The Global Indoor Farming Market is expected to grow by $ 624.28 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period

Global Indoor Farming Technologies Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the indoor farming technologies market and it is poised to grow by $ 624. 28 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Our report on the indoor farming technologies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduction in pollution and deforestation and increase in offering of certified products. In addition, reduction in pollution and deforestation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The indoor farming technologies market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The indoor farming technologies market is segmented as below:

By Application

Greenhouse farming

Vertical farming

By Geography

Europe

APAC

North America

South America

MEA

This study identifies the rising need to improve yield of crops and reduce crop wastage as one of the prime reasons driving the indoor farming technologies market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Indoor farming technologies market sizing

Indoor farming technologies market forecast

Indoor farming technologies market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading indoor farming technologies market vendors that include Certhon, Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Netafim Ltd., Richel Group SAS, Urban Crop Solutions, and Vertical Farm Systems. Also, the indoor farming technologies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

