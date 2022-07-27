Global Indoor Farming Market, By Farming Technique, By Facility Type, By Component, By Crop Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

ReportLinker

Global Indoor Farming Market, By Farming Technique (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics, Soil-Based, Hybrid), By Facility Type (Greenhouse, Indoor Vertical Farm, Container Farm, Others), By Component (Irrigation Component, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Others), By Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Greens, Flowers & Ornamentals, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

The global indoor farming market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The indoor farming technique helps to increase crop production throughout the year by using stacked layers of potted seeds.



The modern agricultural technique includes the use of artificial lighting and modern techniques like aquaponics and hydroponics to provide adequate lighting and nutrients to crops.

The market is driven by the factors such as the rise in consumer awareness about the benefits of consuming fresh and organic food items and the surge in the global population, thereby increasing the food requirements. Besides, high end investments by the public and private players to boost the growth of the agriculture industry by adopting modern agriculture practices, including urban and precision farming, are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

The global indoor farming market is segmented into farming technique, facility type, component, crop type, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on facility type, the market is divided into greenhouse, indoor vertical farm, container farm, and others.



The indoor vertical farm segment is expected to account for a significant market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Rise in the adoption of environment-friendly techniques to grow fruits and vegetables and shifting food purchasing behavior of consumers are boosting the segment growth.

Major market players operating in the global indoor farming market are LumiGrow Inc., Signify Holding BV, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Netafim Ltd, Logiqs BV, Richel Group, Vertical Farm Systems, General Hydroponics, Inc., Heliospectra AB, Bright Farms Inc., Bowery Farming Inc., FreshBox Farms, Metropolis Farms Inc., Village Farms International Inc., Green Sense Farms LLC, among others.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, service providers, suppliers, and distributors across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures and service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, service vendors, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global indoor farming market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Global Indoor Farming Market, By Farming Technique:

o Hydroponics

o Aeroponics

o Aquaponics

o Soil-Based

o Hybrid

• Global Indoor Farming Market, By Facility Type:

o Greenhouse

o Indoor Vertical Farm

o Container Farm

o Others

• Global Indoor farming Market, By Component:

o Irrigation Component

o Lighting

o Sensor

o Climate Control

o Others

• Global Indoor Farming Market, By Crop Type:

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Herbs & Greens

o Flowers & Ornamentals

o Others

• Global Indoor Farming Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Malaysia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310318/?utm_source=GNW



