In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Industrial Laundry Detergent Market Report. The global industrial laundry detergent market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.

39% during 2021-2026.



The rising hospitality and healthcare sector are leading the consumption of industrial laundry detergent. APAC held the largest detergent market share in 2020, followed by Europe and North America. Since the last few decades, industrial detergent has become a widely used product throughout the globe due to rising industrial and commercial sectors. For instance, the US invests a lot in its healthcare system and offers vast growth opportunities for the vendors in the industry.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the industrial laundry detergent market during the forecast period:

• Increasing Penetration of Internet

• Long Term Growth in Travel and Tourism Industry

• Rising Shift Towards Natural & Sustainable Products

• Increasing Demand for Liquid Laundry Detergent from Emerging Economies



The report considers the present scenario of the industrial laundry detergent market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



INDUSTRIAL LAUNDRY DETERGENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global industrial laundry detergent market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, application, distribution channel, geography. North American and European regions are dominating the industrial liquid laundry detergent market. With the improvement of the industrial and commercial sectors in emerging countries, liquid laundry detergents will likely expand at a CAGR of over 7% by 2026. In the coming years, concentrated liquid laundry detergents demand is expected to increase globally.



The rise of healthcare spending is expected to increase the number of hospitals, which will boost the demand for industrial laundry detergent. The hospital relies heavily on a dependable laundry service. In addition, the rising health awareness among people, growing HAIs, and the significant surge in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world are expected to accelerate the demand for laundry detergent globally.



The key players in the US and the UK primarily sell their finished products either in B2B or brick and mortar stores, directly through distributors, through their websites, or through other online channels to smoothen the distribution channels. The distribution through retail stores is substantially generating revenue opportunities for various vendors across the market. Therefore, the vendors need to maintain good relations with the retailers to grow ahead of their competitors. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are store options where vendors can sell their products and boost their sales through better relations (offers, gifts, and product promotions) with such retailers.



Segmentation by Product

• Powder

• Liquid

• Fabric Softener

• Others



Segmentation by Application

• Hospitality

• Hospitals

• Manufacturing Industries

• Other Applications



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

APAC can be viewed as one of the largest potential markets for industrial laundry detergent vendors due to the vibrant economic situation of countries in this region. The rapid increase of urbanization in developing countries of the APAC region is expected to bolster demand for food & beverage products manufacturing and hospital provisions. As a result, this will drive the demand for industrial laundry detergent during the forecast period. As a result, players are expected to increase their presence and grab growth opportunities in the APAC region.



Segmentation by Geography

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest Of APAC

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Turkey

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Rest Of Latin America



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, and Lion Corporation are some of the leading vendors in the global industrial laundry detergent market. Arizton believes international players would grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future. Many foreign players are expected to expand their presence worldwide, especially to gain more market share in the fast-developing countries in APAC and Latin America during the forecast period. Players must develop new technologies and remain well-informed on upcoming technologies to gain a competitive advantage over other vendors. Product customization may prove an effective way to enhance the consumer base and increase market share.



Key Company Profiles

• Accurate Chemical Acquisitions

• AGAR

• Ashland

• BASF

• Croda International

• Deluxe Chemicals

• DeVere Company

• JLA

• Kao Corporation

• Procter & Gamble

• Solvay

• Stepan Company

• The Clorox Company

• Unilever



