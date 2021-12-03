Global Identity Verification Market Report 2021-2030 Featuring Experian, Mastercard, Equifax, Mitek Systems, LexisNexis, Acuant, Onfido, Liquid Inc, Intellicheck, & IDEMIA

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Identity Verification Market Outlook 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 33190 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of over USD 7630 Million in the year 2020. The global identity verification market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 16.32% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2030.

Factors such as the surge in the number of fraudulent activities worldwide, along with the rising adoption of identity verification systems in banks and other financial institutions, are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.



By verification type, the market is segmented into knowledge-based authentication, SMS-based two factor authentication, IC chip-based authentication, database solutions, AL/ML-based authentication, biometric authentication, and others.

Amongst these, by the end of 2030, the biometric authentication segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 11700 Million, up from a revenue of near to USD 2630 Million in the year 2020.



On the basis of geographical analysis, the global identity verification market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Amongst these, by the end of 2030, the market in North America region is anticipated to register the largest revenue of about USD 12660 Million. Additionally, the market in the region generated a revenue of close to USD 2850 Million in the year 2020.



Some of the prominent industry leaders included in the report are

Experian plc

Mastercard International Incorporated

Equifax Inc.

Mitek Systems Inc.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group

Acuant Inc.

Onfido

Liquid Inc.

Intellicheck Inc.

IDEMIA

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition

1.1. Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research



4. Executive Summary - Global Identity Verification Market



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Market Drivers

5.2. Market Trends



6. Key Market Opportunities



7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth



8. Regulatory and Standards Landscape



9. Industry Risk Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 on the Identity Verification Market



11. Assessment on the Demand of Identity Verification



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Market Share Analysis, 2020

12.2. Competitive Benchmarking

12.3. Company Profiles



13. Product Feature Analysis



14. Competitive Positioning



15. Global Identity Verification Market 2020-2030

15.1. Market Overview

15.2. By Value (USD Million)



16. Global Identity Verification Market - Segmentation Analysis 2020-2030

16.1. Component Type

16.1.1. Solutions, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.1.1.1. Document Verification, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.1.1.2. Identity Authentication, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.1.1.3. Digital Identity Verification, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.1.1.4. AML Screening and Monitoring, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.1.1.5. Business Verification, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.1.1.6. Others, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.1.2. Services, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.1.2.1. Professional Services, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.1.2.2. Managed Services, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.2. Verification Type

16.2.1. Knowledge-Based Authentication, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.2.2. SMS-Based Two Factor Authentication, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.2.3. IC Chip-Based Authentication, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.2.4. Database Solutions, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.2.5. AL/ML-Based Authentication, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.2.6. Biometric Authentication, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.2.7. Others, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.3. Deployment Type

16.3.1. Cloud, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.3.2. On-Premise, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.4. Organization Size Type

16.4.1. Small & Medium Enterprises, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.4.2. Large Enterprises, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.5. End-User Industry Type

16.5.1. BFSI, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.5.2. Government & Defense, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.5.3. Retail, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.5.4. Healthcare, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.5.5. IT & Telecom, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.5.6. Entertaining & Gaming, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.5.7. Transportation, Logistics, & Mobility, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.5.8. Energy & Utility, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.5.9. Hospitality, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.5.10. Others, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

16.6. Region

Story continues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yt99zc

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



