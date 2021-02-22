Global Industrial Garnets Industry
Global Industrial Garnets Market to Reach $702. 6 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Garnets estimated at US$540 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$702.
New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Garnets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957073/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Almandine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$375.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Andradite segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $145.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Industrial Garnets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$145.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$150.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.
Grossular Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR
In the global Grossular segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$28.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$33.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$99.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 304-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
BARTON International
Beach Minerals Company
GMA Garnet Pty Ltd.
Indian Ocean Garnet Sands Company Pvt.Ltd [IOGS]
Opta Minerals Inc.
Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd.
V.V. Mineral
Zircon Mineral Co. FZC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957073/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Garnet Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Garnets Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Industrial Garnets Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Industrial Garnets Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Almandine (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Almandine (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Almandine (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Andradite (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Andradite (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Andradite (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Grossular (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Grossular (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Grossular (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Pyrope (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Pyrope (Segment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Pyrope (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Spessartine (Segment) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Spessartine (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Spessartine (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Uvarovite (Segment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Uvarovite (Segment) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Uvarovite (Segment) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Jewelry (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Jewelry (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Jewelry (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Garnet Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Industrial Garnets Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Industrial Garnets Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Industrial Garnets Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Industrial Garnets Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Industrial Garnets Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 36: Industrial Garnets Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Industrial Garnets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Industrial Garnets Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 39: Industrial Garnets Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Industrial Garnets Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Industrial Garnets Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Industrial Garnets Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Industrial Garnets: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Industrial Garnets Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Industrial Garnets Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Garnets in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Industrial Garnets Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Industrial Garnets Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Industrial Garnets Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Industrial Garnets Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Industrial Garnets Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Industrial Garnets in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Industrial Garnets Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Industrial Garnets Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Garnet Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Industrial Garnets Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Industrial Garnets Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Industrial Garnets Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Industrial Garnets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 59: Industrial Garnets Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Industrial Garnets Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Industrial Garnets Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: Industrial Garnets Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Industrial Garnets Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Industrial Garnets Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: French Industrial Garnets Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Industrial Garnets Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Industrial Garnets Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Industrial Garnets Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Industrial Garnets Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Industrial Garnets Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Industrial Garnets Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Industrial Garnets Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Industrial Garnets Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Industrial Garnets Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Industrial Garnets Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Industrial Garnets Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Industrial Garnets Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Industrial Garnets Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Industrial Garnets in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Industrial Garnets Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Industrial Garnets Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Garnets: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Industrial Garnets Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Industrial Garnets Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Garnets in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Industrial Garnets Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Industrial Garnets Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Industrial Garnets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Industrial Garnets Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: Industrial Garnets Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Spanish Industrial Garnets Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Industrial Garnets Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 93: Spanish Industrial Garnets Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Industrial Garnets Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Industrial Garnets Market in Russia by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Industrial Garnets Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Industrial Garnets Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Industrial Garnets Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 99: Industrial Garnets Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Industrial Garnets Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 101: Industrial Garnets Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Industrial Garnets Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Industrial Garnets Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Industrial Garnets Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Industrial Garnets Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Industrial Garnets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Industrial Garnets Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Industrial Garnets Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Industrial Garnets Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Industrial Garnets Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Industrial Garnets Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Industrial Garnets Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Industrial Garnets Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Industrial Garnets Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Industrial Garnets Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Industrial Garnets Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Industrial Garnets Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Industrial Garnets Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Industrial Garnets Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Industrial Garnets Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Industrial Garnets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Industrial Garnets Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 123: Industrial Garnets Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Indian Industrial Garnets Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Industrial Garnets Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 126: Indian Industrial Garnets Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Industrial Garnets Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Industrial Garnets Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 129: Industrial Garnets Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Industrial Garnets Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Industrial Garnets Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Industrial Garnets Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Garnets:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Industrial Garnets Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Garnets Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Industrial Garnets in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Garnets Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Industrial Garnets Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Industrial Garnets Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 140: Industrial Garnets Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Industrial Garnets Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Industrial Garnets Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Industrial Garnets Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Industrial Garnets Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Industrial Garnets in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Industrial Garnets Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Industrial Garnets Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Industrial Garnets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 149: Industrial Garnets Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Industrial Garnets Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Industrial Garnets Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 152: Industrial Garnets Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Industrial Garnets Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Industrial Garnets Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Industrial Garnets Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Industrial Garnets Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Industrial Garnets Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Industrial Garnets Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Industrial Garnets Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Industrial Garnets Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Industrial Garnets Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Industrial Garnets Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Industrial Garnets Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Industrial Garnets Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Industrial Garnets Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Industrial Garnets Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Industrial Garnets Market in Rest of Latin America
by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Industrial Garnets Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Industrial Garnets Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Industrial Garnets Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 171: Industrial Garnets Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Industrial Garnets Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Industrial Garnets Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Industrial Garnets Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Industrial Garnets Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Industrial Garnets Historic Market
by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 177: Industrial Garnets Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Industrial Garnets Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 179: Industrial Garnets Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Industrial Garnets Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Industrial Garnets: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Industrial Garnets Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Industrial Garnets Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Garnets in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Iranian Industrial Garnets Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Industrial Garnets Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Industrial Garnets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 188: Industrial Garnets Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Industrial Garnets Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Industrial Garnets Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 191: Industrial Garnets Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Industrial Garnets Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Industrial Garnets Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Industrial Garnets Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Industrial Garnets Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Garnets in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Industrial Garnets Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Industrial Garnets Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Industrial Garnets Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Industrial Garnets Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 201: Industrial Garnets Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Industrial Garnets Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Industrial Garnets Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Industrial Garnets Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Industrial Garnets Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Industrial Garnets Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Industrial Garnets Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Industrial Garnets Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Industrial Garnets Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 210: Industrial Garnets Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Industrial Garnets Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Industrial Garnets Market in Africa by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Industrial Garnets Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Industrial Garnets Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Industrial Garnets Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 216: Industrial Garnets Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 58
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957073/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001