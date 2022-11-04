Global Immersion Cooling Market Report 2022: Emergence of AI, High-Performance Electronics, Telecom, and Other Technologies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Immersion Cooling Market by Type (Single-Phase and Two-Phase), Application (High-Performance Computing, Edge Computing, Cryptocurrency Mining), Cooling Fluid, Components (Solutions, Services), and Geography - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The immersion cooling market is projected to grow from USD 302 million in 2022 to USD 1,710 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2021 to 2026. Growing number of data centers for applications such as edge computing, cloud computing and cryptocurrency mining brings need for cost-effective and eco-friendly cooling solutions which is expected to drive immersion cooling market.

Advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), cryptocurrency mining, machine learning, and increased computing power and performance requirements have led to increased server density. This increased server density causes an upsurge in the amount of heat generated in data centers. However, increased retrofitting costs of existing infrastructure, coupled with the requirement for new specialized infrastructure, act as restraints for the growth of the immersion cooling market.

Single-phase type segment is projected to lead the immersion cooling market during the forecast period

Based on type, the single-phase immersion cooling is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. In single-phase immersion cooling, the cooling fluid will not changes phase and will remains in a liquid form. The cooling fluid gets pumped to a heat exchanger where heat is transferred to a cooler water circuit. Due to this, there are no chances of the cooling fluid getting evaporated. However, in two-phase immersion cooling technique the cooling liquid will change phase and convert to vapor after absorbing the heat. This is expected to drive the single-phase type segment during the forecast period.

High-performance computing has the second-largest market share, based on application segment immersion cooling market

Based on application, the second largest share is attributed to the high-performance computing segment. This market share can be attributed to the adoption of HPC (High Performance Computing) in various industry applications and organisations focusing on expanding their critical applications. This has resulted in increased server rack densities, resulting in making conventional cooling systems less effective. This has encouraged HPC customers to switch from traditional cooling methods and adopt innovative and sustainable cooling solutions such as immersion cooling solutions.

Fluorocarbon-based Fluids, based on cooling fluid segment is projected to have second largest market share in the immersion cooling market

Based on cooling fluid segment, Fluorocarbon-based Fluids segment has the second largest market share. Fluorocarbon-based fluids are electrically insulated and are mainly used for cooling electronics. These fluids are extremely inert, non-reactive, and do not conduct electricity. These characteristics are said to drive the segment in the immersion cooling market.

Solutions segment is projected to have the largest market share in the immersion cooling market

Based on components, solutions segment has the largest market share in the forecast period. Based on components the market is segmented into two segments namely, services and solutions. Solutions segment include different components of immersion cooling systems such as tanks, compressors, tubing, and heat exchangers. Various vendors offer these components used to build immersion cooling systems. These components are used for building customized immersion cooling systems. This is said to fuel the segment in the market.

Market Dynamics
Drivers

  • Adoption in Cryptocurrency Mining & Blockchain

  • Growing Density of Servers

  • Growing Need for Eco-Friendly Data Center Cooling Solutions

  • Rising Need for Cost-Effective Cooling Solutions

  • Increasing Demand for Compact and Noise-Free Solutions

Restraints

  • Susceptibility to Leakage

  • Air Cooling Remains Dominant Cooling Technology

Opportunities

  • Adoption in Low-Density Data Centers

  • Emergence of AI, High-Performance Electronics, Telecom, and Other Technologies

  • Development of Cooling Solutions for Deployment in Harsh Environments

  • High-Density Cooling Requirements

Challenges

  • High Investments in Existing Infrastructure

  • Retrofitting Immersion Cooling Solutions in Large and Medium-Scale Data Centers

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Immersion Cooling Market, by Application

8 Immersion Cooling Market, by Type

9 Immersion Cooling Market, by Component

10 Immersion Cooling Market, by Cooling Fluid

11 Immersion Cooling Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16ccrf

