inspection Scanners by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Weld Inspection
Scanners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 19: World Industrial Scanners Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Industrial Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners
and Linear Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2d
Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld
Inspection Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barcode
Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners
and Linear Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2d
Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld
Inspection Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barcode
Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

JAPAN
Industrial Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners
and Linear Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2d
Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld
Inspection Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barcode
Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

CHINA
Industrial Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners
and Linear Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: China Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2d
Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld
Inspection Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barcode
Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

EUROPE
Industrial Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners
and Linear Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2d
Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld
Inspection Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barcode
Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

FRANCE
Industrial Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners
and Linear Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: France Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2d
Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld
Inspection Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barcode
Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

GERMANY
Industrial Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners
and Linear Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2d
Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld
Inspection Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barcode
Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

ITALY
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners
and Linear Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2d
Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld
Inspection Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barcode
Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Industrial Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners
and Linear Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2d
Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld
Inspection Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by Product -
Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barcode
Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

SPAIN
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners
and Linear Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2d
Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld
Inspection Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barcode
Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

RUSSIA
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners
and Linear Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2d
Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld
Inspection Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barcode
Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Scanners by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser
Scanners and Linear Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial
Scanners by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear
Scanners Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Scanners by Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld
Inspection Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial
Scanners by Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection
Scanners Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Scanners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Industrial Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Scanners by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Scanners
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Scanners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Scanners by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser
Scanners and Linear Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Scanners
by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Scanners by Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld
Inspection Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Scanners
by Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Scanners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Industrial Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners
and Linear Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld
Inspection Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Scanners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

INDIA
Industrial Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners
and Linear Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: India Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: India 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2d
Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Scanners by Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld
Inspection Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: India Historic Review for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: India 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Scanners by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barcode
Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Scanners by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser
Scanners and Linear Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Industrial Scanners
by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Scanners by Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld
Inspection Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Industrial Scanners
by Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Scanners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Industrial Scanners by Technology - 2d Scanners,
Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial
Scanners by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear
Scanners Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for
Industrial Scanners by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for 2d Scanners, Laser Scanners and Linear Scanners
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Industrial Scanners by Product - Barcode Scanners
and Weld Inspection Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial
Scanners by Product - Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection
Scanners Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for
Industrial Scanners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Barcode Scanners and Weld Inspection Scanners for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

LATIN AMERICA
Industrial Scanners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Scanners by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Latin America Historic Review for Industrial
Scanners by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 130: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Scanners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Scanners by Technology - 2d Scanners, Laser
Scanners and Linear Scanners - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957097/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Russian carmaker Avtovaz brings forward holiday shutdown amid component shortage

    Russia's largest carmaker, Avtovaz, said on Thursday that it was bringing forward an annual three-week company summer holiday by several weeks because of component shortages. Russia's auto industry has been hit hard by the fallout of Western sanctions and Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, having previously been reliant on Western investment, parts and partnerships. The company said it was working to establish new logistics corridors, and in 2022 found ways to replace more than 200 car parts that some countries were refusing to export to Russia.

  • Walmart and Costco in Canada not making food inflation worse: experts

    TORONTO — Experts say the Canadian presence of American retail giants such as Walmart and Costco isn't likely to blame for rising grocery prices. That's despite Canadian grocery chain executives having pushed for MPs to question those retailers as part of their study on food inflation. University of Toronto economist Ambarish Chandra called ongoing hearings before a parliamentary committee studying the issue, "performative," saying all retailers seek to maximize profits despite their stated effo

  • Over 807,000 cars from Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and GM under recall: Check recalls here

    The latest car recalls posted by the NHTSA impact Chevy, Cadillac, GMC, Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz models.

  • Jeep's CEO doesn't think there are enough raw materials on earth to meet electric-car demand

    The chief executive of Jeep-maker Stellantis doesn't think there are enough of the necessary raw materials on earth to meet the industry's EV needs.

  • Oil price to average US$85 for next 12 months: survey

    Raymond James says it collected responses from 48 Canadian oil exploration and production companies between March 15 and 24.

  • Chairman says Gazprom close to maximum gas supply to China

    BO'AO, China (AP) — Russia's Gazprom is increasing gas supplies to China and expects soon to reach the maximum planned level through a Siberian pipeline, its chairman said Wednesday, highlighting Beijing's importance as his country's top export market in the face of Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Gazprom is negotiating with China over a possible additional supply project across neighboring Mongolia, Viktor Zubkov said at a government-organized economic forum.

  • US natgas futures down 2% on mild weather ahead of storage report

    U.S. natural gas futures fell about 2% on Thursday on rising output and forecasts for milder weather than previously expected next week that should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage at the beginning of April. Freeport LNG shut last June after a fire.

  • Indian Energy Investor Recoups $20 Billion After Short Seller Attack

    Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani has seen his net worth plunge after short seller group Hindenburg Research published a damning report, but the billionaire has managed to recoup $20 billion in 30 days following the attack

  • Mexican president proposes tougher mining laws, shorter concessions

    The Mexican government's proposed overhaul of mining laws, including shorter concessions and tighter rules for permits, drew a quick warning from industry leaders who fear it could undermine the sector's growth prospects. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered the draft reform on Tuesday to lawmakers in the lower house of Congress, which would sharply reduce the length of mining concessions to 15 from 50 years. Mexico, a major mining country for decades, is the world's top primary silver producer, as well as a top 10 gold and copper miner.

  • Mexico's Banorte to add 800 jobs to tap into nearshoring

    Mexican lender Grupo Financiero Banorte is preparing to hire 800 new employees to tap into growing demand from global companies moving their manufacturing operations to Mexico, its chairman told Reuters. The bank, which is one of Mexico's largest and already employs more than 30,000 people in the country, needs to grow its workforce to tap into the so-called nearshoring opportunity, Chairman Carlos Hank Gonzalez said on Tuesday. "We're adding about 800 people to our workforce to be able to capitalize on the opportunities ... 800 people that we're going to integrate just to be able to capitalize on the opportunities for nearshoring," he said.

  • The US oil and gas sector is stagnating as production slows amid low energy prices

    "The near-zero reading indicates activity was largely unchanged from the prior quarter, a break from the more than two-year stretch of rising activity."

  • McLaren Gets A Huge Shot In The Arm

    The beleaguered British automaker will enjoy a huge financial windfall…

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures down 4% on mild weather, small storage draw

    The amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was on track to hit a monthly record high in March after Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February and returned to near full power this week. Freeport LNG shut last June after a fire. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 47 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 24.

  • Biden administration announces new EV partnerships, set to make changes to EV tax credits

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the Biden administration’s new EV partnerships amid plans to build out a nationwide EV charging infrastructure, and the outlook for the EV tax credit system.

  • CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs to one-month high as 'wave of fear' recedes

    The Canadian dollar strengthened to a one-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices rose and hopes that turmoil in the banking sector is over helped underpin risk appetite. Equity markets globally rose and the safe-haven U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies as investors switched focus to inflation for more hints on central banks' next rate moves, as concerns over the banking sector receded. "Market action suggests that the wave of fear which had gripped markets earlier this month on banking worries continues to wash back out to sea," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, said in a note.

  • Booming consumer demand for discounts drives Dollarama profits up 27%

    Inflation has helped fuel booming business at Dollarama as sales at the discount retailer have increased by almost 17 per cent in the past year. The Montreal-based retailer released earnings results on Wednesday, numbers that show just how strong the demand for bargains is from cash-conscious consumers. Sales at the chain grew by 16.7 per cent to $5.05 billion in its last fiscal year, which ended on Jan. 29. Net earnings per share grew from $2.18 last year to $2.76 in 2022. Same-store sales, a k

  • Australia risks losing pole position in critical minerals race

    Australia is at risk of losing its head start in critical minerals processing because it has not yet laid down a national strategy, even as other governments are splashing out incentives to grab market share and bolster security. Supplier of nearly half of the world's lithium, Australia is also the world's third-largest cobalt exporter and a significant producer of rare earths, copper, graphite, manganese and other minerals key to the global energy transition. However those minerals are largely processed in China, including into materials essential in batteries and magnets for products from electric vehicles to missiles.

  • Can Libya Really Double Its Oil Output?

    Libya’s crude oil production remains well below its 3 million bpd peak in the 1960s, but the country’s National Oil Company has plans to almost double production within three to five years

  • OPEC+ unlikely to tweak oil policy in Monday talks - delegates

    OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal to cut oil output at a meeting on Monday, five delegates from the producer group told Reuters, after oil prices recovered following a drop to 15-month lows. Oil has recovered towards $80 a barrel for Brent crude after falling to near $70 on March 20, as fears ease about a global banking crisis and as a halt in exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region curbs supplies. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, is due to hold a virtual meeting of its ministerial monitoring panel, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

  • OPEC+ To Stick To Its Current Oil Production Plans

    OPEC+ is set to meet on Monday, but delegates from the organization said that it would likely stick to its current production cut plan