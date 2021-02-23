Global Industrial Carousels Industry

ReportLinker
·12 min read

Global Industrial Carousels Market to Reach $955. 9 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Carousels estimated at US$643. 1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$955.

New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Carousels Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957053/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Horizontal Carousel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$605.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vertical Carousel segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $174.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

The Industrial Carousels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$174.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$202.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Bastian Solutions, Inc.

  • Kardex Remstar

  • SencorpWhite, Inc.

  • SSI Schaefer Ltd.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957053/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Carousel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Carousels Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Industrial Carousels Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Industrial Carousels Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Horizontal Carousel (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Horizontal Carousel (Segment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Horizontal Carousel (Segment) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Vertical Carousel (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Vertical Carousel (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Vertical Carousel (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Carousel Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Industrial Carousels Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Industrial Carousels Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 12: United States Industrial Carousels Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Industrial Carousels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Canadian Industrial Carousels Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 15: Industrial Carousels Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027

JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Industrial Carousels: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 17: Industrial Carousels Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019

Table 18: Japanese Industrial Carousels Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Industrial Carousels Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 20: Industrial Carousels Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 21: Chinese Industrial Carousels Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Carousel Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Industrial Carousels Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Industrial Carousels Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 24: European Industrial Carousels Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: European Industrial Carousels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027

Table 26: Industrial Carousels Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 27: European Industrial Carousels Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 28: Industrial Carousels Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 29: French Industrial Carousels Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 30: French Industrial Carousels Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GERMANY
Table 31: Industrial Carousels Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 32: German Industrial Carousels Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 33: German Industrial Carousels Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 34: Italian Industrial Carousels Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 35: Industrial Carousels Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 36: Italian Industrial Carousels Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Carousels:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 38: Industrial Carousels Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 39: United Kingdom Industrial Carousels Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Industrial Carousels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Spanish Industrial Carousels Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 42: Industrial Carousels Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027

RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Industrial Carousels Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Industrial Carousels Market in Russia by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 45: Russian Industrial Carousels Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Industrial Carousels Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027

Table 47: Industrial Carousels Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 48: Rest of Europe Industrial Carousels Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Industrial Carousels Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 50: Industrial Carousels Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Industrial Carousels Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: Industrial Carousels Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Industrial Carousels Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Industrial Carousels Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Industrial Carousels Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 56: Australian Industrial Carousels Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 57: Australian Industrial Carousels Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 58: Indian Industrial Carousels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Table 59: Indian Industrial Carousels Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 60: Industrial Carousels Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Industrial Carousels Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 62: South Korean Industrial Carousels Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 63: Industrial Carousels Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Carousels:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 65: Industrial Carousels Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Carousels Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Industrial Carousels Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

Table 68: Industrial Carousels Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 69: Latin American Industrial Carousels Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 70: Latin American Industrial Carousels Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: Industrial Carousels Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 72: Latin American Industrial Carousels Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Industrial Carousels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027

Table 74: Industrial Carousels Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 75: Argentinean Industrial Carousels Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 76: Industrial Carousels Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 77: Brazilian Industrial Carousels Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 78: Brazilian Industrial Carousels Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MEXICO
Table 79: Industrial Carousels Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 80: Mexican Industrial Carousels Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 81: Mexican Industrial Carousels Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Industrial Carousels Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to
2027

Table 83: Industrial Carousels Market in Rest of Latin America
by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Industrial Carousels Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Industrial Carousels Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 86: Industrial Carousels Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 87: The Middle East Industrial Carousels Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 88: The Middle East Industrial Carousels Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Table 89: The Middle East Industrial Carousels Historic Market
by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 90: Industrial Carousels Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,
and 2027

IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Industrial Carousels: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 92: Industrial Carousels Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019

Table 93: Iranian Industrial Carousels Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Industrial Carousels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027

Table 95: Industrial Carousels Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 96: Israeli Industrial Carousels Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Industrial Carousels Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 98: Industrial Carousels Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Industrial Carousels Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Industrial Carousels Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Industrial Carousels Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 102: Industrial Carousels Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Industrial Carousels Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Industrial Carousels Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Industrial Carousels Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 106: African Industrial Carousels Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Table 107: Industrial Carousels Market in Africa by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 108: African Industrial Carousels Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957053/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Leafs-slaying Zamboni driver David Ayres is getting a Disney movie

    The Zamboni-driving "EBUG" who famously came in and beat the Leafs last year will be the subject of a Disney movie based on the wild story.

  • Cam Newton shuns retirement talk: 'There aren't 32 guys better than me'

    "Hell yes," Newton said about a potential return to New England.

  • Wizards win 5th straight, hold off Lakers 127-124 in OT

    Bradley Beal scored six of his 33 points in overtime, and the Wizards extended their longest winning streak in three years with a 127-124 victory over the slumping Lakers.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • Mariners CEO resigns after 'inappropriate' comments at speaking engagement

    Kevin Mather's tenure with the Mariners is over after 25 years.

  • Aaron Rodgers to guest host 10 episodes of 'Jeopardy!' in April

    Shailene Woodley confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on Monday night that she is in fact engaged to Aaron Rodgers.

  • Palat, Stamkos, Hedman help Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-2

    Ondrej Palat snapped a tie 8:04 into the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Monday night.

  • Vanessa Bryant slams Meek Mill for 'extremely insensitive' lyric referencing Kobe

    "This lacks respect and tact."

  • Artemi Panarin takes leave from Rangers, denies allegations from Russian news outlet

    Artemi Panarin has been outspoken in his opposition of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Colts' Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • Coyotes rally from 3 goals down to beat Ducks 4-3

    Christian Dvorak scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a testy game Monday night.

  • Are the Raptors back? It sure looks that way

    After a bumpy start to the season, the red-hot Toronto Raptors seem to have finally hit their stride.

  • Stocks climb as experts eye $28B per year in sports bets

    Stocks are heating up as investors await the legalization of single-sports gambling in Canada.

  • J.D. Martinez arrives at Red Sox camp in tipsy Tom Brady shirt

    2021 goals: Be like the GOAT.

  • Nurse happy for Finch, the latest Raptors assistant to earn NBA head coach job

    Four months after he lost Nate Bjorkgren to the Indiana Pacers, Nick Nurse finds himself short an assistant coach once again.

  • Pujols' wife backtracks after writing about his upcoming 'last season' in baseball

    Pujols is entering the final year of the historic, backloaded contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.

  • Jazz set records for 3s in 132-110 rout of Hornets

    The Jazz made a franchise record 28 3pt FGs as they defeated the Hornets, 132-110, in Utah.

  • Leafs' Jake Muzzin out after suffering broken facial bone on play vs. Canadiens

    The Maple Leafs' defensive depth will be tested for the first time this season.

  • Happier, fit and on new poles: Alysha Newman targets indoor Canadian record

    (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters/File - image credit) Alysha Newman was back to her old self, laughing, poking fun at her best friends and fellow pole vaulters on a drive to an indoor competition, and no longer doubting her place in the sport. In her best running shape and technical form, Newman isn't ruling out the possibility of raising her 4.82-metre Canadian record to 4.85 or 4.90 in the coming weeks. "I'm so much happier [competing]. Last [winter] I was going through some personal things off the track with a relationship that wasn't well," said Newman, who will compete Wednesday at a World Indoor Tour meet in Madrid and the All Star Perche event in France on Saturday. "I was able to get that out of my life and move on from the situation, him and that part of my life." "Him" is Newman's ex-boyfriend and former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo, who was arrested Oct. 20, 2019 on charges he assaulted the 26-year-old native of London, Ont., in a hotel room at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania. Newman later withdrew all domestic dispute-related charges against Chickillo, whom she met several years earlier in the training room while a student-athlete at the University of Miami. "When you realize no one is pulling you down anymore you become a lot happier, you look forward to things and you're more appreciative of people in your life that are there to support you," said Newman of her parents and best friend, Kristy Smith. "Everyone around me is enjoying life and that's what I needed." Seeing Smith happy again and successful in life after working through a similar past relationship gave Newman confidence she could feel the same one day. Agent Jeff Hartwig, a former pole vaulter and member of the U.S. Olympic teams in 1996 and 2008, was an inspiration for Newman on the track. "There was some doubt in my mind. Why am I pole vaulting? What is it to me?" the 2016 Olympian remembered during a recent phone interview from France. "To my ex [he thought I was] pole vaulting as a hobby. Now, I walk into an arena and I'm not doubting why I'm there. I realize how much fun it is to run, put up a high bar or make people smile. You realize the little things become big things. "Jeff helped me realize how much we, as pole vaulters, inspire people and want people to go after their dreams." An interest in acting Hartwig told CBC Sports he simply reminded Newman of her past and recent success. "The hard work and commitment she always puts forth is like money in the bank ready to withdraw when needed," he said, adding all athletes encounter stress in life that could derail their career. "She just needed to tap into that strength and move forward, which she has done really well." Newman admitted there were "low, low days" early in her recovery from the failed relationship but the longtime Nike athlete vowed not to waste time when coronavirus shut down the sports world last March. She expressed a desire to excel off the track in her modelling career and on social media by helping people feel empowered to pursue their goals through her Instagram feed. "I had all this time to invest in myself and I was going to do what I love. I hired an actress coach so I'm looking to get into acting," said Newman, who also bought a house last spring in Caledon, Ont., about 60 kilometres northwest of Toronto, to be closer to coaches Doug Wood and Zeke Krykorka at the Bolton Pole Vault training facility. On the pole vault runway, Newman has been "ecstatic" with the early results from jumping on new poles custom made by Gill Athletics. The 14-foot, nine-inch poles are three inches longer, allowing for a higher grip without compromising performance and the potential to jump higher. Newman cleared 4.62 metres the first time with the poles at a Perche Elite Tour meet on Feb. 6 in Rouen, France, and plans to use them for the balance of the indoor campaign. She averaged 4.53 across four indoor meets a year ago after setting her indoor mark on Aug. 28, 2019. With competitions cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic, Newman decided 2020 would be a training year focused on improving her velocity, power and speed hitting the box. The goal was to reach her August jumping shape at the beginning of 2021 after noticing her confidence and speed lagged during the indoor season in recent years. "I'm almost there. The speed training in 2020 has translated and I'm bringing energy I haven't before on the runway," said Newman, who achieved the 4.70 Tokyo Olympic standard in June 2019. "My weight and body fat is exactly where it was [last] August and my ankle power is a lot stronger this year. "Now, the goal is to get comfortable and into a rhythm on these poles. The moment I figure out how to connect the top of the pole with my feet, it's going to be incredible. "I don't see 4.85, 4.90 as out of reach by the end of indoor season. If I could pull out another 80 indoor season [like 2019], I would be in great shape heading to outdoors."

  • The year of the underdog and an early look at NFC/AFC Title odds

    Underdogs reigned supreme in 2020, will they keep it up next year?