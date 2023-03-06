The global Industrial IoT Display market size is estimated to be USD 0.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach 1.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.3%

ReportLinker

Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) displays can be defined as display devices used where complex industrial systems are networked together in a way that their sensor data is transmitted over the Internet for remote monitoring and performance analysis.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, such growing adoption of IoT and increasing demand of HMI devices.



Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) displays can be defined as display devices used where complex industrial systems are networked together in a way that their sensor data is transmitted over the Internet for remote monitoring and performance analysis.The market is likely to witness significant growth owing to the rising demand for innovative and advanced but cost-effective loT display devices.



However, most currently available industrial loT displays are expensive due to the deployment of advanced technologies such as loT-enabled and AR/VR devices. Hence, the availability of these devices on lease is likely to surge their demand for loT facilities, positively influencing market growth.



TFT-LCD: The largest segment of the Industrial IoT Display market, by technology“

In 2022, TFT-LCD technology accounted for the largest share of the industrial IoT display market.There is an increased demand for TFT-LCD from various industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and consumer electronics, among others.



Excellent color display, extended half-life, exceptional aspect ratio control, and incredible versatility are some prominent features of TFT-LCD boosting its growth.



Healthcare: The end-use industry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecasted year.

The healthcare market is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The healthcare sector has been modernizing rapidly over the years by utilizing new technologies in conducting medical activities with increased accuracy.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, technology has been developing at a much faster pace to help the healthcare sector. Healthcare centers worldwide are facing difficulties in providing medical care and reducing the risk of exposure.



More than 20”: The largest segment of the Industrial IoT Display market, by panel size“

In 2022, the more than 20” panel size segment accounted for the largest share of the industrial IoT display market.Large panel displays are typically used for displaying production status on the plant floor.



In the oil & gas industry, high-resolution industrial displays and video walls are used predominantly to study the data collected from seismic imaging. They are used in the transportation, manufacturing, and healthcare industries and for learning, presentations, signage, wayfinding, and other applications.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type– Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 35% Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation— C level - 32%, Managers - 40%, Other Level - 28%

• By Region— North America - 40%, Europe - 15%, Asia Pacific - 37%, Rest of the World- 8%



The Industrial IoT Display market is dominated by a few globally established players such as E Ink Holdings Inc. (Taiwan), BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Pepperl+Fuchs SE (Germany), Sharp Corporation (Japan), PDi Digital (Austria), Planar Systems, Inc.(US), Winmate Inc. (Taiwan), Maple Systems Inc. (US)



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Industrial IoT Display market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report segments the Industrial IoT Display market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World), panel size (less than 10”, Between 10”and 20”, and more than 20”), technology (TFT-LCD, LED, OLED, and other displays), application (human-Machine interface, remote monitoring, interactive displays, electronic shelf labels, and others), end-use industry (manufacturing, healthcare, energy & power, transportation, and others).



The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Industrial IoT Display market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the Industrial IoT Display market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

