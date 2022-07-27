Global Indoor Farming Market, By Farming Technique, By Facility Type, By Component, By Crop Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

Global Indoor Farming Market, By Farming Technique (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics, Soil-Based, Hybrid), By Facility Type (Greenhouse, Indoor Vertical Farm, Container Farm, Others), By Component (Irrigation Component, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Others), By Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Greens, Flowers & Ornamentals, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Indoor Farming Market, By Farming Technique, By Facility Type, By Component, By Crop Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310318/?utm_source=GNW

The global indoor farming market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The indoor farming technique helps to increase crop production throughout the year by using stacked layers of potted seeds.

The modern agricultural technique includes the use of artificial lighting and modern techniques like aquaponics and hydroponics to provide adequate lighting and nutrients to crops.
The market is driven by the factors such as the rise in consumer awareness about the benefits of consuming fresh and organic food items and the surge in the global population, thereby increasing the food requirements. Besides, high end investments by the public and private players to boost the growth of the agriculture industry by adopting modern agriculture practices, including urban and precision farming, are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.
The global indoor farming market is segmented into farming technique, facility type, component, crop type, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on facility type, the market is divided into greenhouse, indoor vertical farm, container farm, and others.

The indoor vertical farm segment is expected to account for a significant market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Rise in the adoption of environment-friendly techniques to grow fruits and vegetables and shifting food purchasing behavior of consumers are boosting the segment growth.
Major market players operating in the global indoor farming market are LumiGrow Inc., Signify Holding BV, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Netafim Ltd, Logiqs BV, Richel Group, Vertical Farm Systems, General Hydroponics, Inc., Heliospectra AB, Bright Farms Inc., Bowery Farming Inc., FreshBox Farms, Metropolis Farms Inc., Village Farms International Inc., Green Sense Farms LLC, among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017 – 2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023 – 2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global indoor farming market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global indoor farming market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast global indoor farming market based on farming technique, facility type, component, crop type, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global indoor farming market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global indoor farming market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global indoor farming market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global indoor farming market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global indoor farming market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, service providers, suppliers, and distributors across the country.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures and service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, service vendors, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.
The analyst calculated the market size of global indoor farming market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers, service providers, end users, and other stakeholders
• Distributors and suppliers of products & services and other stakeholders
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to indoor farming
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, service providers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global indoor farming market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Indoor Farming Market, By Farming Technique:
o Hydroponics
o Aeroponics
o Aquaponics
o Soil-Based
o Hybrid
• Global Indoor Farming Market, By Facility Type:
o Greenhouse
o Indoor Vertical Farm
o Container Farm
o Others
• Global Indoor farming Market, By Component:
o Irrigation Component
o Lighting
o Sensor
o Climate Control
o Others
• Global Indoor Farming Market, By Crop Type:
o Fruits & Vegetables
o Herbs & Greens
o Flowers & Ornamentals
o Others
• Global Indoor Farming Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Malaysia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global indoor farming market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310318/?utm_source=GNW

