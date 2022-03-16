Global Indium Phosphide Compound Semiconductor Market 2021-2027: Rise in the Usage of Compound Semiconductors Across Automotive Industry

Company Logo

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Indium Phosphide Compound Semiconductor Market By End User, By Application, By Product, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Indium Phosphide Compound Semiconductor Market size is expected to reach $7.6 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Growth Factors:

Advancements in communication technologies: The most important and critical application of indium phosphide (InP) compound semiconductor nowadays is in fibre optic communications. Because InP can emit and detect wavelengths over 1000 nm, high-speed fibre optic communication dominates the InP Wafer. InP wafers are used in high-power, high-frequency optoelectronic devices such as laser diodes, photodetectors, LEDs, and optical transceivers in optical fibre communication systems. Manufacturers are introducing advanced communication technologies by using InP semiconductor, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Rise in the usage of compound semiconductors across automotive industry: Essentially, automobiles are transforming into mobile computers. Heads-up displays, autonomous driving assistance, sensors, mobile phone and communication integration, and high-performance components are now included in their engines. This is made feasible by compound semiconductors, which are driving automotive improvement through innovation. Although these semiconductors used in automobiles account for a small percentage of total semiconductor production, they must meet stringent technical and quality standards. Application-specific system definitions and manufacturing consistency provide the foundation for a compound semiconductor's applicability in a motor vehicle application. The bar for quality is really high.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Complicated design of the semiconductors: In the design of compound semiconductor devices, there is a significant level of design complexity. The main issue for designers is to increase efficiency while simplifying the structure. Furthermore, the variable needs of different applications add to the power and RF device's design complexity. Aside from their complicated architecture, the packaging of these devices has a significant impact on the functioning of the circuits and systems in which they will be put.

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By End User

Telecom & IT

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Industrial

Energy & Power

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Test & Measuring Instruments

Others

By Application

Power Electronics

Sensing

Photonics

RF or Microwave

Quantum

By Product

Power Semiconductors

Diodes & Rectifiers

Integrated Circuits

Transistors

Others

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

II-VI Incorporated

AXT, Inc.

Semiconductor Wafer, Inc.

Wafer World, Inc.

IQE plc

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

