The Global Hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% during 2022 to 2027.

300+ Hyperscale data center projects were witnessed in 2021 with contributions from colocation and cloud data center operators across several emerging and mature markets across the globe.

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hyperscale Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05628212/?utm_source=GNW
In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to drive data center growth, with rapid expansion by cloud service providers, content providers, and on-premises migration to cloud/colocation facilities. The market is gaining traction in several investments in emerging locations such as Chile, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, New Zealand, Belgium, Italy, Thailand, and South Korea.

Key Data Center Trends in 2022

Focus on Sustainability: In terms of hyperscale data center development, sustainability is among the major trends that have been witnessed among the data center operators, with several operators adopting green energy sources to power their data centers. Hyperscale data centers are major power consumption and thus need sustainable operations methods.

AI to Boost Liquid-Cooling Adoption: With a significant number of organizations and governments adopting artificial intelligence worldwide, the workloads in the data centers are also growing to support high bandwidth data traffic from such technologies. It leads to increased data center rack density and thus increases the need for an efficient cooling solution such as liquid cooling.

Innovative Data Center Technique/Technologies:
• Increase investments in automation of infrastructure and incorporation of AI in operating data centers
• Deployment of micro-grids for powering their data centers
• Replacing Diesel Generator with Natural Gas Powered, Hydrogen Fuel Cells, & Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO)
• Data centers across major locations in the US and Europe have started a trial or use of innovative generator designs and fuel types, such as replacing diesel generators with natural gas-powered, hydrogen fuel cells, & hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO)
• In terms of IT infrastructure, the market is witnessing trends such as NVMe storage adoption, increase in switches of the capacity of 100GbE and above, server virtualization, adoption of ARM-based servers, and converged & hyper-converged infrastructure.

Data Center Power Infrastructure
• The share of lithium-ion batteries is growing in the market, followed by other cell types such as nickel-zinc and Prussian blue.
• HVO’s replacement for diesel fuel has already started to grow among European and the US data center. Kao Data Centers, Ark Data Centers, and Interxion (Digital Realty) have shifted to hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO), replacing diesel fuel in data center generator systems. In June 2021, Compass Data Center announced a partnership with Foster Fuels for Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil-based biodiesel (HVO) as a replacement to diesel fuel for its on-site generators

Data Center Cooling & Rack Solutions
• The use of CRAC & CRAH systems dominates the global hyperscale data center market, capturing around 31% in 2021. Using air-based cooling techniques due to sustainability concerns has increased market traction.
• The efficiency of cooling units and their modularity will be the highly sought-after procurement needs among data center operators.
• Procurement of 45U-48U rack cabinets to increase with the increase in the design of OCP-Ready Colocation facility supporting OCP-Rack Architecture.

Data Center General Construction Services
• Supply chain constraints have increased the data center construction and procurement cost at an average of $1-$2 million per MW. However, vendors and developers are working towards overcoming the challenge with advanced inventory, pre-planning, and increasing market partnerships.
• The cost of data center development can vary anywhere from $30?$180 per square foot. The development cost of the data center in the China and India are among the lowest at around $3-$4 million per MW. Compared to Japan, Singapore, and Switzerland, the development cost is over $10 million per MW. Compared to small data centers, the CAPEX of hyperscale data centers reduces by up to 20% per MW as the capacity grows.

Segmentation by Infrastructure
• IT Infrastructure
• Electrical Infrastructure
• Mechanical Infrastructure
• General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
• Server
• Storage
• Network

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
• UPS Systems
• Generators
• Transfer Switches & Switchgears
• PDUs
• Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
• Cooling Systems
• Racks
• Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling System
• CRAC & CRAH Units
• Chiller Units
• Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
• Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
• Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Technique
• Air-Based Cooling Technique
• Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Segmentation by General Construction
• Core & Shell Development
• Installation & Commissioning Services
• Building & Engineering Design
• Physical Security
• DCIM/BMS

GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

The US and China Continue to Lead in Hyperscale Activity
• US and China dominated the hyperscale data center market in 2021 regarding investments, with around 40% of the projects witnessed in these two countries collectively.
• In the US, billions of dollars have been invested in hyperscale data centers by Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and AWS. In China, hyperscale data center development is contributed through demand from Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, Microsoft, ByteDance, AWS, VIVO, China Electronics, IQIYI, China Mobile, Bilibili, and more.
After Brazil & Mexico, Now Chile Enters Hyperscale Activity Radar Across Latin America
• Brazil is a major market in Latin America in terms of a number of hyperscale data center investments in 2021, followed by Mexico. In 2021, Chile also emerged as a location with hyperscale investments by colocation operators such as Ascenty, ODATA, Scala, and HostDime. Google already operates a self-built data center in Chile, where Microsoft announced its plans to open a local cloud region.

Segmentation by Geography
• North America
• Latin America
• Western Europe
• Nordic
• Central & Eastern Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• APAC

VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Data Center Infrastructure Service Providers
• The trend of efficient and sustainable infrastructure solutions is gaining traction among the infrastructure providers.
• Supply chain constraints are increasing the lead time and procurement cost of several infrastructure solutions.
• Data Center Construction Contractors
• Data center construction contractors face challenges in terms of a lack of skilled workforce across several markets.
• Construction contractors have also started focusing on using recycled materials for hyperscale data center development.
• Data Center Investors
• Several M&A & Joint Venture initiatives were witnessed in the market to grow hyperscale investments from colocation providers. For instance, GDS Services has partnered with YTL to build data centers in YTL’s data center campus in Johor, Malaysia.
• Global cloud service providers, namely AWS, Microsoft, and Google, are investing in hyperscale data centers that include mixed strategies with a combination of self-built/wholesale colocation across several countries. This will grow the competition for colocation providers investing in the market.

Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers
• Cisco Systems
• Dell Technologies
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
• Huawei Technologies
• IBM
• Inspur

Other IT Infrastructure Providers
• Arista Networks
• ATOS
• Broadcom
• Juniper Networks
• Lenovo
• NetApp
• Extreme Networks
• Fujitsu
• Hitachi Vantara
• Inventec
• Micron Technology
• Mitac Holdings
• NIMBUS Data
• Oracle
• Pivot3
• Pure Storage
• Quanta Cloud Technology
• Seagate Technology
• Supermicro
• Synology
• Toshiba
• Violin
• Western Digital
• Wistron (WIWYNN)

Key Support Infrastructure Provider
• ABB
• Caterpillar
• Cummins
• Eaton
• Legrand
• Rittal
• Schneider Electric
• STULZ
• Vertiv Group

Other Support Infrastructure Provider
• Airedale International Air Conditioning
• Alfa Laval
• Asetek
• Assa Abloy
• Carrier
• Condair
• Daikin Applied
• Data Aire
• Delta Electronics
• EAE
• Generac Power Systems
• Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
• HITEC Power Protection
• Honeywell International
• Johnson Controls
• KOHLER
• KyotoCooling
• Mitsubishi Electric
• Munters
• Nlyte Software
• Panduit
• Piller Power Systems
• Riello UPS
• Rolls-Royce
• Siemens
• Trane
• Yanmar
• ZincFive
• 3M

Key Construction Contractors
• AECOM
• DPR Construction
• Holder Construction
• Jacobs
• M+W Group
• Bouygues construction
• Mercury

Other Prominent Key Construction Contractors
• Arup
• Aurecon Group
• BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
• Cap Ingelec
• Corgan
• DAR Group
• Deerns
• DSCO Group
• Edarat Group
• Faithful+Gould
• Fluor Corporation
• Fortis Construction
• Gensler
• Gilbane Building Company
• HDR Architecture
• ISG
• Kirby Group Engineering
• KKCG Group
• Laing O’Rourke
• Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
• Linesight
• Mace Group
• Morrison Hershfield
• Mortenson Construction
• NTT Facilities
• Red
• Royal HaskoningDHV
• Sterling and Wilson
• Structure Tone
• Syska Hennessy Group
• Turner Construction
• Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

Key Data Center Investors
• Apple
• AWS (Amazon Web Services)
• CyrusOne
• Digital Realty
• Equinix
• Facebook (META)
• Google
• Keppel Data Centres
• Microsoft
• NTT Global Data Centers (NTT Communications)
• ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
• Vantage Data Centers

Other Data Center Investors
• 21Vianet - (Century Internet Data Center)
• Africa Data Centres
• Bharti Airtel
• AirTrunk Operating
• Aligned
• atNorth
• Beyond.pl
• Big Data Exchange
• Bridge Data Centres
• Canberra Data Centers
• Chayora
• Chindata
• CloudHQ
• ClusterPower
• Cologix
• Compass Datacenters
• COPT Data Center Solutions
• CoreSite Realty
• DataBank
• DATA4
• DigiPlex (IPI Partners)
• EdgeConneX
• Etisalat Group
• Flexential
• GDS Services
• Global Switch
• Green Mountain
• Gulf Data Hub
• HostDime
• InterNexa
• Iron Mountain
• IXAfrica
• IXcellerate
• Moro Hub
• NEXTDC
• ODATA
• Ooredoo
• Orange Business Services
• Paratus Namibia
• QTS Realty Trust
• Raxio Group
• Rostelecom Data Centers
• Scala Data Centers
• Sify Technologies
• SUNeVison
• Tenglong Holdings Group
• Telecom Egypt
• T5 Data Centers
• Turkcell
• Wingu
• Yondr
• Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

New Entrants in the Hyperscale Data Center Market
• AdaniConneX
• Cirrus Data Solutions
• Data Center First
• Hickory Group
• Global Technical Realty
• Kevlinx
• Novva
• Quantum Loophole
• Stratus DC Management

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. WHAT IS THE EXPECTED VALUE OF THE GLOBAL HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET SIZE IN 2027?
2. WHICH REGION ACCOUNTED FOR THE HIGHEST MARKET SHARE IN THE GLOBAL HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET BY 2027?
3. WHAT IS THE MARKET SIZE OF THE GLOBAL HYPERSCALE DATA CENTERS IN TERMS OF AREA?
4. WHO ARE THE PROMINENT INVESTORS IN THE HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET?
5. WHAT ARE THE KEY FACTORS DRIVING THE GROWTH OF THE HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET?
