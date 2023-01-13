The Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market is forecast to grow by $52503.46 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 34.07% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market and is forecast to grow by $52503.46 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 34.07% during the forecast period.

Our report on the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by low-cost BLE beacon technology, high penetration of mobile computing devices, and growth of geomarketing business.



The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Retail

• Aviation

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing and logistics

• Government and public sector



By Technology

• Ultra wide-band (UWB) systems

• WiFi-based systems

• Proximity-based systems

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the BLE-based beacons changing traditional retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of cloud-based big data analytics and increasing use of iBeacon for businesses will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market covers the following areas:

• Indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market sizing

• Indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market forecast

• Indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., bluepath AG, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Esri, GiPStech Srl, HERE Global BV, IndoorAtlas Ltd., MazeMap AS, Microsoft Corp., Navigine Corp., Nextome Srl, Pinmicro K K, Pointr Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sensewhere Ltd., Spreo, and Verizon Communications Inc. Also, the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

