Global Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Industry

Global Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Market to Reach $36. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) estimated at US$25.

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$20.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Service Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR



In the global Service segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 143-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Energy Management: A Curtain Raiser

Recent Market Activity

Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMSs): An Introductory

Prelude

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Instigates Massive

Momentum

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Offer Growth Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Spiraling Energy Costs Put Focus on IEMS

New Regulations to Curb Carbon Emissions Fuel IEMS Deployments

Regulatory Tools for Implementing Industrial Energy Efficiency

Energy Audits

Voluntary Agreements

Energy Efficiency Obligation

Information and Campaign

Standards and Certifications

ISO 50001:2011

Surging Importance of Smart Industry to Drive Adoption of IEMS

Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption

A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions

IEMS - A Priority for Energy Intensive Industries (EIIs) to

Remain Competitive

Standardized and Certified IEMS Key to Realizing Multifarious

Energy-related & Non-energy Benefits

IEMS Assumes Critical Importance in Rollout of Smart Grids

Global Deployment of Smart Meters Lays Foundation for IEMS

Adoption

Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M)

Technologies to Revolutionize IEMS Market

Steady Recovery in Global Manufacturing PMI to Bolster

Prospects for IEMSs

IEMS Software Gains Precedence in Energy Saving Initiatives of

Industrial Enterprises

Cloud-based IEMaaS Set to Proliferate the Market

Services Assume Importance in End-to-End IEMS Strategy



