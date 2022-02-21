Global Identity Verification Market Forecast to Reach $17.7 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 17%
Global Identify Verification Market
Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Identity Verification: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The increasing frequency of identity theft and cyberattacks is driving identity verification market growth. Businesses are frequently becoming dependent on computer networks and digital data to manage their daily business operations and processes. An increase in the number of cybercrimes enables cybercriminals to hack highly advanced and sophisticated bank accounts and convert them into opening interest payment accounts, online merchant accounts, and fake mobile phone accounts using stolen credentials.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, various organizations ramped up their identity verification processes in an attempt to safeguard customers from fraud. For instance, according to Trulioo, a global identity verification provider, around 72% of online marketplaces have expanded their adoption of ID verification technology during this global pandemic. Moreover, more than half of the financial institutions and banks have adopted identity verification systems.
The adoption of solutions through stringent regulations and the need for compliance are influencing market growth. Regulatory authorities have become stricter about know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance. The identity verification market is expected to grow from $8 Billion in 2021 to reach $17.7 Billion in 2026 for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%.
The scope of the report includes the global market of commercially deployed identity verification products, solutions, and services.
Identity verification-based products that are in the pilot phase or are live for demonstration purposes have not been considered in the calculation of the overall market size.
The market size includes the market of both identity verification components, solutions, services, deployment types, and organization size.
The final market estimates and forecasts from industry experts are also aligned in the report.
The report includes both verification types and end-user industries for the calculation of overall market size.
Identity authentication-based software, solutions and services have not been considered in the report.
The Report Includes
75 data tables and 19 additional tables
An overview of the global market for identity verification
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Highlights of the market potential for identity verification market, based on component, type, deployment type, organization size, end-use industry and region
Coverage of growing digitization activities by public and private enterprises, discussion on evolving privacy issues and insights into the regulatory landscape
Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including AccuraTechnolabs, Equifax Inc., Forgerock, Intellicheck Inc., Mastercard and Thales Group
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Industry Outlook
Identity Verification Industry Value Chain Analysis
Market Drivers
Rising Number of Identity Thefts and Fraudulent Activities
Growing Digitization Activities by Public and Private Enterprises
Market Restraints
Price Disparity in Identity Verification Solutions and Services Provided by Vendors
Evolving Privacy and Regulatory Landscape
Market Opportunities
Rising Trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)
Implementation of New Technologies
Global Market for Identity Verification-PESTEL Analysis
Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 4 Global Market for Identity Verification by Component
Solutions
Document Verifications
ID Verifications
Identity Authentication
Digital Identity Verifications
Others
Services
Training and Education
Support and Maintenance
Consulting
Chapter 5 Global Market for Identity Verification by Type of Verification
Knowledge-Based Authentication
SMS-Based Two-Factor Authentication
Credit Bureau-Based Solutions
Biometrics Authentication
Database Solutions
Chapter 6 Global Market for Identity Verification by Deployment Type
Cloud
On-premise
Chapter 7 Global Market for Identity Verification by Organization Size
Chapter 8 Global Market for Identity Verification by End-User Industry
Overview
Government
BFSI
Energy and Utility
Retail
IT and Telecom
Healthcare
Transportation
Others
Chapter 9 Global Market for Identity Verification by Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Accuratechnolabs
Acuant Inc.
Equifax Inc.
Experian Plc
Forgerock
Gb Group Plc (Gbg)
Intellicheck Inc.
Jumio
Mastercard
Mitek Systems Inc.
Nuance Communications Inc.
Thales Group
Transunion LLC
Trulioo
Veriff
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jzovz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900