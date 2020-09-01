The Global Industrial IoT Gateway Market is expected to grow by $ 1.12 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period

Global Industrial IoT Gateway Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the industrial IoT gateway market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 12 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased focus on edge computing, and ease of converging information and operation technologies. In addition, the use of manufacturing data for predictive maintenance is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial IoT gateway market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.



The industrial IoT gateway market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Process

• Discrete



By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing focus on providing end-to-end service as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial IoT gateway market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing need for customized IoT gateways and alliances in the IoT market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



