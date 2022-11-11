Global Indoor Positioning Systems Vendor Benchmarking Report 2022: AiRISTA Flow, HID, Inpixon, Juniper Networks, Litum Technologies, Quuppa, Sonitor Technologies, Ubisense, & Zebra Technologies

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indoor Positioning Systems - 2022: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals the market positioning of companies using Growth and Innovation scores. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

An indoor positioning system is a network of devices powered by software for locating people or objects in places where a global positioning system lacks precision or fails completely. No single technology is ideal for a particular industry because each indoor environment has a unique complexity and sophistication, and accuracy and coverage demands vary. Power consumption, size, and costs of implementation and maintenance of a system also are important considerations.

As Internet of Things and mobile computing installations become more common, the market for indoor positioning systems is growing beyond the commonly considered healthcare industry. The market for the manufacturing and warehousing industry is particularly dynamic as system data also is used to improve systems and processes.

Providers are consistently investing in the development of better formulations to improve accuracy and coverage, and are paying special attention to scalability, privacy, and security to gain a competitive advantage.

Companies to Action

AiRISTA Flow

HID Global

Inpixon

Juniper Networks

Litum Technologies

Quuppa Oy

Sonitor Technologies

Ubisense

Zebra Technologies

