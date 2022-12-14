Global Hydrogen Compressor Market Report to 2031 - Players Include Ariel, Atlas Copco, Fluitron and Hitachi

Global Hydrogen Compressor Market

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Compressor Market By Technology Type, By Lubrication Type, By End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen compressor market size was valued at $1,884.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,785.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Hydrogen compressor is a device that is used to reduce volume to raise hydrogen pressure, which results in liquid hydrogen, also known as compressed hydrogen.

Reciprocating piston compressors are employed to pressurize hydrogen. The technique is frequently employed in refineries to help with crude oil refinement. Hydrogen is increasingly being used in refineries for processing fuels and eliminating impurities. The hydrogen fuel cell provides continuous electricity while needing less maintenance, space, and noise.

Hydrogen compressors are used in a variety of industries such as oil & gas, chemical, and automotive. Many automotive manufacturers are attempting to develop hydrogen fuel cell automobiles. These vehicles are currently undergoing R&D. As a result, this factor serves as a major driver of the hydrogen compressor industry.

Furthermore, the number of hydrogen refueling stations are growing significantly across various nations, which is expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global market.

Various key players are strengthening their market position and expanding their business by acquiring other companies, which will enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2021, Burckhardt Compression acquired a Chinese compressor manufacturer Shenyang Yuanda Compressor.

With this acquisition, Burckhardt Compression gained direct access to a well-established local supply chain in China. Hence, this acquisition in business is anticipated to increase the distribution of hydrogen compressors, which is likely to be opportunistic for the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The hydrogen compressor market is segmented into technology type, lubricant type, end user industry, and region. On the basis of technology type, the market is bifurcated into mechanical and nonmechanical. By lubricant type, it is segregated into oil-based and oil-free. Depending on the end-user industry, it is fragmented into oil & gas, chemical, automotive, and others. Region wise, the market analysis is conducted across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the hydrogen compressor market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing hydrogen compressor market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the hydrogen compressor market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global hydrogen compressor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

247

Forecast Period

2021 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$1884 million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$2785.5 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.0%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: HYDROGEN COMPRESSOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Mechanical Compressors
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Non-Mechanical Compressors
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: HYDROGEN COMPRESSOR MARKET, BY LUBRICATION TYPE
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Oil-based
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Oil-free
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: HYDROGEN COMPRESSOR MARKET, BY END USER INDUSTRY
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Oil and Gas
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Chemical
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Automotive
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: HYDROGEN COMPRESSOR MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 IDEX CORPORATION
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 ARIEL CORPORATION
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 ATLAS COPCO AB
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION AG
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 FLUITRON, INC
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 HAUG SAUER KOMPRESSOREN AG
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 Hitachi, Ltd
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 HOWDEN GROUP
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 INGERSOLL RAND INC
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 NEL ASA
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4cmwo

