Global Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Changes the Focus of Research - Forecast to 2025
Revolution in cancer therapy to be driven by new diagnostics. Histology, genomics and liquid biopsy converge. COVID-19 changes the focus of research.
This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity and the surprising impact of COVID-19 on what might seem to be an unrelated area.
A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. New therapy based on using the body's natural immune defenses is having unprecedented success. But diagnostics, especially biomarkers are desperately needed to help select the right therapy.
The technology is moving faster than the market. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. Tumor Mutational Burden? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines?
Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.
Cancer Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Recent Developments
OncoDNA use HalioDx to Expand into North America
Adaptive Biotechnologies, Q2 Solutions Sign Agreement for ImmunoSeq Assay
Qiagen Expands Immuno-Oncology Portfolio
Immune Profiling System Redirected to Fight COVID-19
IncellDx Awarded PD-L1 Detection Patent
FDA Approves CDx for Trastuzumab
Promega Nabs CE Mark for Microsatellite Instability IVD
ArcherDx partners with AstraZeneca for Immuno-Oncology
Germline Results Guides Precision Therapy
Agilent PD-L1 Assay Gets FDA Approval
Bayer, OrigiMed Form Companion Diagnostic Development Alliance
Bio-Me to Develop Microbiome Biomarker Test for Cancer Immunotherapy
SkylineDx, BioInvent Collaborate to Characterize Predictive Immunological
Signatures
Biocare Medical Launches 7 Novel IVD Antibodies
Oncocyte to Acquire Insight Genetics for $12M
Novigenix and BioLizard to develop NGS Based Diagnostic Algorithm
Biodesix and Immodulon Collaborate for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment
Generex to Merge with NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology
Cellgen Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Cooperative Partner to Develop
Companion Diagnostics for Cancer Therapies
Hematogenix Launches FDA Approved Immuno-oncology Test for Triple-Negative
Breast Cancer
Icon Acquires MolecularMD
Guardant Health to Develop Companion Diagnostic Tests for AstraZeneca
Tumor Mutational Burden as Predictor of Immunotherapy Success
Market Guides
Situation Analysis & Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff
Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants
Industry Overview
Players in a Dynamic Market
Academic Research Lab
Diagnostic Test Developer
Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier
Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
Independent Testing Lab
Public National/regional lab
Hospital lab
Physician Lab
Audit Body
Certification Body
Factors Driving Growth
Outcome potential
Companion Diagnostics
Funding
Technology Environment
Target Solutions
Factors Limiting Growth
Complex Role of Diagnostics
Clinical Trials Role
Protocols
Diagnostic Technology Development
Combinations - Issues and Complexity
Shifting Role of Diagnostics
Multiplexing and Foundation One
The Disruption Dynamic
The Race for Biomarkers
The Next Five Years
Profiles of Key Immunotherapy Companies
10x Genomics
Abbott Laboratories
Abcam
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Aethlon Medical
Agena Bioscience
Angle plc
Apocell
ARUP Laboratories
Beckman Coulter
Becton Dickinson
Bioarray Genetics
BioCartis
Biocept
Biodesix Inc
BioFluidica
BioGenex 40 bioMerieux
Bio-Rad
Bio-Techne
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Cancer Genetics
Caris Molecular Diagnostics
CellMax Life
Charles River Laboratories
Chronix Biomedical
Circulogene
Clearbridge BioMedics
Clinical Genomics
Cynvenio
Cytolumina Technologies Corp
CytoTrack
Dako (Agilent)
Diagnologix LLC
Epic Sciences
Exosome Diagnostics
Fluidigm Corp
Fluxion Biosciences
Foundation Medicine
Freenome
Genomic Health
GenomOncology
GRAIL
Guardant Health
HalioDx
Horizon Discovery
HTG Molecular Diagnostics
iCellate
Illumina
Incell Dx
Inivata
Integrated Diagnostics
Invivoscribe
Leica Biosystems
Luminex
MDx Health
Merck & Co., Inc
MIODx
Molecular MD
MRM Proteomics Inc
Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
Nanostring
Natera
Neogenomics
New Oncology
Oncocyte
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Perkin Elmer
Personal Genome Diagnostics
Pfizer
Promega
Protagen Diagnostics
Qiagen
Quanterix
Rarecells SAS
Roche Diagnostics
Siemens
Silicon Biosystems
SkylineDx
SRI International
Sysmex
Thermo Fisher
Trovagene
Vortex Biosciences
