Global Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Changes the Focus of Research - Forecast to 2025

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Market Forecasts with COVID-19 Impact and Updates, Including Executive/Consultant Guides and Customized Forecasting/Analysis - 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revolution in cancer therapy to be driven by new diagnostics. Histology, genomics and liquid biopsy converge. COVID-19 changes the focus of research.

This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity and the surprising impact of COVID-19 on what might seem to be an unrelated area.

A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. New therapy based on using the body's natural immune defenses is having unprecedented success. But diagnostics, especially biomarkers are desperately needed to help select the right therapy.

The technology is moving faster than the market. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. Tumor Mutational Burden? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines?

Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

Cancer Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Recent Developments

OncoDNA use HalioDx to Expand into North America

Adaptive Biotechnologies, Q2 Solutions Sign Agreement for ImmunoSeq Assay

Qiagen Expands Immuno-Oncology Portfolio

Immune Profiling System Redirected to Fight COVID-19

IncellDx Awarded PD-L1 Detection Patent

FDA Approves CDx for Trastuzumab

Promega Nabs CE Mark for Microsatellite Instability IVD

ArcherDx partners with AstraZeneca for Immuno-Oncology

Germline Results Guides Precision Therapy

Agilent PD-L1 Assay Gets FDA Approval

Bayer, OrigiMed Form Companion Diagnostic Development Alliance

Bio-Me to Develop Microbiome Biomarker Test for Cancer Immunotherapy

SkylineDx, BioInvent Collaborate to Characterize Predictive Immunological

Signatures

Biocare Medical Launches 7 Novel IVD Antibodies

Oncocyte to Acquire Insight Genetics for $12M

Novigenix and BioLizard to develop NGS Based Diagnostic Algorithm

Biodesix and Immodulon Collaborate for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

Generex to Merge with NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology

Cellgen Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Cooperative Partner to Develop

Companion Diagnostics for Cancer Therapies

Hematogenix Launches FDA Approved Immuno-oncology Test for Triple-Negative

Breast Cancer

Icon Acquires MolecularMD

Guardant Health to Develop Companion Diagnostic Tests for AstraZeneca

Tumor Mutational Burden as Predictor of Immunotherapy Success

Market Guides

Story continues

Situation Analysis & Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

Industry Overview

Players in a Dynamic Market

Academic Research Lab

Diagnostic Test Developer

Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier

Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

Independent Testing Lab

Public National/regional lab

Hospital lab

Physician Lab

Audit Body

Certification Body

Factors Driving Growth

Outcome potential

Companion Diagnostics

Funding

Technology Environment

Target Solutions

Factors Limiting Growth

Complex Role of Diagnostics

Clinical Trials Role

Protocols

Diagnostic Technology Development

Combinations - Issues and Complexity

Shifting Role of Diagnostics

Multiplexing and Foundation One

The Disruption Dynamic

The Race for Biomarkers

The Next Five Years

Profiles of Key Immunotherapy Companies

10x Genomics

Abbott Laboratories

Abcam

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Aethlon Medical

Agena Bioscience

Angle plc

Apocell

ARUP Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Becton Dickinson

Bioarray Genetics

BioCartis

Biocept

Biodesix Inc

BioFluidica

BioGenex 40 bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Bio-Techne

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cancer Genetics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Charles River Laboratories

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Clearbridge BioMedics

Clinical Genomics

Cynvenio

Cytolumina Technologies Corp

CytoTrack

Dako (Agilent)

Diagnologix LLC

Epic Sciences

Exosome Diagnostics

Fluidigm Corp

Fluxion Biosciences

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

Genomic Health

GenomOncology

GRAIL

Guardant Health

HalioDx

Horizon Discovery

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Integrated Diagnostics

Invivoscribe

Leica Biosystems

Luminex

MDx Health

Merck & Co., Inc

MIODx

Molecular MD

MRM Proteomics Inc

Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

Nanostring

Natera

Neogenomics

New Oncology

Oncocyte

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Pfizer

Promega

Protagen Diagnostics

Qiagen

Quanterix

Rarecells SAS

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens

Silicon Biosystems

SkylineDx

SRI International

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher

Trovagene

Vortex Biosciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7dh0om

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



