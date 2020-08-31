Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2024: Growing Use of Free Cooling Techniques and Infrastructure Innovations

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hyperscale Data Center Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The hyperscale data center market is poised to grow by $ 62899.16 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the surge in cloud adoption, increase in business operational needs, and rising demand for data center colocation facilities. This study identifies the construction of green data centers as another prime reasons driving the hyperscale data center market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of free cooling techniques, and infrastructure innovations will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The hyperscale data center market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes.
The hyperscale data center market is segmented as below:
By Type
- Critical infrastructure
- Support infrastructure
By Geographic Landscapes
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The hyperscale data center market covers the following areas:
- Hyperscale data center market sizing
- Hyperscale data center market forecast
- Hyperscale data center market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Facebook Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and NVIDIA Corp.. Also, the hyperscale data center market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
- Market segments
- Comparison by Infrastructure
- Critical infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Support infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by infrastructure
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Equinix Inc.
- Facebook Inc.
- Global Switch Holdings Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
