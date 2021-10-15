The Global Industrial Gearbox Market is expected to grow by $ 10.37 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

Global Industrial Gearbox Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the industrial gearbox market and it is poised to grow by $ 10. 37 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Our report on the industrial gearbox market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of industrial automation and growing investments in renewable energy. In addition, the adoption of industrial automation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial gearbox market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The industrial gearbox market is segmented as below:

By Product

Standard gearbox

Precision gearbox

By End-user

Power generation

Oil and gas

General machinery

Others

By Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

This study identifies the resurgence of investments in oil and gas sector as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial gearbox market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial gearbox market covers the following areas:

Industrial gearbox market sizing

Industrial gearbox market forecast

Industrial gearbox market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial gearbox market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Rexnord Corp., SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., The Timken Co., and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. Also, the industrial gearbox market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

