Global Industrial Rubber Products Industry

The Global Gloom Chorus Rings Loud in the Industrial Rubber Products Market. Revenues Dip by a Painful $16. 4 Billion. The global market for Industrial Rubber Products is expected to slump by -14% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$145 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 5.

4% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The 2020 year is likely to witness reduced production and demand for natural rubber (NR) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NR production during the first two quarters of 2020 recorded significant decline due to the pandemic. Geopolitical issues are further aggravating business and trade woes. Hong Kong’s national security legislation and its response to COVID-19 are already impacting NR consumption and production. Rubber consumption is being impacted in countries such as India, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia, which are facing travel restrictions, lockdowns and economic hurdles. Given that automotive industry is among the leading end-use markets for rubber, the closure of automotive manufacturing plants in various countries has significant implications for the rubber industry. Downstream manufacturing demand for industrial rubber products has taken a severe beating amid supply chain disruptions, plant closures & recession induced muted demand in consumer markets. In addition, the hiatus in construction projects both as a result of logistics & material disruptions and recession induced cutbacks in spending on new projects has and will continue to impact opportunities in this sector.



Rubber is an indispensable part of the contemporary world. Rubber plays a pivotal role in transportation industry and is a significant production material for sealing and packaging devices, medical supplies, as well as construction equipment. The modern-day high performance elastomers share few things in common with materials derived from natural rubber. Faster machinery, high application temperatures, stringent demands for energy and cost efficiency are forcing engineers to opt for special types of rubber. Asian countries such as India and China, and other dynamic economies, including Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Russia are in particular developing a strong clientele within the rubber industry. A wide range of rubber-made products are utilized in manufacturing functional components for oil & gas exploration, automobile, mechanical, production, cable engineering, and construction industries. Such products also find application as adhesive, raw materials or modifiers for plastics. Rubber industry has undergone a sea change in terms of manufacturing processes and applications. Vulcanization has replaced method of smoked rubber suppression in rubber manufacturing. A key trend in the market is the emergence of thermoplastic elastomers that have superseded rubber in a big way. Chief characteristic of these elastomers is that although they demonstrate the elasticity evident in rubber, they are also permanently deformable like plastics. This characteristic permits use of plastic-processing technology to produce elastomeric products, offering significant cost and efficiency advantages over traditional rubber-processing methods. Recycling of rubber has also become the norm and is being practiced extensively.



From a -14% slump in demand in the year 2020, the return of key growth fundamentals is expected to encourage a difficult recovery of 1.7% in the year 2021. In the post-COVID-19 period a more stricter and dedicated focus on the environment will bring out reclaimed rubber as a key revenue spinner. Strict government policies have led to increased adoption of reclaimed rubber in various applications. Growing preference for reclaim rubber is also on account of rising awareness of the negative impacts of scrap rubber going to landfills, and volatility of oil prices. Furthermore, the distinct attributes of reclaim rubber such as high durability and versatility are augmenting its usage among industrial rubber product producers. Such rubber also has lesser processing costs and the raw materials are easily available, which renders it to be an economical option for producers. The widespread supply of waste tires and the emergence of recyclable materials are stimulating reclaim rubber demand. But elastomer-based products are becoming a challenge to reclaim rubber, despite the former having increased failure strain and poor intermolecular forces in comparison to rubber. Therefore, there exists the need to augment the availability of rubber products that have reduced failure strain and increased intermolecular forces for use in automotive and construction applications. In the automotive sector, reclaim rubber finds widespread application in hoses, belts, tires, and wheels. But in the sector, there exists the requirement for lowering the set-up time during rubber extrusion. Therefore, auto producers need to leverage single-minute exchange of dies (SMED) technical solutions for decreasing the time required for finishing changeover of equipment.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Avon Rubber Plc

Bridgestone Corporation

ContiTech AG

Eaton Corporation

Fenner Plc

Gates Corporation

Habasit AG

Henniges Automotive

Hutchinson S.A.

Meiji Rubber & Chemical Co. Ltd.

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.

Myers Industries Inc.

Nichirin Co. Ltd.

NOK Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Semperit AG Holding

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

The Freudenberg Group

The Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd.

Toyo Tire and Rubber Co. Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Company Limited

Trelleborg AB







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Rubber Demand Under Stress During the COVID-19 Outbreak II-2

Exhibit 1: Global Rubber Production (in Million Tons) for the

Years 2012-2019 II-3

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP II-3

Exhibit 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-5

Exhibit 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020 II-6

Industrial Rubber Products: Recovering Economy to Propel Market

Growth II-6

Futuristic Demand for Automobile to Bode Well for the Market II-8

Reclaimed Rubber to Witness Increased Adoption II-8

Regional Market Analysis: Developing Markets to Lead Growth II-9

Exhibit 4: World Industrial Rubber Products Market (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions II-10

Exhibit 5: World Industrial Rubber Products Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe,

Canada, and Japan II-11

Mechanical Rubber Goods Category Continues to Lead the Market II-11

Market by Rubber Type II-12

Exhibit 6: World Industrial Rubber Products Market by Rubber

Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Natural,

Styrene Butadiene, Polybutadiene, Ethylene-Propylene, Nitrile

Butadiene, and Other Rubber Types II-12

Competitive Landscape II-13

Recent Market Activity II-13

Select Global Brands II-15



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-16



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-18

Automotive Industry: Major End-Use Market II-18

Exhibit 7: Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million

Vehicles) II-19

Exhibit 8: World Automobile Production in Million Units for

2008-2022 II-19

Rubber Products Relevant in Automotive OEM & Aftermarket

Applications II-20

Increasing Average Life of Vehicles: Fertile Environment for

Rubber Products II-20

Exhibit 9: Average Age of Light Vehicles in the United States

for the Years 2007, 2011, 2015 & 2019 II-21

Exhibit 10: Average Age of Passenger Cars & Light Commercial

Vehicles in the United States for the Years 2011, 2015 & 2019 II-21

Exhibit 11: Average Age of Vehicles in the EU for the Years

2011, 2015 & 2019 II-22

Exhibit 12: Average Age of Passengers Cars in the EU by Select

Countries for 2019 II-23

Relevance of Rubber Products in Construction & Infrastructure

Sector II-24

Exhibit 13: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

2019, 2020 & 2021 II-26

Exhibit 14: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$

Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040 II-26

Exhibit 15: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected

Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over

the Period 2016-2040 II-27

Key Applications of Industrial Rubber Products in Construction &

Infrastructure Projects II-27

Industrial Machinery Trends Influence Rubber Products Market II-28

Importance of Rubber Products in Aerospace Applications II-29

Opportunities in Other End-Use Markets II-30

Wiper Blades Market: Safety Drives Demand II-31

Factors Affecting the Wiper Systems Market - On a Scale of 1-5

Market Drivers II-32

Enhancements in Wiper Blade Market II-33

Vehicular Hose Market: An Insight II-33

New Designs and Superior Performance Qualities Boost Market II-33

Growing Threat from Substitute Products: The Ongoing Challenge II-34

Stiff Competition from Thermoplastic Elastomers II-34

Technological Advancements Lower Demand for Replacement Parts II-35

Chloroprene Rubber Seeks to Widen Addressable Market II-35

Adhesives Market: Largest Consumer of Chloroprene Rubber II-36

Chloroprene Rubber Vs Other Polymers in Contact Adhesive

Formulations II-37

Exhibit 16: Global Adhesives Market by Application (in %): 2020 II-38

Product Innovations & Advancements Augur Well II-38

Ford Pioneers Use of Soy Oil-Based Rubber II-39

Environmental Issues II-40

Environmental Issues Concerning Rubber Products Manufacturing

Industry II-40

Measures to Prevent Environmental Pollution II-41

Environmental Concerns Drive Focus onto Recycled Products II-43

Regulatory Environment II-43

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) II-43

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) II-43

ISO Technical Committees (ISO/TCs) II-44

An Introduction to Industrial Rubber Products II-44

Mechanical Rubber Goods II-45

Rubber Hoses II-46

Rubber Belting II-47

Rubber Hose and Belting: A Perspective II-48

Other Industrial Rubber Products II-48

Fabricated Rubber Products II-49

World Rubber Production and Consumption Scenario II-49

Exhibit 17: Global Rubber Production (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Production Volume by Rubber Type II-50

Exhibit 18: Global Production of Natural and Synthetic Rubber

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by

Geographic Region II-51

Exhibit 19: Global Rubber Consumption (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Natural and Synthetic

Rubber II-51

Exhibit 20: Global Consumption of Natural and Synthetic Rubber

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume by

Geographic Region II-52

Rubber Manufacturing Processes Undergo Drastic Changes II-52

Stages of Rubber Manufacturing II-52

Manufacturing Processes for Different Industrial Rubber Products II-54

Types of Rubber II-54

Material and Technology Analysis II-57



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443563/?utm_source=GNW



