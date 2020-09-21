The Global Industrial Robots Market is expected to grow by USD 2.42 bn, during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

Global Industrial Robots Market in the Automotive Industry 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the industrial robots market in the automotive industry and it is poised to grow by USD 2.

42 bn, during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on industrial robots market in the automotive industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of lean and flexible manufacturing, growth in the global automotive industry, and a regulatory framework to ensure the safety of the workforce. In addition, increasing adoption of lean and flexible manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial robots market in the automotive industry analysis includes application segment, solution segments, and geographical landscapes



The industrial robots market in the automotive industry is segmented as below:

By Application

• Material handling

• Assembly line

• Welding

• Painting and dispensing

• Others



By Solution

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the IoT and Industry 4.0 as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial robots market in the automotive industry growth during the next few years. Also, advanced software to improve programming and integration of vision system will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Industrial robots market in the automotive industry sizing

• Industrial robots market in the automotive industry forecast

• Industrial robots market in the automotive industry industry analysis





