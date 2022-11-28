Global Incident and Emergency Management Market to Reach $163 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Incident and Emergency Management estimated at US$112. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$163 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fire & HAZMAT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$56.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Web-Based Emergency Management System segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Incident and Emergency Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Emergency / Mass Notification System Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR
In the global Emergency / Mass Notification System segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$21.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
