Global Industrial Launches Home Office | Home School - We Can Supply That(R) Initiative

Provides practical solutions and recommendations as adults and children adjust to remote work and learning spaces

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Global Industrial, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, and a Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) company, today announced that it has launched its Home Office | Home School initiative to help customers optimize their home based work and learning environments. While many people established short term work and classroom spaces, those initial areas are being re-evaluated and adjusted to ensure a more optimized and comfortable environment. Global Industrial is assisting in the transition of these critical home spaces, by offering customers practical advice to create a unique and comfortable environment, that enhances productivity and efficiency.

What began as temporary home learning spaces for children has transitioned to permanence in many states. This creates the need for a separate learning environment that will allow families to simplify and streamline school work at home. Helping to replicate a classroom environment can make it easier for children to learn and parents to stay organized. A dedicated learning space with the proper desk and a chair fit for learning, are just some of the items needed to create a sound and productive environment. Additional ideas and solutions can be found in Global Industrial's Home School Guide.

The worldwide pandemic has forced many businesses into a remote workforce transition. This has created the need for permanent home office space that enables productivity and efficiency. Replicating the office work space by defining a home office headquarters, with proper desk ergonomics and efficient organization, creates a successful home office experience. Planning and rethinking your home office begins with the Global Industrial Home Office Guide.

"From the start of this pandemic Global Industrial has taken a customer centric approach to deliver solutions that help our customers succeed and support the rebound of their businesses," said Chief Marking officer Klaus Werner. "From personal protection equipment, and safety supplies, to our ‘From Bus Stop to Last Bell' school guide we are helping customers take a practical and step by step look at their current environments. We are proud to launch the Home Office | Home School initiative, which expands our business and industrial solutions to the home."

For more information on how Global Industrial is helping businesses rebound, including its From Bus Stop to Last Bell school guide and room by room approach visit: Restore, Return, Rebound - We Can Supply That®.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial (www.globalindustrial.com) is a subsidiary of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Global offers over 1.7 million industrial, material handling and business products for Fortune 1000 companies, small businesses, institutions and government agencies.



About Systemax Inc.

Systemax Inc. (www.systemax.com), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value added distributor of industrial products in North America going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by Systemax Inc, the parent company of Global Industrial, from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Any such statements that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance.

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/ Ryan Golden

The Plunkett Group

212-739-6740

mike@theplunkettgroup.com ryan@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Systemax via EQS Newswire





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/601218/Global-Industrial-Launches-Home-Office-Home-School--We-Can-Supply-ThatR-Initiative



