Global Ice Hockey Stick Market to Hit $698.6Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

·4 min read
Rise in a number of national and international ice hockey leagues and tournaments and heavy investments from brands and companies in ice hockey tournaments have boosted the growth of the global ice hockey stick market.The market across North America dominated in terms of revenue in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the market.The pandemic negatively affected the global ice hockey stick market due to the implementation of lockdowns and quarantines across the globe.

Portland, OR, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ice hockey stick market was pegged at $460.1million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $698.6million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed study of top segments, value chains, changing market trends, competitive scenarios, key investment pockets, and regional landscape. The report is a vital source of information for investors, new entrants, leading market players, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$460.1million

Market Size in 2031

$698.6 million

CAGR

4.2%

No. of Pages in Report

245

Segments Covered

Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region

Drivers

Increase in number of national and international ice hockey leagues and tournaments

Heavy investments from brands and companies in ice hockey tournaments

Opportunities

Efforts were taken by the sports ministries of several governments to improve their nation’s ice hockey teams and leagues in the region

Restrains

Lack of proper ice rinks

Hotter climatic conditions in developing countries

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The pandemic negatively affected the global ice hockey stick market due to implementation of lockdowns and quarantines across the globe. As ice hockey is a close-contact sport, the leagues and tournaments were postponed or canceled altogether, which led to a major loss of ice hockey sticks.

  • However, as the world is getting back to normalcy, the demand for ice hockey sticks is expected to rise in the coming months.

The global ice hockey stick market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel, and region.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the online segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the adult segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than four-fifths of the market. However, the children segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the composite segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The global ice hockey stick market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in terms of revenue in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The global ice hockey stick market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Bauer Hockey, LLC, Bison Hockey Sticks, Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc., Eagle Hockey, Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, Mylec, Inc., Graf Skates AG., Vaughn Hockey, New Balance, and Wm. T. Burnett & Co.

The report analyzes these key players in the global ice hockey stick market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player. 

