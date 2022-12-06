The Global Industrial Automation Market is expected to grow by $4127.65 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.31% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the industrial automation market in life sciences industry and it is poised to grow by $4127.

65 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.31% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial automation market in life sciences industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing global demand for healthcare services, improved data security, and improved quality of product and service in life sciences.



The industrial automation market in life sciences industry is segmented as below:

By Product

• DCSA

• SCADAA

• PLCA

• MES



By Deployment

• Onsite

• Decentralised



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies open process automation as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing plc advancement and growing implementation of software-as-a-service will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial automation market in life sciences industry covers the following areas:

• Industrial automation market sizing

• Industrial automation market forecast

• Industrial automation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial automation market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Applied Materials Inc., Aspen Technology Inc., Azbil Corp., Balluff GmbH, Danaher Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Festo SE and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., and Parker Hannifin Corp. Also, the industrial automation market in life sciences industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

