Global Industrial Packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd
·8 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Industrial Packaging 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Industrial Packaging and Forecasts Market Segment by Product, (Drums, IBCs, Sacks, Other Products) Market Segment by Application, (Food & Beverage, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Other Application) Market Segment by Material, (Cardboard, Flexible Materials, Rigid Plastic, Metal, Glass, Other Packaging Materials) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country. 

The global industrial packaging market was valued at US$8,087 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The Worldwide Industrial Packaging Market Will Be Driven by Increased International Trade 

The worldwide industrial packaging market will be driven by increased international trade needs for product safety and durable packaging options to overcome damage caused by environmental conditions and transportation. This allows firms to distribute their products more easily and decrease transportation losses caused by breakage to the protective wrapping. The industry's expansion is being aided by rising globalisation and international trade. Growing commercial businesses, such as the chemical, pharmaceutical, construction, and electronics industries, are fuelling demand. The developed economies manufacture and consume the most of these things.

Emerging Demand for Sustainable Packaging 

Companies aren't going through a new phase when it comes to turning green. In reality, most businesses are moving in the direction of sustainability. Sustainable packaging solutions are part of this change. In the field of industrial packaging, sustainability is a critical factor. Many customers are concerned about their environmental effect. This has a direct influence on the items they purchase. It also has an impact on the companies they choose to support. Consider the common plastic bag or the once-common plastic straw. Due to customer demand, several firms have removed these components from their packaging or product offerings in response to consumer expectations during the last few years.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/industrial-packaging-2023/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Industrial Packaging Market?

In its wake of devastation, the COVID-19 outbreak has now spread across the globe. The pandemic has already altered the way we work and live. Many of these modifications will have long-term effects. As they adjust to these new realities, businesses in every industry, including packaging, will need to adopt new technologies and working methods. The increased interest in packaging for FMCG and pharmaceutical products, as well as rising web-based business sales as a result of lockdown, are major drivers for the packaging industry. The impact of the coronavirus on the packaging industry has both positive and negative effects on each segment. However, the packaging industry as a whole enjoys more significant benefits than other industries affected by the Corona Virus pandemic.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 332-page report provides 157 tables and 137 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global industrial packaging market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Industrial Packaging. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including product, material, application, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing industrial packaging market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

The Advantages of Custom Industrial Packaging 

Custom packaging includes custom skids, platforms, boxes, crates, and pallets. Due to the fact that crates are made specifically for buyer’s application or product, they will provide the best level of safety because they are custom designed and manufactured to protect specific product. Generic crates and packaging can’t provide the same level of safety in transit and handling. All crates or packaging that build will be custom built so it does not waste time or encounter complications trying to secure the goods during transport. Packaging will be built for specific product, specific use, and specific needs in transit.

When it comes to custom packaging, proper insulation is mandatory. Many manufacturers offers variety of additional advantages. Standard crates usually have low or no insulation at all. Companies can customize packaging to have the necessary protection both inside and out. And with various materials and design alternatives, they can assure in the process that one gets the most economical solution as well. Custom Wooden and Wood Skids, Pallets and Platforms are possible in all types of materials. Wood is the most common, but not the only one. One can choose between metal, plastics, composite materials and more. All of this is important if someone is looking for a way to make a perfect combination between affordable prices and between the ultimate protection of product while having it transported.

Increasing Demand for Rigid Packaging among Developing Nations 

The growth of the paper packaging market is expected to be driven, in particular, by the developing nations in Asia. Countries like China, India and Indonesia are expected to drive the global rigid plastic packaging market. The strong growth anticipated in the Asian paper packaging market is expected to be supported by the countries’ overall strong economic growth, as well as burgeoning food processing sectors and an increased presence of multinational companies in the region. The presence of these multinationals increases the quality of the rigid plastic packaging products as well as the speed with which a product gets brought to the market. Furthermore, these multinational companies provide the foundation for a strong infrastructure which is invaluable in an incipient market.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/industrial-packaging-2023/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Opportunities from Pharma Industry

Industrial packaging is one of the world's largest industries, with healthcare packaging accounting for a significant portion. Pharmaceutical packaging has quickly evolved into an important component of the medication delivery system. Healthcare packaging safeguards items from material degradation, biological contamination, and any other external influences that might compromise the product's characteristics. The ageing population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and changing lifestyles will increase demand for healthcare products and services, boosting the growth of plastic healthcare packaging throughout the world. Furthermore, the healthcare industry's substantial investments are driving up demand for industrial packaging. The industrial packaging market for pharma industry is projected to be driven by rising chronic illness occurrences in emerging nations such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Technological Advancements and Innovations in Plastics Recycling

Technological improvements, plastics segregation technologies, and improved decontamination equipment have made recycling rigid packaging plastic materials easier than ever before. Traditional uses, such as bottling and non-food product wrapping, provide opportunities for recycled plastics in packaging. Non-packaging plastic film wastes are another area of rapid expansion, with recycling reaching over 30% in the UK in 2021.

Plastic trash created by waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) and end-of-life vehicles (ELV) is increasing, and there is need for improvement in both sectors for plastic recycling. According to the BPF, approximately 2 million automobiles are delivered to car recycling and shredding factories each year, with metal scraps such as steel, aluminium, and copper accounting for the majority of the recovery. These cars' plastic trash ends up in landfills and incinerator plants.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the industrial packaging market are Amcor Limited, AmeriGlobe, BAG Corp, Berry Global Group, Inc., Chem-Tainer Industries, Cleveland Steel Container Corporation, Composite Containers, LLC, East India Drums & Barrels, Greif Inc., International Paper, Intertape Polymer Group, Mauser Packaging Solutions, Mondi PLC, Myers Container, Orora Packaging Australia, SCHÜTZ GmbH&Co., Sealed Air, Sonoco Products Company, Ven Pack, WestRock Company. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

  • 23 Sept 2022, Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP) launches the DairySeal packaging line, which includes ClearCor, an advanced polyethylene terephthalate (PET) barrier. The introduction of DairySeal provides the exploding nutritional, dairy alternatives, and ready-to-drink (RTD) market with a more sustainable packaging option that can be leveraged across all retail channels

  • 03 Oct 2022, SEE Packforum South America has opened, according to Sealed Air The centre was created to provide customers with instant access to new packaging solutions, designs, and applications. Visitors can learn about global market and consumer trends in person or virtually, as well as collaborate on new ideas, innovations, and digital and automated packaging solutions

To access the data contained in this document please email oliver.davison@visiongain.com

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Packaging sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: oliver.davison@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Oliver Davison
PR at Visiongain Reports Limited
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
Email: oliver.davison@visiongain.com
Web: www.visiongain.com


Latest Stories

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Gu golden again in World Cup halfpipe, Canada's Karker, Bowman finish on podium

    CALGARY — Eileen Gu's halfpipe is ready for the Winter X Games. The 19-year-old freestyle skier won her second World Cup in Calgary with Canada's Rachael Karker taking a second silver behind Gu on Saturday night. Alex Ferreira and Birk Irving of the United States finished one-two in the men's event with Calgary's Noah Bowman taking bronze. The American-born Gu hit international stardom last year claiming Olympic halfpipe and big air gold medals, and slopestyle silver, for the host Chinese team i

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Canucks players in 'tough situation' with Bruce Boudreau stuck in limbo

    Bruce Boudreau was visibly emotional as Canucks fans serenaded him with "Bruce, there it is" chants on Friday.

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • London Lightning start 2023 season with a loss at home

    The London Lighting started their 2023 season with a close game on Thursday night, losing to the Sudbury Five 86-83 at Budweiser Gardens. Thursday's game was the first of 30 this year. Londoners Carol and Devon Majojo were at all Lightning games last season. They both love to see them win and watching the players put in hard work. "They're just very talented," said Devon, who plays basketball himself. They were excited to watch the championship banner raised after watching the final game last se

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds