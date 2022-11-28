Global Industrial Displays Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Displays estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957066/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LCD, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the LED segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR

The Industrial Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

OLED Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR

In the global OLED segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$723.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Aaeon Technology, Inc.
Advantech Co., Ltd.
Alpha Display
Arround Inc.
Atop Technologies, Inc.
AU Optronics Corporation
Avant-Garde de Studio FZ LLC
Avnet, Inc.
Aydin Displays
Aydin Displays, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957066/?utm_source=GNW

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957066/?utm_source=GNW

