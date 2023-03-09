Global Industrial Dryers Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Dryers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915686/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Industrial Dryers Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Dryers estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.9% over the period 2022-2030. Direct Dryers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Indirect Dryers segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR

The Industrial Dryers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 223 Featured)
- Andritz Ag
- Anivi Ingenieria S.A.
- Bühler AG
- Carrier Europe SCA
- Carrier® Vibrating Equipment, Inc.
- Comessa S.A.
- Comspain XXI S.A.
- FAVA S.p.A
- Glatt GmbH
- Metso Corporation
- Mitchell Dryers Ltd.
- SWISS COMBI - W. Kunz dryTec AG
- Tetra Laval International SA
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- ThyssenKrupp KH Mineral
- Tummers Simon Dryers
- Voith GmbH


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915686/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
A Curtain Raiser
Growing Adoption in Diverse Industries to Bolster Industrial
Dryers Market
Recent Market Activity
Food and Cement Remain Key Applications
Fluidized Bed Dryers to Post Fastest Growth
Asia-Pacific to Drive the Market
Developing Regions Provide Impetus to Agricultural End-Use
Top Vendors Eye Promising Markets of Eastern Europe and Asia-
Pacific
Overview of Centrifugal Industrial Dryers
Demand for Dried Products to Boost Pharmaceutical Spray Dryers
Market
Overview of Spray Drying Equipment
Refrigerated Air Dryers - An Overview
Compressed Air Treatment Systems - An Overview
Membrane Air Dryers Market
Industrial Applications - Major End-Use Application
Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Demand for Industrial Dryers
Manufacturing PMI - An Important Bellwether
Outlook
Players Introduce New Technologies to Stay Abreast of Competition
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Industrial Dryers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
IIoT Making Waves in Industrial Dryers
Environmental Regulations to Drive Replacement Demand in
Developed Markets
IIoT Making Waves in Industrial Dryers
Regulations to Drive Demand
Investment Trends in End-Use Industries Impact Demand
Fluidized Bed Drying - A Proven Technology
Food Industry - A Major End-Use Sector; Drives Growth in
Industrial Dryers
Demand for Microencapsulation Drives Growth in Spray Dryers
Rising Popularity of Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well
for Market
Growth in Dairy Products Supports Market for Industrial Dryers
Monash University Improvises Spray Dryer for Dairy Products
Expanding Market for Infant Formula Drives Growth of Industrial
Dryers
Flexible Spray Drying Emerges an Ideal Choice for Infant
Formula Manufacturing
Favorable Trends in Pharma Industry Portend Bright Outlook
University of Cambridge Develops Smart Capsules
Focus on Nanoencapsulation of Drugs Emphasizes the Need for
Nano Spray Dried Particles
Pulp & Paper Manufacturing Spurs Opportunities for Industrial
Dryers
Technology Dynamics
Tracking R&D Breakthroughs
Advanced R&D Tools Help Ease Product Design Process
Challenges to Reckon With
International Drying Symposium (IDS): Promoting R&D
Spray-Drying Plants and the Issues of Environmental Protection
and Safety

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Industrial Dryers Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct Dryers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Direct Dryers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Direct Dryers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Indirect Dryers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Indirect Dryers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Indirect Dryers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Dryers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Specialty Dryers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Dryers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Industrial Dryers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect
Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 15: USA Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by Product
Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 16: USA 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect
Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 19: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Industrial Dryers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect
Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Industrial Dryers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect
Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: China Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: China 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Industrial Dryers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect
Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Industrial Dryers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect
Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: France Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: France 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Industrial Dryers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect
Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect
Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Industrial Dryers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect
Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: UK Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by Product
Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: UK 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 44: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect
Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 47: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect
Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers,
Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial Dryers
by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and
Specialty Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Dryers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Industrial Dryers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Dryers by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Dryers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers,
Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Dryers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Industrial Dryers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect
Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Australia Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

INDIA
Industrial Dryers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 62: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect
Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: India Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: India 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 65: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers,
Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 66: South Korea Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct
Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial
Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and
Specialty Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

LATIN AMERICA
Industrial Dryers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Dryers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Industrial Dryers
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Dryers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers,
Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Industrial Dryers
by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and
Specialty Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Dryers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ARGENTINA
Table 77: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect
Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Argentina Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

BRAZIL
Table 80: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect
Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Brazil Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

MEXICO
Table 83: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect
Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Mexico Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct
Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Industrial
Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and
Specialty Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

MIDDLE EAST
Industrial Dryers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Dryers by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers,
Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

IRAN
Table 95: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect
Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Iran Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by Product
Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Iran 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ISRAEL
Table 98: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect
Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Israel Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Israel 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 101: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers,
Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 102: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Industrial Dryers
by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and
Specialty Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Saudi Arabia 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Dryers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 104: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect
Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: UAE Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by Product
Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: UAE 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct
Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Industrial
Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and
Specialty Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Rest of Middle East 16-Year Perspective for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

AFRICA
Industrial Dryers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Dryers by Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect
Dryers and Specialty Dryers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Africa Historic Review for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty
Dryers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Africa 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Dryers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers and Specialty Dryers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915686/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • The EU is buying up Russian liquefied natural gas at the highest level in 3 years, think tank says

    The EU snapped up 19.2 billion cubic meters of Russian liquefied natural gas last year, a 35% increase from 2021.

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance

    U.S.-led international sanctions on Russia have begun to erode the dollar's decades-old dominance of international oil trade as most deals with India - Russia's top outlet for seaborne crude - have been settled in other currencies. India's oil trade, in response to the turmoil of sanctions and the Ukraine war, provides the strongest evidence so far of a shift into other currencies that could prove lasting. The country is the world's number three importer of oil and Russia became its leading supplier after Europe shunned Moscow's supplies following its invasion of Ukraine begun in February last year.

  • Germany's Schwedt refinery losing out in race from Russian oil

    Slashed output at Germany’s Schwedt oil refinery demonstrates the difficulty Berlin faces in turning away from Russian oil, despite plans to work with Poland to find alternative supply. Schwedt has traditionally supplied 90% of the gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and fuel oil used in Germany's capital city. Moscow last month retaliated against their bilateral efforts by halting oil flows to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, thereby squeezing Poland’s ability to free up oil for Schwedt.

  • Heathrow mulls legal action after being forced to cut passenger fees

    Heathrow Airport is considering legal action after it was told to cut passenger fees by the regulator amid a row with airlines.

  • Oil slips for third day as recession fears mount

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell for a third day on Thursday as fears over the economic impact of rising interest rates offset a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories and hopes for Chinese demand. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments this week on the likelihood that interest rates will need to be raised more than previously expected in response to recent strong data continued to weigh on oil and other risk assets because of the potential impact on economic and demand growth. Brent crude fell by 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $82.32 a barrel by 0902 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped by 11 cents to $76.55.

  • Turkey's ruling party presents gas reform in step towards trading hub

    Turkey's ruling AK Party presented a draft law to parliament on Wednesday aimed at establishing a competitive natural gas market as the country attempts to become a gas trading hub bringing together suppliers and consumers. President Vladimir Putin proposed setting up a gas hub in Turkey in October after explosions that damaged Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea. Turkey, which currently imports all its gas needs and has extensive LNG import infrastructure, believes it can leverage its existing and new trade relations to become a hub.

  • Airbus narrows delivery gap, reinstates Qatar jet orders

    European planemaker Airbus narrowed a jetliner delivery gap compared with last year after a sharp increase in February and turned the page on a major legal dispute with Qatar Airways by reinstating billions of dollars of plane orders. The world's largest planemaker said on Tuesday it had handed 46 jets to customers in February, more than twice the 20 jets which had marked a disappointing start to the year in January. Deliveries for the first two months reached 66 jets, down 13 from a year earlier.

  • Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023

    Most forecasters seem to expect higher prices for oil later this year as increasing global demand is set to outpace supply

  • US senators reintroduce bill to pressure OPEC oil producer group

    A group of bipartisan U.S. senators on Wednesday said they have reintroduced legislation to pressure the OPEC oil production group to stop making output cuts. The so-called No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels, or NOPEC, bill was reintroduced by senators Chuck Grassley, a Republican, and Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and others on the Judiciary Committee. If passed by the committee, both chambers of Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, NOPEC would change U.S. antitrust law to revoke the sovereign immunity that has protected OPEC+ members and their national oil companies from lawsuits over price collusion.

  • Pakistan's Honda Atlas shuts production to end-March on import difficulties

    Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Ltd has announced the longest plant shutdown to date in the current economic crisis amongst the country's automakers, which are struggling to obtain raw materials due to import difficulties. The company, a unit of Japanese car giant Honda Motor Co Ltd, said its plant would shut from March 9, 2023, to March 31, 2023. “The company is not in a position to continue with its production,” it said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), explaining its supply chain had been "severely disrupted."

  • OPEC Officials And U.S. Shale Executives Discuss Global Oil Supply

    Executives from some of the biggest U.S. shale producers discussed global oil supply with OPEC officials at a dinner during CERA Week.

  • Intel wants $5 bln more in German subsidies for chip plant - Bloomberg News

    Intel Corp is seeking an additional 4 billion to 5 billion euros ($5.28 billion) in subsidies from the German government to build a chip manufacturing complex in the country, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The U.S. chipmaker last year postponed the plant construction in Magdeburg - for which it had reached a 6.8 billion euro deal in government subsidies, subject to approval from the European Commission - due to economic headwinds and is now looking for more aid, the report said on Tuesday. Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Costco to open its third store in China — can it challenge Walmart's Sam's Club?

    Costco (COST) plans to open its third warehouse location in China this Friday, March 10. Can it go head-to-head with Sam's, the most dominant U.S.-based warehouse club in China?

  • Intel wants $5 billion more in German subsidies for chip plant - Bloomberg News

    The U.S. chipmaker last year postponed the plant construction in Magdeburg - for which it had reached a 6.8 billion euro deal in government subsidies, subject to approval from the European Commission - due to economic headwinds and is now looking for more aid, the report said on Tuesday. Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • UPDATE 2-UK regulator tells Heathrow to cut fees in win for airlines

    Britain's aviation regulator told Heathrow Airport on Wednesday it will have to cut the fees it charges airlines over 2024-2026, bowing to pressure from airlines who have long said charges at the hub are too high. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced that Heathrow, Britain's biggest airport, could charge an average maximum price per passenger of 27.49 pounds ($32.51) in nominal prices over the 2022-2026 period.

  • Oil prices recover on signs of tighter supply, Fed fears limit gains

    By Ambar Warrick

  • RPT-UPDATE 1-Airbus narrows delivery gap, reinstates Qatar jet orders

    European planemaker Airbus narrowed a jetliner delivery gap compared with last year after a sharp increase in February and turned the page on a major legal dispute with Qatar Airways by reinstating billions of dollars of plane orders. The world's largest planemaker said on Tuesday it had handed 46 jets to customers in February, more than twice the 20 jets which had marked a disappointing start to the year in January. Deliveries for the first two months reached 66 jets, down 13 from a year earlier.

  • China’s Oil Imports Set To Soar Despite Slow Start To 2023

    Despite weak oil imports in January and February this year, analysts still expect China’s oil imports to hit a record high later this year.

  • Investors Start To Realize The Energy Transition Will Take Decades

    Energy security is taking center stage at one of the world’s biggest energy conferences as many investors now start to realize that the energy transition will take decades