Global Industrial Rubber Products Industry

The Global Gloom Chorus Rings Loud in the Industrial Rubber Products Market. Revenues Dip by a Painful $16. 4 Billion. The global market for Industrial Rubber Products is expected to slump by -14% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$145 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 5.

4% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The 2020 year is likely to witness reduced production and demand for natural rubber (NR) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NR production during the first two quarters of 2020 recorded significant decline due to the pandemic. Geopolitical issues are further aggravating business and trade woes. Hong Kong’s national security legislation and its response to COVID-19 are already impacting NR consumption and production. Rubber consumption is being impacted in countries such as India, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia, which are facing travel restrictions, lockdowns and economic hurdles. Given that automotive industry is among the leading end-use markets for rubber, the closure of automotive manufacturing plants in various countries has significant implications for the rubber industry. Downstream manufacturing demand for industrial rubber products has taken a severe beating amid supply chain disruptions, plant closures & recession induced muted demand in consumer markets. In addition, the hiatus in construction projects both as a result of logistics & material disruptions and recession induced cutbacks in spending on new projects has and will continue to impact opportunities in this sector.

Rubber is an indispensable part of the contemporary world. Rubber plays a pivotal role in transportation industry and is a significant production material for sealing and packaging devices, medical supplies, as well as construction equipment. The modern-day high performance elastomers share few things in common with materials derived from natural rubber. Faster machinery, high application temperatures, stringent demands for energy and cost efficiency are forcing engineers to opt for special types of rubber. Asian countries such as India and China, and other dynamic economies, including Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Russia are in particular developing a strong clientele within the rubber industry. A wide range of rubber-made products are utilized in manufacturing functional components for oil & gas exploration, automobile, mechanical, production, cable engineering, and construction industries. Such products also find application as adhesive, raw materials or modifiers for plastics. Rubber industry has undergone a sea change in terms of manufacturing processes and applications. Vulcanization has replaced method of smoked rubber suppression in rubber manufacturing. A key trend in the market is the emergence of thermoplastic elastomers that have superseded rubber in a big way. Chief characteristic of these elastomers is that although they demonstrate the elasticity evident in rubber, they are also permanently deformable like plastics. This characteristic permits use of plastic-processing technology to produce elastomeric products, offering significant cost and efficiency advantages over traditional rubber-processing methods. Recycling of rubber has also become the norm and is being practiced extensively.

From a -14% slump in demand in the year 2020, the return of key growth fundamentals is expected to encourage a difficult recovery of 1.7% in the year 2021. In the post-COVID-19 period a more stricter and dedicated focus on the environment will bring out reclaimed rubber as a key revenue spinner. Strict government policies have led to increased adoption of reclaimed rubber in various applications. Growing preference for reclaim rubber is also on account of rising awareness of the negative impacts of scrap rubber going to landfills, and volatility of oil prices. Furthermore, the distinct attributes of reclaim rubber such as high durability and versatility are augmenting its usage among industrial rubber product producers. Such rubber also has lesser processing costs and the raw materials are easily available, which renders it to be an economical option for producers. The widespread supply of waste tires and the emergence of recyclable materials are stimulating reclaim rubber demand. But elastomer-based products are becoming a challenge to reclaim rubber, despite the former having increased failure strain and poor intermolecular forces in comparison to rubber. Therefore, there exists the need to augment the availability of rubber products that have reduced failure strain and increased intermolecular forces for use in automotive and construction applications. In the automotive sector, reclaim rubber finds widespread application in hoses, belts, tires, and wheels. But in the sector, there exists the requirement for lowering the set-up time during rubber extrusion. Therefore, auto producers need to leverage single-minute exchange of dies (SMED) technical solutions for decreasing the time required for finishing changeover of equipment.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Avon Rubber Plc

  • Bridgestone Corporation

  • ContiTech AG

  • Eaton Corporation

  • Fenner Plc

  • Gates Corporation

  • Habasit AG

  • Henniges Automotive

  • Hutchinson S.A.

  • Meiji Rubber & Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.

  • Myers Industries Inc.

  • Nichirin Co. Ltd.

  • NOK Corporation

  • Parker Hannifin Corporation

  • Semperit AG Holding

  • Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

  • Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

  • The Freudenberg Group

  • The Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd.

  • Toyo Tire and Rubber Co. Ltd.

  • Toyoda Gosei Company Limited

  • Trelleborg AB




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1

1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1
Rubber Demand Under Stress During the COVID-19 Outbreak II-2
Exhibit 1: Global Rubber Production (in Million Tons) for the
Years 2012-2019 II-3
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP II-3
Exhibit 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-5
Exhibit 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020 II-6
Industrial Rubber Products: Recovering Economy to Propel Market
Growth II-6
Futuristic Demand for Automobile to Bode Well for the Market II-8
Reclaimed Rubber to Witness Increased Adoption II-8
Regional Market Analysis: Developing Markets to Lead Growth II-9
Exhibit 4: World Industrial Rubber Products Market (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions II-10
Exhibit 5: World Industrial Rubber Products Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe,
Canada, and Japan II-11
Mechanical Rubber Goods Category Continues to Lead the Market II-11
Market by Rubber Type II-12
Exhibit 6: World Industrial Rubber Products Market by Rubber
Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Natural,
Styrene Butadiene, Polybutadiene, Ethylene-Propylene, Nitrile
Butadiene, and Other Rubber Types II-12
Competitive Landscape II-13
Recent Market Activity II-13
Select Global Brands II-15

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-16

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-18
Automotive Industry: Major End-Use Market II-18
Exhibit 7: Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million
Vehicles) II-19
Exhibit 8: World Automobile Production in Million Units for
2008-2022 II-19
Rubber Products Relevant in Automotive OEM & Aftermarket
Applications II-20
Increasing Average Life of Vehicles: Fertile Environment for
Rubber Products II-20
Exhibit 9: Average Age of Light Vehicles in the United States
for the Years 2007, 2011, 2015 & 2019 II-21
Exhibit 10: Average Age of Passenger Cars & Light Commercial
Vehicles in the United States for the Years 2011, 2015 & 2019 II-21
Exhibit 11: Average Age of Vehicles in the EU for the Years
2011, 2015 & 2019 II-22
Exhibit 12: Average Age of Passengers Cars in the EU by Select
Countries for 2019 II-23
Relevance of Rubber Products in Construction & Infrastructure
Sector II-24
Exhibit 13: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for
2019, 2020 & 2021 II-26
Exhibit 14: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$
Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040 II-26
Exhibit 15: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected
Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over
the Period 2016-2040 II-27
Key Applications of Industrial Rubber Products in Construction &
Infrastructure Projects II-27
Industrial Machinery Trends Influence Rubber Products Market II-28
Importance of Rubber Products in Aerospace Applications II-29
Opportunities in Other End-Use Markets II-30
Wiper Blades Market: Safety Drives Demand II-31
Factors Affecting the Wiper Systems Market - On a Scale of 1-5
Market Drivers II-32
Enhancements in Wiper Blade Market II-33
Vehicular Hose Market: An Insight II-33
New Designs and Superior Performance Qualities Boost Market II-33
Growing Threat from Substitute Products: The Ongoing Challenge II-34
Stiff Competition from Thermoplastic Elastomers II-34
Technological Advancements Lower Demand for Replacement Parts II-35
Chloroprene Rubber Seeks to Widen Addressable Market II-35
Adhesives Market: Largest Consumer of Chloroprene Rubber II-36
Chloroprene Rubber Vs Other Polymers in Contact Adhesive
Formulations II-37
Exhibit 16: Global Adhesives Market by Application (in %): 2020 II-38
Product Innovations & Advancements Augur Well II-38
Ford Pioneers Use of Soy Oil-Based Rubber II-39
Environmental Issues II-40
Environmental Issues Concerning Rubber Products Manufacturing
Industry II-40
Measures to Prevent Environmental Pollution II-41
Environmental Concerns Drive Focus onto Recycled Products II-43
Regulatory Environment II-43
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) II-43
Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) II-43
ISO Technical Committees (ISO/TCs) II-44
An Introduction to Industrial Rubber Products II-44
Mechanical Rubber Goods II-45
Rubber Hoses II-46
Rubber Belting II-47
Rubber Hose and Belting: A Perspective II-48
Other Industrial Rubber Products II-48
Fabricated Rubber Products II-49
World Rubber Production and Consumption Scenario II-49
Exhibit 17: Global Rubber Production (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Production Volume by Rubber Type II-50
Exhibit 18: Global Production of Natural and Synthetic Rubber
(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by
Geographic Region II-51
Exhibit 19: Global Rubber Consumption (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Natural and Synthetic
Rubber II-51
Exhibit 20: Global Consumption of Natural and Synthetic Rubber
(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume by
Geographic Region II-52
Rubber Manufacturing Processes Undergo Drastic Changes II-52
Stages of Rubber Manufacturing II-52
Manufacturing Processes for Different Industrial Rubber Products II-54
Types of Rubber II-54
Material and Technology Analysis II-57

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-60
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 II-60

Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 II-61

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027 II-62

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Rubber
Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 II-63

Table 5: World Historic Review for Mechanical Rubber Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 II-64

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Rubber Goods
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-65

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Rubber Hose &
Belting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 II-66

Table 8: World Historic Review for Rubber Hose & Belting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 II-67

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Hose & Belting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-68

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 II-69

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 II-70

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-71

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Natural by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 II-72

Table 14: World Historic Review for Natural by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-73

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Natural by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-74

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Styrene Butadiene
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 II-75

Table 17: World Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 II-76

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-77

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Polybutadiene by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 II-78

Table 20: World Historic Review for Polybutadiene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-79

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Polybutadiene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-80

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for
Ethylene-Propylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-81

Table 23: World Historic Review for Ethylene-Propylene by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 II-82

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Ethylene-Propylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-83

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Nitrile Butadiene
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 II-84

Table 26: World Historic Review for Nitrile Butadiene by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 II-85

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Butadiene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-86

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Rubber
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 II-87

Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Rubber Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 II-88

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Rubber Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-89

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 II-90

Table 32: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-91

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-92

Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction &
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-93

Table 35: World Historic Review for Construction &
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-94

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction &
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 II-95

Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 II-96

Table 38: World Historic Review for Energy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-97

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-98

Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 II-99

Table 41: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-100

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-101

Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 II-102

Table 44: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 II-103

Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-104

III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1

UNITED STATES III-1
Market Overview III-1
Manufacturing Activities Come to a Halt amidst COVID-19 Crisis III-1
Demand Trends in Industrial Rubber Products Set the Tone for
Mechanical Rubber Goods and Rubber Hoses & Belts III-2
Automotive: The Largest End-Use Application Market III-3
Market Analytics III-4
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber
Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber
Hose & Belting and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-4

Table 47: USA Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by
Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose &
Belting and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 III-5

Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber
Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose & Belting and
Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-6

Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber
Products by Rubber Type - Natural, Styrene Butadiene,
Polybutadiene, Ethylene-Propylene, Nitrile Butadiene and Other
Rubber Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-7

Table 50: USA Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by
Rubber Type - Natural, Styrene Butadiene, Polybutadiene,
Ethylene-Propylene, Nitrile Butadiene and Other Rubber Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 III-8

Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber
Products by Rubber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Natural, Styrene Butadiene, Polybutadiene,
Ethylene-Propylene, Nitrile Butadiene and Other Rubber Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-9

Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber
Products by End-Use - Automotive, Construction &
Infrastructure, Energy, Aerospace and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-10

Table 53: USA Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by
End-Use - Automotive, Construction & Infrastructure, Energy,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-11

Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction & Infrastructure, Energy, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-12

CANADA III-13
Market Overview III-13
Market Analytics III-14
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods,
Rubber Hose & Belting and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-14

Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products
by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose &
Belting and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 III-15

Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber
Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose & Belting and
Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-16

Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Rubber Products by Rubber Type - Natural, Styrene Butadiene,
Polybutadiene, Ethylene-Propylene, Nitrile Butadiene and Other
Rubber Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-17

Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products
by Rubber Type - Natural, Styrene Butadiene, Polybutadiene,
Ethylene-Propylene, Nitrile Butadiene and Other Rubber Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 III-18

Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber
Products by Rubber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Natural, Styrene Butadiene, Polybutadiene,
Ethylene-Propylene, Nitrile Butadiene and Other Rubber Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-19

Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Rubber Products by End-Use - Automotive, Construction &
Infrastructure, Energy, Aerospace and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-20

Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products
by End-Use - Automotive, Construction & Infrastructure, Energy,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-21

Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction & Infrastructure, Energy, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-22

JAPAN III-23
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber
Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber
Hose & Belting and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-23

Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products
by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose &
Belting and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 III-24

Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber
Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose & Belting and
Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-25

Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber
Products by Rubber Type - Natural, Styrene Butadiene,
Polybutadiene, Ethylene-Propylene, Nitrile Butadiene and Other
Rubber Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-26

Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products
by Rubber Type - Natural, Styrene Butadiene, Polybutadiene,
Ethylene-Propylene, Nitrile Butadiene and Other Rubber Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 III-27

Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber
Products by Rubber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Natural, Styrene Butadiene, Polybutadiene,
Ethylene-Propylene, Nitrile Butadiene and Other Rubber Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-28

Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber
Products by End-Use - Automotive, Construction &
Infrastructure, Energy, Aerospace and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-29

Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products
by End-Use - Automotive, Construction & Infrastructure, Energy,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-30

Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Construction & Infrastructure, Energy, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-31

CHINA III-32
China: A Leading Rubber Consumer III-32
COVID-19 Pandemic Affects the China?s Manufacturing Activity,
Affecting Growth Outlook III-32
Exhibit 21: Industrial Rubber Products Market in China:
Breakdown of Value Sales (in %) by Product for 2019 III-33
A Brief Note on China?s Automotive Industry III-34
Automotive Rubber Hose Market: An Insight III-34
Exhibit 22: Automotive Rubber Hose Market in China (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Segment - New
Vehicles and Old Vehicles III-35
Market Analytics III-36
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber
Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber
Hose & Belting and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-36

Table 74: China Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products
by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose &
Belting and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 III-37

Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber
Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

