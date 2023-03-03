Global Immune Health Products Market to Skyrocket to US$ 41.6 Billion by 2031, with Bayer AG Emerging as Top Revenue Contributor, Says Astute Analytica

AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.

The global immune health products market has been steadily growing in recent years, with an increasing number of people taking an interest in maintaining their overall health and well-being. Immune health products are designed to support and enhance the body's natural immune system, helping to prevent illnesses and protect against infections.

New Delhi, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Astute Analytica, the global immune health products market size was valued at US$ 18.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 41.6 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2031. The report also highlights the increasing demand for plant-based products in this market, as consumers become more health-conscious and aware of the benefits of a plant-based diet.

Our analysis further reveals that consumers are increasingly turning to immune health products as a way to protect themselves from illnesses, with 28% of respondents stating they take supplements for additional nutrients and to boost their immune system. Korea, in particular, has been identified as one of the countries where demand for immune health products is increasing, due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak. According to reports, the health food market in Korea is predicted to grow 5-9% in 2023, again when excluding external factors such as the coronavirus pandemic. This increase in demand is expected to continue until 2031, as both individuals and businesses alike look for ways to protect themselves from potential illnesses.

Strong Preference for Plant Based Products to Capture more than 60% Revenue of Global Immune Health Products Market

Astute Analytica’s research report on the Global Immune Health Products Market highlights a significant shift from animal-based products to plant-based products. This shift is primarily due to the increasing demand for plant-based roots and tubers, as well as the health benefits associated with them. At present, the plant-based segment holds the highest market share and is projected to increase further in 2022, with a market share of more than 60%. The growing awareness of the health benefits of plant-based products is driving the growth of this segment in the immune health products market.

Plant-based foods are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other nutrients that help to enhance the immune system and protect against illnesses. They are also low in calories and fat, making them an ideal choice for health-conscious consumers. Plant-based protein sources such as legumes, nuts, and seeds are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. Manufacturers are introducing more plant-based products, such as herbal teas, supplements, and snacks fortified with plant-based ingredients. These products are now widely available in supermarkets, health food stores, and online retailers.

For example, a survey by FMCG Gurus found that 56% of global consumers are trying to improve their immune health, with the majority of these consumers in the global immune health products market seeking natural and plant-based products. Another survey by Mintel found that 52% of US consumers are interested in products that support immune health.

Surveys can also provide insights into consumer preferences for different types of products and ingredients. For example, a survey by HealthFocus International found that 44% of US consumers are interested in plant-based protein, while another survey by the International Food Information Council found that 50% of US consumers are interested in functional foods and beverages.

More than 50% Revenue of Global Immune Health Products Market Revenue Comes from Sales of Tablets

Astute Analytica's study reveals that the global immune health products market has been growing rapidly in recent years and is expected to continue to do so at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2031. This growth is being driven by increasing consumer awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy immune system and a growing interest in wellness products.

Tablets are the leading product type in the market, according to Astute Analytica's findings, accounting for more than 50% of the market's revenue. This can be attributed to their convenience and ease of use, making them a popular option among consumers who are looking for easy ways to support their immune system. However, other product types such as capsules, powders, and liquids are also popular in the immune health products market. Each product type has its own unique benefits, and consumers may prefer one over the other based on their individual preferences.

Astute Analytica's research also indicates a growing trend towards natural and plant-based ingredients in immune health products. This is due to increasing consumer consciousness of the ingredients in the products they use and a growing preference for sustainable options. This trend has led to a surge in demand for herbal supplements and functional foods in the market.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the immune health products market. The research reveals that the pandemic has led to a heightened awareness of immune health among consumers, resulting in increased demand for immune-boosting supplements and vitamins. This trend is expected to continue even after the pandemic recedes, as consumers prioritize their health and wellness.

Europe and Asia Pacific Lead the Charge in Global Immune Health Products Market, Contributing Over 50% of Total Revenue

According to our recent research, Europe and Asia Pacific are leading the way in the global immune health products market. These two regions are expected to generate more than 50% of the total revenue for the market. The growth of the market in these regions can be attributed to various factors, including increasing consumer awareness, rising health consciousness, and a growing interest in natural and plant-based ingredients.

In Europe, the immune health products market is driven by a growing awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy immune system. Consumers are increasingly turning to immune-boosting supplements and vitamins to support their overall health and wellness. In addition, there is a trend towards natural and organic ingredients in immune health products, which is driving demand for plant-based supplements and functional foods.

Similarly, in Asia Pacific, there is a growing interest in immune health products driven by a combination of factors. A rising middle class, increasing disposable income, and a growing awareness of the benefits of wellness products have all contributed to the growth of the market. In addition, traditional medicine practices, such as Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine, have also influenced the demand for immune health products in the region.

Interestingly, the COVID-19 pandemic has also had an impact on the immune health products market in both Europe and Asia Pacific. The pandemic has led to a heightened awareness of the importance of immune health and has resulted in increased demand for immune-boosting supplements and vitamins. This trend is likely to continue even as the pandemic recedes, as consumers become more focused on maintaining their overall health and wellness.

Global Immune Health Market is Highly Competitive with Top 5 Players Holding Over 61% Market Revenue

The global immune health products market is highly competitive, with many players operating in the market. The cumulative market share of the top five major players is close to 61.9%, indicating high competition in the market.

One of the leading players in this market is Bayer AG, which has a revenue share of 23%. Bayer AG is a German multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences company that offers a wide range of products in the health and nutrition sectors. The company has a strong presence in the global immune health products market, offering a range of products such as vitamins, minerals, and dietary supplements.

Bayer AG has been able to maintain its position in the market through various competitive strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions. In recent years, the company has acquired several small brands and domestic companies, expanded its geographical boundaries and strengthened its product portfolio.

In addition to Bayer AG, other major players in the immune health products market include Herbalife Nutrition, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Glanbia, Plc, Amway Corp, GNC Holdings, NOW Foods, The Himalayan Drug Company, and Nature's Way Products. These companies are also adopting various competitive strategies to maintain their market share and stay ahead of the competition.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Ad Veda

Amway Corp

Banyan Botanicals

Bayer AG

Food ARC

Glanbia, Plc

GNC Holdings

Herbalife Nutrition

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Natural Immunogenics

Nature's Way Products

NOW Foods

Nutramarks Inc.

NutriGold Inc.

Source Naturals

The Himalayan Drug Company

Other Prominent Players

