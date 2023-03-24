Global Impact Investing Market Is Expected to Generate $6.0 Trillion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for impact investment products from institutional investors and high net-worth individuals serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global impact investing market. Overall, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the growth of the global impact investing market, as it certainly brought both challenges and opportunities for impact investors.

Portland, OR, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global impact investing market garnered $2.5 trillion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $6.0 trillion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.5 billion Market Size in 2031 $6.0 billion CAGR 9.5% No. of Pages in Report 338 Segments covered sector, investor, and region Drivers Growing demand from investors seeking both financial returns and social or environmental impact Opportunities Rise in demand for impact investment products from institutional investors and high net-worth individuals Restraints Challenges in achieving both financial returns and social or environmental impact Limited understanding of impact investing among investors and the general public

Covid-19 Scenario:

The pandemic had highlighted the importance of investing in social and environmental solutions, and had led to an increased interest in impact investing among investors seeking to support pandemic response and recovery efforts.

On the other hand, the economic disruption caused by the pandemic had led to a slowdown in the growth of the impact investing market, with some investors shifting their focus towards more traditional investments.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global impact investing market based on sector, investor, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on sector, the energy segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global impact investing market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the education segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on investor, the institutional investors segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global impact investing market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global impact investing market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global impact investing market analyzed in the research include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Blueorchard finance ltd, Bridges fund management ltd., Vital Capital, Reinvestment fund, Manulife Investment Management., Bain capital, Leapfrog investments, Omidyar network.



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global impact investing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the impact investing market forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing impact investing market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the impact investing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global impact investing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Impact Investing Market Report Highlights



Sector

Education

Agriculture

Healthcare

Energy

Housing

Others

Investor

Individual Investors

Institutional Investors

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players : Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Blueorchard finance ltd, Bridges fund management ltd., Vital Capital, Reinvestment fund, Manulife Investment Management., Bain capital, Leapfrog investments, Omidyar network

