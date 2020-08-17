Global Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Industry

Global Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Market to Reach $36. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) estimated at US$25.
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$20.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR
The Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Service Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR
In the global Service segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 143-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Energy Management: A Curtain Raiser
Recent Market Activity
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMSs): An Introductory
Prelude
Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Instigates Massive
Momentum
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Stable Economic Scenario to Offer Growth Opportunities
Competitive Landscape
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
AECOM (USA)
ARCHIBUS, Inc. (USA)
Autodesk, Inc. (USA)
C3 Energy (USA)
Cascade Energy Inc. (USA)
Cypress Envirosystems (USA)
Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
Emerson Electric Company (USA)
ENERGYai (USA)
EnerNOC, Inc. (USA)
General Electric Company (USA)
GridPoint, Inc. (USA)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
IBM Corporation (USA)
Lightapp Technologies (Israel)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
Opto22 (USA)
Panoramic Power (USA)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)
SAP SE (Germany)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Setpoint Systems Corporation (USA)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Trane Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Spiraling Energy Costs Put Focus on IEMS
New Regulations to Curb Carbon Emissions Fuel IEMS Deployments
Regulatory Tools for Implementing Industrial Energy Efficiency
Energy Audits
Voluntary Agreements
Energy Efficiency Obligation
Information and Campaign
Standards and Certifications
ISO 50001:2011
Surging Importance of Smart Industry to Drive Adoption of IEMS
Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption
A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions
IEMS - A Priority for Energy Intensive Industries (EIIs) to
Remain Competitive
Standardized and Certified IEMS Key to Realizing Multifarious
Energy-related & Non-energy Benefits
IEMS Assumes Critical Importance in Rollout of Smart Grids
Global Deployment of Smart Meters Lays Foundation for IEMS
Adoption
Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M)
Technologies to Revolutionize IEMS Market
Steady Recovery in Global Manufacturing PMI to Bolster
Prospects for IEMSs
IEMS Software Gains Precedence in Energy Saving Initiatives of
Industrial Enterprises
Cloud-based IEMaaS Set to Proliferate the Market
Services Assume Importance in End-to-End IEMS Strategy
