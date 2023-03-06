The global Industrial IoT Display market size is estimated to be USD 0.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach 1.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.3%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, such growing adoption of IoT and increasing demand of HMI devices. Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) displays can be defined as display devices used where complex industrial systems are networked together in a way that their sensor data is transmitted over the Internet for remote monitoring and performance analysis.

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial IoT Display Market by Technology, Panel Size, Application, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426882/?utm_source=GNW
during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, such growing adoption of IoT and increasing demand of HMI devices.

Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) displays can be defined as display devices used where complex industrial systems are networked together in a way that their sensor data is transmitted over the Internet for remote monitoring and performance analysis.The market is likely to witness significant growth owing to the rising demand for innovative and advanced but cost-effective loT display devices.

However, most currently available industrial loT displays are expensive due to the deployment of advanced technologies such as loT-enabled and AR/VR devices. Hence, the availability of these devices on lease is likely to surge their demand for loT facilities, positively influencing market growth.

TFT-LCD: The largest segment of the Industrial IoT Display market, by technology“
In 2022, TFT-LCD technology accounted for the largest share of the industrial IoT display market.There is an increased demand for TFT-LCD from various industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and consumer electronics, among others.

Excellent color display, extended half-life, exceptional aspect ratio control, and incredible versatility are some prominent features of TFT-LCD boosting its growth.

Healthcare: The end-use industry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecasted year.
The healthcare market is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The healthcare sector has been modernizing rapidly over the years by utilizing new technologies in conducting medical activities with increased accuracy.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, technology has been developing at a much faster pace to help the healthcare sector. Healthcare centers worldwide are facing difficulties in providing medical care and reducing the risk of exposure.

More than 20”: The largest segment of the Industrial IoT Display market, by panel size“
In 2022, the more than 20” panel size segment accounted for the largest share of the industrial IoT display market.Large panel displays are typically used for displaying production status on the plant floor.

In the oil & gas industry, high-resolution industrial displays and video walls are used predominantly to study the data collected from seismic imaging. They are used in the transportation, manufacturing, and healthcare industries and for learning, presentations, signage, wayfinding, and other applications.

Breakdown of primaries
The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:
• By Company Type– Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 35% Tier 3 - 20%
• By Designation— C level - 32%, Managers - 40%, Other Level - 28%
• By Region— North America - 40%, Europe - 15%, Asia Pacific - 37%, Rest of the World- 8%

The Industrial IoT Display market is dominated by a few globally established players such as E Ink Holdings Inc. (Taiwan), BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Pepperl+Fuchs SE (Germany), Sharp Corporation (Japan), PDi Digital (Austria), Planar Systems, Inc.(US), Winmate Inc. (Taiwan), Maple Systems Inc. (US)

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Industrial IoT Display market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage:
The report segments the Industrial IoT Display market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World), panel size (less than 10”, Between 10”and 20”, and more than 20”), technology (TFT-LCD, LED, OLED, and other displays), application (human-Machine interface, remote monitoring, interactive displays, electronic shelf labels, and others), end-use industry (manufacturing, healthcare, energy & power, transportation, and others).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Industrial IoT Display market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the Industrial IoT Display market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426882/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Russia will keep selling cheap oil at bumped-up levels to India - this is why they're both in it for the long haul, a top analyst explains

    "The interaction between these two countries will be much longer than the naysayers might assume, because there's a mutual interest in having it longer," Kpler analyst Viktor Katona told Insider.

  • New phase, new you: Here are 3 crucial things you must let go of in retirement. Most folks can't do it — but can you?

    Change doesn't have to be bad.

  • If Joe Biden can open massive new oil fields, then so can Britain

    It would be the biggest new oil field in decades. It could supply as much as 2pc of all the oil needed by the United States. And it would be large enough by itself to make a significant difference to the global price, dealing yet another blow to Vladimir Putin’s collapsing war machine in Ukraine.

  • More than 600 Nordstrom Vancouver employees 'shocked' to be losing jobs

    Nordstrom's decision to close its Canadian stores will result in 643 job losses at its two B.C. locations, one in downtown Vancouver and the other in Langley. The upscale U.S.-based retailer made the announcement on Thursday. In court filings, it says it has lost money every single year since it opened in Canada in 2014. "The whole store is shocked," Nordstrom employee Roy Jiang told CBC shortly after the news broke. "Even our manager is crying." Jiang works at the downtown Vancouver store, loca

  • Analysis-China's chip sector needs more than state money to dull impact of US restrictions

    China plans to splurge to help its chip sector overcome U.S. export curbs, but money can only do so much unless Chinese firms can break from a cycle that hinders innovation and traps them at the low end of the value chain, industry players said. The government has earmarked $140 billion that could include subsidising the purchase of domestically produced chipmaking equipment, Reuters reported in December, likely benefiting manufacturers such as China's sole semiconductor lithography specialist, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group (SMEE). The outlay was in response to the United States increasingly tightening export restrictions of chipmaking technology for fear it could be used to produce chips for applications such as artificial intelligence which could be used by China's military.

  • Peruvian communities to resume blockade of crucial "mining corridor"

    Andean communities in Peru will resume a blockade of a crucial highway used by major copper producers next week, two local leaders said on Saturday, following a truce that had allowed mining companies to restart production. Peru, the world's second largest copper producer, has been facing protests since the dismissal of former President Pedro Castillo on December 7, including blockades of roads through which the mining companies obtain supplies for their operations. The communities surrounding mining operations in the interior of Peru have been in conflict with the companies for years, demanding greater share of the profits from resource exploitation.

  • I'm Microsoft's former VP of HR. Here are the 3 types of employees most at risk during layoffs — and the 2 that are safest.

    Chris Williams ranks employees who are most likely to get laid off in a recession and advises keeping your résumé updated regardless of your risk.

  • Here's how much the typical worker makes at 19 retail companies, from Amazon to Walmart

    Public companies must disclose their workers' median annual pay, so Insider rounded up the numbers from major retail brands.

  • These Are The 6 Cheapest Grocery Stores In America—And You Won't Believe Who Made The List

    Hint: Whole Foods is nowhere to be found.

  • 8 High-Paying Jobs That Don’t Require Sitting at a Desk All Day

    Who doesn't want a job where you can make close to or more than six figures? The problem with a lot of those jobs is that you're often stuck at a desk all day in front of a computer, which can be...

  • UPDATE 2-Goldman Sachs arm among bidders in possible $10 bln Subway sale, Sky News says

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc's asset management arm is among the suitors for the U.S. based sandwich chain Subway, which has been put up for sale with an estimated $10 billion price tag, Sky News reported on Saturday. Bain Capital, TPG and TDR Capital are also among the other suitors, the report added. Goldman Sachs and TPG declined to comment.

  • The EEOC said an airline fired a woman for being pregnant. Here’s what the airline did

    Aruba Airlines will pay $75,000 as part of a consent decree after an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit in Miami federal court alleged the airline fired a financial analyst for getting pregnant.

  • Amazon to close 8 Go convenience stores in latest cost-cutting moves

    Despite the store closures, Amazon said the company is committed to the Go format and will continue to open locations.

  • UPDATE 3-China leans on coal amid energy security push

    China's state planner underlined a greater role for coal in its power supply on Sunday, saying the fossil fuel would be used to improve the reliability and security of its energy system. Soaring global energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and domestic supply disruption have prompted Beijing to step up its focus on energy security in recent years. The world's second-biggest economy relied on coal to generate 56.2% of its electricity last year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, but has significantly boosted its use of natural gas and renewable energy in recent years to lower carbon emissions.

  • 20 Ways To Increase Your Savings and Retire With Peace of Mind

    Envision that perfect, comfortable retirement: You're on the beach, soaking up the sun and sipping on a cocktail. Or maybe you're at home indulging in hobbies, taking long morning walks and spending...

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Do You Know: What Is the Standard Deduction...

  • RPT-UPDATE 3-China leans on coal amid energy security push

    China's state planner underlined a greater role for coal in its power supply on Sunday, saying the fossil fuel would be used to improve the reliability and security of its energy system. Soaring global energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and domestic supply disruption have prompted Beijing to step up its focus on energy security in recent years. The world's second-biggest economy relied on coal to generate 56.2% of its electricity last year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, but has significantly boosted its use of natural gas and renewable energy in recent years to lower carbon emissions.

  • Hancock's overzealous ‘pingdemic’ crippled Britain's economy - and we're still paying the price

    It was, for several months at least, the most dreaded sound in any factory, warehouse, shop or cafe. Ping. The NHS app notifying a colleague they had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19. In a flash, workers would depart, and schedules would have to be hastily re-organised.

  • EV Charging Supplier Sees US Raising Costs by Cutting Off China

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s Zerova Technologies is riding a boom spurred by demand for greener cars in the US. The maker of electric-vehicle charging systems is also navigating Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, and according to Chief Executive Officer Jay Yang, it isn’t an altogether positive law.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceChina’s

  • Analysis-Foxconn races to become an EV player and the clock is ticking

    Foxconn wants to do for electric vehicles (EVs) what it has done with the iPhone, but first, it needs to find the next Apple – and fast. The Taiwanese contract manufacturer faces competition in the market for creating white-label EVs that can be tailor-made for clients, whether that's a major automaker or a delivery provider or any other company. And while the electronics giant brings established strengths to the mostly loss-making EV industry, Foxconn needs to win a big contract to prove it can ride the wave of disruption, analysts say.