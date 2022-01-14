Global Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market to Reach US$9.2 Billion by the Year 2026
Abstract: Global Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market to Reach US$9. 2 Billion by the Year 2026 . Industrial furnaces and ovens are an integral part of most manufacturing processes.
New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050918/?utm_source=GNW
Industrial furnaces are used to heat or melt metals for casting; and for forming and shaping metals through processes such as forging and rolling or other heat treatment processes. A key factor influencing growth in the global market is the extent of demand for iron and steel from various end-use sectors. In the upcoming years, improving economic environment, expanding industrial sector and introduction of new and efficient systems are expected to drive market growth. Advancements in production and processing technologies in the industrial sector are also expected to add to market growth. Relentless improvements in metal manufacturing techniques will also drive demand for advanced industrial grade furnaces and ovens. Furnace manufacturers have embraced technology and modern furnaces and ovens are highly superior compared to the products even from a few years ago. For instance, furnaces and ovens can now be easily controlled with simple touch screen controllers that provide better control for the workers and also ensure safety of the equipment as well as the workers. In addition, with industrial automation/ industry 4.0 being the net big development, demand for furnaces with IIoT capabilities is expected to rise in future, leading to demand for higher priced advanced products, thus beneficially affecting the market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Furnaces and Ovens estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the period 2020-2027. Combustion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.1% CAGR to reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.7% share of the global Industrial Furnaces and Ovens market. Combustion industrial furnaces and ovens include fuel-fired metal melting furnaces such as blast furnaces and treating furnaces. Fuel-fired furnaces find applications in industries such as brick making, glass, ceramics and others, which use kilns for the generation of heat in their applications. The growing concerns for environmental safety are driving demand for electric furnaces across the world, to replace coal-fired furnaces and ovens. Depleting natural resources of iron ore and increasing prices of iron ore also contribute to the rise in adoption of electric furnace steel production by steel makers.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $909.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026
The Industrial Furnaces and Ovens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$909.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 11.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 1.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Europe is one of the largest markets for industrial furnaces and ovens as the region is a hub for automotive production as well as industrial manufacturing. As the demand for processed products increases across industries, the requirement for industrial furnaces and ovens also increases as they are an integral part of industrial processing. Rise in manufacturing/processing activity and subsequent rise in demand for industrial equipment, especially is expected to present growth prospects in Asia-Pacific region. Automation of manufacturing units and increased use of production line machinery also bodes well for market growth in the region.
Select Competitors (Total 264 Featured)
AFC-Holcroft
Aichelin Group
Airtec Thermoprocess GmbH
Andritz AG
AVS, Inc.
Can-Eng Furnaces International Limited
Carbolite Gero Ltd.
CERI Phoenix Industrial Furnace CO., LTD.
CM Furnaces, Inc.
Despatch Industries, Inc.
Dijko Ovens BV
Dowa Thermotech Co., Ltd.
ElectroHeat AB
Grieve Corporation
Inductotherm Corporation
Industrial Furnace Company
International Thermal Systems LLC
Ipsen
JLS Redditch, Ltd.
Keith Company
Kilns & Furnaces Ltd.
Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
Nitrex Metal Inc.
Nutec Bickley
Primetals Technologies Limited
Rogers Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Inc.
SECO/WARWICK S.A.
Shenwu Technology Group Corp Co., Ltd.
Solar Manufacturing
Solo Swiss Group
Surface Combustion, Inc.
Tenova S.P.A
Thermal Product Solutions
VAC AERO International, Inc.
Wisconsin Oven Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050918/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Industrial Manufacturing Activity to Influence Growth Trends
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
An Introduction to Industrial Furnaces and Ovens
Types of Industrial Furnaces
Types of Industrial Ovens
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
End-Use Dynamics Influence Trends in the Industrial Furnaces
and Ovens Market
Metallurgical Applications Poised for High Growth
Developing Countries to Spearhead Long-term Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Dynamics of Iron and Steel Industry Set Demand Trends for the
Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market
Hit by COVID-19 Crisis, Steel Industry & Demand on the Road to
Normalcy
Steel Industry Recovery in Major Regions: An Outline
Steel Production & Demand Statistics
EXHIBIT 3: Global Crude Steel Monthly Production (in Million
Tonnes) for the Period Jul-2019 to Jul-2020
EXHIBIT 4: Global Crude Steel Production Breakdown by Country
(in %): 2020
EXHIBIT 5: COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Steel Demand: YoY Change
(in %) for Global Finished Steel Demand by Region in 2020
EXHIBIT 6: Global Steel Consumption Breakdown by Geographic
Region (in %) for 2020
EXHIBIT 7: Global Steel Demand by End-Use Sector (in %) for 2020
Widening Role of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) in Steel Production
Landscape
EXHIBIT 8: Global Production of Crude Steel: Percentage
Breakdown by Production Method by Region
EXHIBIT 9: Steel Production by Manufacturing Process in Select
Countries (2019)
Automobile Manufacturing: Industrial Furnaces Hold Significance
in Reducing Production Costs and Pollution Levels
Automotive Production Trends Determine Growth Trends in the
Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market
EXHIBIT 10: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select
Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
EXHIBIT 11: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008 -
2022
Recovery in Oil & Gas Sector to Benefit Market for Industrial
Furnaces
EXHIBIT 12: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$
Billion) for 2015-2020
EXHIBIT 13: Breakdown of Global E&P Spending (in %) by Supply
Segment for the Year 2019 & 2020
With the Aviation Industry Hit Hard by the Pandemic, Impact
Evident on the Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market
EXHIBIT 14: Global Aerospace & Aviation Market Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 15: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Solar Energy Sector to Present Long-term Opportunities for the
Market
Railroad Sector: Another Prominent Market for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens
EXHIBIT 16: COVID-19 Impact on Railways: YoY Change (%) for
Rail Freight and Passenger Rail in Europe for 2020 and 2021
EXHIBIT 17: Global Rail Wheel and Axle Market (in US$ Million)
by Region for 2020 & 2027
Mining, Melting, and Metal Alloy Machinery Demand Impacts
Trends in Industrial Furnace and Ovens Market
EXHIBIT 18: Global Mining Equipment Market (in $ Billion) for
the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025
Rising Demand from the Medical Sector Lends Traction to Market
Growth
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment
EXHIBIT 19: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023
Leveraging Industry 4.0 and IIoT for Development of Smart
Industrial Furnaces and Ovens
Blast Furnaces Market to Witness Stable Long-Term Growth
Industrial Ovens Market: Industrialization to Drive Market Growth
EXHIBIT 20: Global Industrial Ovens Market Breakdown by Type:
(in %) for 2020
Industrial Drying Ovens: Benefiting from Rapid Pace of
Technology Developments
Replacement of Older Furnaces and Ovens with Advanced
Equipment: A Potential Market Opportunity
Increasing Need for Integrating Automated Systems Fuels Demand
for Industrial Ovens
Customized Industrial Ovens Gain Rapid Market Acceptance
Technological Advancements to Boost Market Growth
Hybrid Furnaces Gains Traction
Advances in Metal Reheat Furnaces
Rising Prominence of Infrared Heating Ovens in Industrial
Process Heating Applications
Furnace Thermal-Imaging Equipment
Researchers Develop Temperature Measurement Sensors for
Industrial Furnaces
Industrial Furnaces Facilitate Efficient Electrical Component
Manufacturing
Energy Efficient Industrial Furnaces & Ovens Enable Cost
Optimization, Driving Adoption among Manufacturers
Oxygen Technologies Increase Furnace Efficiency
NFPA 86 Guidelines for Industrial Ovens and Furnaces
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Combustion by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Combustion by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Combustion by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Electric by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Electric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Material Handling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Metallurgy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Metallurgy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Metallurgy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Petrochemical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Petrochemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Amidst COVID-19 Crisis, Manufacturing Activities Come to a Halt
COVID-19 Impact: US Steel Industry to Remain Jittery over Near -
Term
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Furnaces
and Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and Ovens
by Type - Combustion and Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Combustion and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Furnaces
and Ovens by Application - Material Handling, Metallurgy,
Petrochemical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and Ovens
by Application - Material Handling, Metallurgy, Petrochemical
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Material Handling, Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces
and Ovens by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Combustion and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Application - Material Handling,
Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Application - Material Handling, Metallurgy,
Petrochemical and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces
and Ovens by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Material Handling, Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Combustion and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Application - Material Handling,
Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Application - Material Handling, Metallurgy,
Petrochemical and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Material Handling, Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
COVID-19 Pandemic Affects the China?s Manufacturing Activity,
Affecting Growth Outlook
Surprising Recovery to Boost Steel Fortunes, Driving Market Growth
EXHIBIT 21: Steel Production in China (2011-2020) (in Million
Tons)
Chinese Ovens Market: A Brief Overview
Market Analytics
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Combustion and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Application - Material Handling,
Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Application - Material Handling, Metallurgy,
Petrochemical and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Material Handling, Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
COVID-19 Exacerbates Already Challenging European Steel Market
Situation
Market Analytics
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces
and Ovens by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces
and Ovens by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Combustion and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Application - Material Handling,
Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Application - Material Handling, Metallurgy,
Petrochemical and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces
and Ovens by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Material Handling, Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces
and Ovens by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Combustion and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Application - Material Handling,
Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Application - Material Handling, Metallurgy,
Petrochemical and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces
and Ovens by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Material Handling, Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces
and Ovens by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Combustion and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Application - Material Handling,
Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Application - Material Handling, Metallurgy,
Petrochemical and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces
and Ovens by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Material Handling, Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Combustion and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Application - Material Handling,
Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Application - Material Handling, Metallurgy,
Petrochemical and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Material Handling, Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Furnaces
and Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and Ovens
by Type - Combustion and Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Combustion and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Furnaces
and Ovens by Application - Material Handling, Metallurgy,
Petrochemical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and Ovens
by Application - Material Handling, Metallurgy, Petrochemical
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Material Handling, Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Combustion and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Application - Material Handling,
Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Application - Material Handling, Metallurgy,
Petrochemical and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Material Handling, Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces
and Ovens by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Combustion and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Application - Material Handling,
Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Furnaces and
Ovens by Application - Material Handling, Metallurgy,
Petrochemical and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Furnaces
and Ovens by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Material Handling, Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Furnaces and Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Type - Combustion and Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Combustion and Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Furnaces and Ovens by Application - Material
Handling, Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens by Application - Material Handling,
Metallurgy, Petrochemical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050918/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001