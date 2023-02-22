Global Industrial Robotics Market Report 2022-2026 with 2021 as the Base Year - Improved Robotic Dexterity Due to Advances in Materials Expand Applications and Future Growth Opportunities
Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Robotics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyses details the total revenue generated in the robotics market. The base year for the study is 2021, and the forecast years are from 2022 until 2026.
Robotics usage in industrial settings has risen over the last decade due to their benefits, such as increased efficiency and productivity. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift from manual to automated operations as frequent lockdowns led to labor shortages in most industries.
However, the high implementation costs mean large organizations tend to invest more than small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in using and integrating robots into their operations. While evolving technologies enable practical cooperation between robots and operators, interoperability challenges and vulnerabilities from cybersecurity pose implementation hurdles for operators.
Incorporating technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in robots will likely help decision-making and gain traction as robot use increases.
Where possible, the analyst discusses country-level data on new installations and growth. The study also includes a section on sustainability and how robots contribute to a reduced carbon footprint. Notably, the analyst offers organizations looking to improve their product portfolio and invest in robotics for manufacturing operations insights into trends and growth opportunities over the forecast period.
Other information includes:
Revenue share for all major robot types: Linear (Cartesian and Gantry), selective compliance assembly robot arm (SCARA), articulated, parallel/delta, cylindrical, and collaborative robots
Revenue share by region: North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific (APAC)
Competitive landscape, including prominent robotics industry participants and product upgrades
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Robotics Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Market Definitions
Competitors
Growth Metrics
Distribution Channels
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
3. Robotics Market by Region and Country
Installations and Units Analysis - Asia
Installations and Units Analysis - Europe
Installations and Units Analysis - The Americas
Annual Installations of Top 10 Countries
Software and Digital Trends in Robotics
4. Sustainability and Carbon Capture - Industrial Robotics
Sustainability and Carbon Capture with Industrial Robots
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Forecast Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East & Africa
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Forecast Analysis
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis: APAC
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
Forecast Analysis
Companies to Watch
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
AI-based Robotics to Deliver Autonomous Robots for Industrial Applications
The Emergence of RaaS to Boost Deployment Across Industries
Advancements in Gripper Technology to Promote Workers' Safety
Collaborative Robots Promote Efficiency and Innovation
Industrial Robotics' Imperative to Drive Sustainability Efforts
11. Next Steps
