Global Industrial Batteries Industry

Global Industrial Batteries Market to Reach $13. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Batteries estimated at US$9. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lithium-based segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Industrial Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Nickel-based Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR
In the global Nickel-based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$909.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 301-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- C&D Technologies, Inc.
- East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- EnerSys, Inc.
- Exide Technologies
- GS Yuasa Corporation
- Johnson Controls, Inc.
- Northstar Battery Company LLC.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Saft Groupe SA
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Batteries Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Industrial Batteries Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Industrial Batteries Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Lead-Acid (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Lead-Acid (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Lead-Acid (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Lithium-based (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Lithium-based (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Lithium-based (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Nickel-based (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Nickel-based (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Nickel-based (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Telecom & Data Communication (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Telecom & Data Communication (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Telecom & Data Communication (End-Use) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Grid-Level Energy Storage (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: Grid-Level Energy Storage (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Grid-Level Energy Storage (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup (End-Use)
Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup (End-Use)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 24: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup (End-Use)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Batteries Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Industrial Batteries Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Industrial Batteries Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Industrial Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Industrial Batteries Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Industrial Batteries Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Industrial Batteries Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Industrial Batteries Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Industrial Batteries Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Industrial Batteries Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Industrial Batteries: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Industrial Batteries Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Batteries in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Industrial Batteries Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Industrial Batteries Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Industrial Batteries Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Industrial Batteries Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Industrial Batteries Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Industrial Batteries in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Industrial Batteries Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Batteries Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Industrial Batteries Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Industrial Batteries Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Industrial Batteries Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Industrial Batteries Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Industrial Batteries Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Industrial Batteries Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Industrial Batteries Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Industrial Batteries Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Industrial Batteries Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Industrial Batteries Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Industrial Batteries Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Industrial Batteries Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Industrial Batteries Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Industrial Batteries Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Industrial Batteries Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Industrial Batteries Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Industrial Batteries Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Industrial Batteries in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Industrial Batteries Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Batteries:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Industrial Batteries Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Industrial Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Batteries in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Industrial Batteries Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Industrial Batteries Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Industrial Batteries Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Industrial Batteries Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Industrial Batteries Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Industrial Batteries Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Industrial Batteries Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Industrial Batteries Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Industrial Batteries Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Industrial Batteries Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Industrial Batteries Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Industrial Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Industrial Batteries Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Industrial Batteries Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Industrial Batteries Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Industrial Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Industrial Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Industrial Batteries Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Industrial Batteries Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Industrial Batteries Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Industrial Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Industrial Batteries Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Industrial Batteries Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Industrial Batteries Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Industrial Batteries Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Industrial Batteries Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Industrial Batteries Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Industrial Batteries Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Industrial Batteries Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Industrial Batteries Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Industrial Batteries Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial
Batteries: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Industrial Batteries Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Industrial Batteries in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Industrial Batteries Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Industrial Batteries Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Industrial Batteries Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Industrial Batteries Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Industrial Batteries Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Industrial Batteries Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Industrial Batteries Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Industrial Batteries in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Industrial Batteries Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Industrial Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Industrial Batteries Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Industrial Batteries Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Industrial Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Industrial Batteries Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Industrial Batteries Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Industrial Batteries Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Industrial Batteries Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Industrial Batteries Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Industrial Batteries Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Industrial Batteries Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Industrial Batteries Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Industrial Batteries Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Industrial Batteries Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Industrial Batteries Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Industrial Batteries Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Industrial Batteries Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Industrial Batteries Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Industrial Batteries Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Industrial Batteries Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Industrial Batteries Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Industrial Batteries Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 170: Industrial Batteries Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Industrial Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Industrial Batteries Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Industrial Batteries Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Industrial Batteries Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 175: The Middle East Industrial Batteries Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 176: Industrial Batteries Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Industrial Batteries Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Industrial Batteries: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Industrial Batteries Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Batteries in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Industrial Batteries Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Industrial Batteries Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Industrial Batteries Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Industrial Batteries Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 188: Industrial Batteries Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Industrial Batteries Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Industrial Batteries Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Industrial Batteries Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Batteries in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Industrial Batteries Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Industrial Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Industrial Batteries Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Industrial Batteries Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Industrial Batteries Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Industrial Batteries Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Industrial Batteries Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Industrial Batteries Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Industrial Batteries Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Industrial Batteries Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Industrial Batteries Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Industrial Batteries Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Industrial Batteries Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Industrial Batteries Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 58
