The global industrial centrifuge market is projected to reach USD9.0billion by 2025 from USD 7.2billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2025

The increasing demand for centrifuges in process industries and the rising need for wastewater management solutions are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost of centrifuges is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Filtering centrifuge segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The industrial centrifuge available in the market are based on two major types— sedimentation and filtering centrifuge. The filtering centrifuge segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as their efficiency in continuous operations and processing feed slurries with high solid concentration, coupled with their increasing application in the food processing industry, are expected to drive the market for filtering centrifuges



Continuous centrifuges segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the industrial centrifugemarket in 2020

On the basis of mode of operation, the industrial centrifuge market is segmented into batch centrifuges and continuous centrifuges.In 2019, the continuous centrifuge segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



The high efficiency of separation, easy process standardization, and reduced cleaning time are some of thefactors driving the growth of the continuous centrifuges market.



North America is expected to dominate the industrial centrifugemarket in 2020



In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market, followed by

Europe. The high demand for crude oil, a large number of shale oil and gas drilling activities, government initiatives to manage wastewater, flourishing food processing industry, technological advancements, and government support for the development of innovative centrifugation systems are the key factors driving the growth of the industrial centrifuge market in North America.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (57%), Tier 2(30%), and Tier 3 (13%)

• By Designation: C-level (24%), Director-level (28%), and Others (48%)

• By Region: North America (39%), Europe (33%), Asia Pacific(15%), and RoW (13%)



The key players operating in this market includeANDRITZ AG (Austria), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK), FLSmidth& Co. A/S (Denmark), Schlumberger Limited (US), Ferrum AG (Switzerland), Flottweg SE (Germany), SIEBTECHNIK TEMA (Germany), HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi - MAIP S.p.A. (Italy), SPX Flow Inc. (US), HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey), Elgin Separation Solutions (US), Comi Polaris Systems, Inc. (US), Dedert Corporation (US), US Centrifuge Systems (US), B&P Littleford (US), and Pneumatic Scale Angelus (US).Productlaunches, expansions, collaborations, agreements,partnerships,and acquisitions are the key growth strategies followed bya majority of players in this market.



Research Coverage

• The report studies the industrial centrifugemarket based ontype, design, mode of operation, end user, and region

• The report analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, andchallenges) affecting the market growth

• The report evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

• The report studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total industrial centrifugemarket

• The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to five major regions



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration:Comprehensive information on the industrial centrifugeoffered by the key 20 players in the industrial centrifugemarket. The report analyzes the industrial centrifugemarket bytype, design, mode of operation, end user, and region.

• Market Development:Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for variousindustrial centrifuge, their adoption, and usageacross key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification:Exhaustive information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the industrial centrifugemarket

• Competitive Assessment:In-depth assessment of marketranking and strategies of the leading players in the industrial centrifugemarket.

