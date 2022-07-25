Global Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market to Grow at a CAGR 0f ~6% During 2022-2031; Prevalence of Cancer and Autoimmune Disorders, along with Increasing Novel Products Development to drive the Market Growth

Research Nester
·7 min read
Research Nester Logo
Research Nester Logo

Key Companies Covered in the Global Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Research Report by Research Nester are Agilent Technologies, Inc, Illumina, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Takara Bio, Inc, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd, BGI Group, and Atreca Inc.

New York, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the imports of finished pharmaceutical products have risen by 14% during the last 20 years, with imports worth at over USD 350 billion in 2018. There has also been steady growth in trade of pharmaceutical chemical components and active ingredients.

Research Nester has published a detailed market report on ‘Global Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market’ for the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031 which includes the ongoing industry innovations and recent trends being adopted by the major industry players to achieve their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, growth rate, market revenue share, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on five major regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.

Between the year 2010 and 2019, the figure of new drugs approved for sale rose 60% from the previous decade, reaching a peak of 59 new drugs in 2018. The global immune repertoire sequencing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~6% over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to grow on the back of increasing development of novel drug owing to the extensive use of immune repertoire sequencing in biomarker discovery for a better success rate and cost-effectiveness of development of rational novel drug. Immune repertoire is the collection of individual clonotypes generated by all T and B cells in the body, sequencing the T and B cell receptor genes in the immune repertoire provides broad information about a person’s health. Therefore, increasing amount of diagnosis for immune associated problems on the account of growing prevalence of immune diseases such as cancer, and asthma, is anticipated to drive the market growth in the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), asthma was estimated to have affected 262 million people in 2019 and resulted in 4,55,000 deaths.

Get a sample copy of the report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3997

Moreover, the global market is also anticipated to grow during the forecast period on account of the increased focus of governments on healthcare sector, especially across the developing nations with high population. According to the World Health organization (WHO), the global health expenditure has increased to almost USD 8.3 trillion between the year 2000 and 2018, that is around 10% of the global GDP. Furthermore, increase in the import and export of pharmaceutical products worldwide is also projected to boost the global market in the upcoming future.

On the basis of geography, the global immune repertoire sequencing market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region. The market in the North America region is anticipated to gain the largest market share in the global market during the forecast period on the back of huge expenditure on healthcare in the region. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), U.S. health expenditures rose 9.7% in 2020 to USD 4.1 trillion, or USD 12,530 per capita. Also, increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases across the region is estimated to drive the market growth. For instance, approximately 10 million US people are affected by the autoimmune diseases, that is about 3% of the US population. Moreover, presence of world’s major pharma companies in the region is also projected to boost the market growth.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/immune-repertoire-sequencing-market/3997

Moreover, the market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a notable growth on the back of increasing global collaboration and foreign investment in the pharmaceutical industry in the emerging countries across the region. For instance, India's pharmaceutical industry registered a 200% rise in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2020–2021. Along with this, increasing imports and exports of pharmaceuticals products is predicted to boost the market growth in the forecast period. For instance, the Japanese pharmaceutical drug export increased by about 16% from the year 2019 to 2020. Furthermore, technological advancement in the healthcare sector in the region is also anticipated to drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).


Get a Sample PDF of Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3997


The global immune repertoire sequencing market is segmented on the basis of application into cancer immunotherapy, biomarker discovery, autoimmune diseases, vaccine development and efficacy, transplant rejection and tolerance, infectious diseases, and others, out of which, the cancer immunotherapy segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the global immune repertoire sequencing market on account of increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide. According to the WHO, cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, with almost 10 million deaths in 2020, or almost one in six deaths. Moreover, immunotherapy is an effective way of treatment that uses a patient's own immune system to fight against cancer. Immunotherapy may work better on the certain cancers than the other available treatments do. Cancers such as skin cancer don’t respond well to traditional treatment methods (radiation or chemotherapy) but start to heal after immunotherapy.

Moreover, on the basis of end user the market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, diagnostic labs, and others out of which, the pharmaceutical companies segment is predicted to garner the largest share among all other sub-segments in the market across the forecast period. This can be attributed to the huge investments by pharmaceutical industries in R&D activities to develop more effective medicinal products. According to the CBO, approximately USD 83 billion were spent on R&D by the pharmaceutical sector, in 2019. Moreover, increased number of pharma companies engaged in R&D activities to discover new medicines and to bring improvement in the existing ones, is also predicted to boost the market growth in the forecast period. For instance, around 5000 pharmaceutical companies were engaged in research and development (R&D) pipelines in 2021.


For more insights on the market share of various regions: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3997


The global immune repertoire sequencing market is also segmented on the basis of product type.

Global Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market; Segmentation by Product Type.

  • Instruments

  • Assay Kits

Some of the prominent players and their company profiling mentioned in the report include are Agilent Technologies, Inc, Illumina, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Takara Bio, Inc, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd, BGI Group, and Atreca Inc. The profiling enfolds growth opportunities, challenges, market trends, competitive analysis and positioning, along with the strategies used by them to stay ahead of their competitors.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert: https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-3997


Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Autoimmune Disease Drugs Market Segmentation By Drug (NSAIDs, Anti-Inflammatory, Interferons, Antihyperglycemics and Others); By Disease (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Type 1 Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, Psoriasis, Lupus, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Others); By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028
Medical Dynamometer Market Segmentation By Product (Chest Dynamometer, Squeeze Dynamometer, Pinch Gauge, Spring Hand Dynamometer, Push-Pull Dynamometer, Hydraulic Hand Dynamometer And Others); By Application (Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Nerve Injury and Tendon Injury); By End-User (Hospitals, Research & development, Diagnostic laboratories and Others) - Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Analysis by Product (Consumables, Equipment and Others); by Technology (Immunoassays, Proteomic Technologies, Chromatography, Spectrometry, Electrophoresis and Others); by Class of Drugs (Antiepileptic, Antibiotics, Anticonvulsants, Antiarrhythmic, Antineoplastic, Bronchodilators and Others) and by End User (Hospital Labs, Private Labs and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029
Medication Dispenser Market Segmentation By Product Type (Automotive unit dose dispensers, Pharmacy-based automated dispensing systems and Ward based automated dispensing systems); By End-User (Hospital pharmacies, Nursing facilities and Mobile surgical centers) - Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027
Breast Biopsy Device Market Segmentation By Biopsy Component Type (Vacuum Assisted Biopsy (VAB), Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) and Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB)); By Guiding Technology (MRI-Guided Biopsy, Ultrasound Guided Biopsy, Mammography Guided Stereotactic Biopsy, CT-Guided Biopsy and Others); By End-Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Cancer Research Organizations and Others) - Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027


About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:
AJ Daniel
Email: info@researchnester.com
U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123
U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919

For More Update Follow: - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Xing


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo