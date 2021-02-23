Global Hydrochloric Acid Industry

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Global Hydrochloric Acid Market to Reach US$2 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hydrochloric Acid estimated at US$1. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.

New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydrochloric Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957009/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Food Industry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$552.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Steel Industry segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18% share of the global Hydrochloric Acid market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Hydrochloric Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$425.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.82% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$365.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$365.7 Million by the year 2027.

Oil Industry Segment Corners a 17% Share in 2020

In the global Oil Industry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$189.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$259.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$276.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 189-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • AGC Chemicals

  • Axiall Corporation

  • BASF SE

  • Coogee Chemicals Pty., Ltd.

  • DowDuPont, Inc.

  • Erco Worldwide

  • Inovyn

  • Solvay S.A

  • The Chemours Company




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957009/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hydrochloric Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric Acid
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 2: World Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Food Industry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 5: World Historic Review for Food Industry by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Industry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Steel Industry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 8: World Historic Review for Steel Industry by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel Industry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil Industry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 11: World Historic Review for Oil Industry by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil Industry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Industry
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 14: World Historic Review for Chemical Industry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Industry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hydrochloric Acid Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric Acid
by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 20: USA Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by End-Use -
Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric
Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric Acid
by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

CHINA
Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric Acid
by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 29: China Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hydrochloric Acid Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric
Acid by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric
Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric
Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 38: France Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric
Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ITALY
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric Acid
by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 47: UK Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by End-Use -
Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 49: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric Acid
by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 50: Spain Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 51: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 52: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric
Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 53: Russia Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 54: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrochloric Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry,
Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid
by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric
Acid by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrochloric Acid by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric
Acid by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrochloric Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry,
Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric
Acid by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric
Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 65: Australia Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 66: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

INDIA
Table 67: India Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric Acid
by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 68: India Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrochloric Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry,
Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrochloric Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry,
Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hydrochloric
Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Hydrochloric Acid by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrochloric Acid by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric
Acid by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets
for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrochloric Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry,
Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid
by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric
Acid by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric
Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 83: Argentina Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 84: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 85: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric
Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 86: Brazil Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 87: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 88: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric
Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 89: Mexico Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 90: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrochloric Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry,
Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 92: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for
Hydrochloric Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry,
Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 93: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Hydrochloric Acid by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrochloric Acid by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027

Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrochloric Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry,
Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

IRAN
Table 100: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric Acid
by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 101: Iran Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 102: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 103: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric
Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 104: Israel Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 105: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrochloric Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry,
Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 107: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid
by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric
Acid by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric Acid
by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 110: UAE Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by End-Use -
Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 111: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrochloric Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry,
Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Hydrochloric
Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 114: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Hydrochloric Acid by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 115: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Hydrochloric
Acid by End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry,
Chemical Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 116: Africa Historic Review for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Food Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical
Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 117: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Hydrochloric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Industry, Steel Industry, Oil Industry, Chemical Industry and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957009/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Leafs-slaying Zamboni driver David Ayres is getting a Disney movie

    The Zamboni-driving "EBUG" who famously came in and beat the Leafs last year will be the subject of a Disney movie based on the wild story.

  • Cam Newton shuns retirement talk: 'There aren't 32 guys better than me'

    "Hell yes," Newton said about a potential return to New England.

  • Wizards win 5th straight, hold off Lakers 127-124 in OT

    Bradley Beal scored six of his 33 points in overtime, and the Wizards extended their longest winning streak in three years with a 127-124 victory over the slumping Lakers.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • Mariners CEO resigns after 'inappropriate' comments at speaking engagement

    Kevin Mather's tenure with the Mariners is over after 25 years.

  • Aaron Rodgers to guest host 10 episodes of 'Jeopardy!' in April

    Shailene Woodley confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on Monday night that she is in fact engaged to Aaron Rodgers.

  • Palat, Stamkos, Hedman help Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-2

    Ondrej Palat snapped a tie 8:04 into the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Monday night.

  • Vanessa Bryant slams Meek Mill for 'extremely insensitive' lyric referencing Kobe

    "This lacks respect and tact."

  • Artemi Panarin takes leave from Rangers, denies allegations from Russian news outlet

    Artemi Panarin has been outspoken in his opposition of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Colts' Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • Coyotes rally from 3 goals down to beat Ducks 4-3

    Christian Dvorak scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a testy game Monday night.

  • Are the Raptors back? It sure looks that way

    After a bumpy start to the season, the red-hot Toronto Raptors seem to have finally hit their stride.

  • Stocks climb as experts eye $28B per year in sports bets

    Stocks are heating up as investors await the legalization of single-sports gambling in Canada.

  • J.D. Martinez arrives at Red Sox camp in tipsy Tom Brady shirt

    2021 goals: Be like the GOAT.

  • Nurse happy for Finch, the latest Raptors assistant to earn NBA head coach job

    Four months after he lost Nate Bjorkgren to the Indiana Pacers, Nick Nurse finds himself short an assistant coach once again.

  • Pujols' wife backtracks after writing about his upcoming 'last season' in baseball

    Pujols is entering the final year of the historic, backloaded contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.

  • Jazz set records for 3s in 132-110 rout of Hornets

    The Jazz made a franchise record 28 3pt FGs as they defeated the Hornets, 132-110, in Utah.

  • Leafs' Jake Muzzin out after suffering broken facial bone on play vs. Canadiens

    The Maple Leafs' defensive depth will be tested for the first time this season.

  • UEFA investigates alleged racial abuse of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

    NYON, Switzerland — UEFA appointed a disciplinary investigator on Tuesday to look at allegations Zlatan Ibrahimovic was racially abused when AC Milan played at Red Star Belgrade last week. Ibrahimovic was sitting in the stands as a substitute during the Europa League game in Serbia and footage appeared to detail insults shouted at him. The alleged abuse targeted Ibrahimovic’s Balkan family roots. He was born in Sweden to parents from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia. Though no tickets were sold to fans for the round of 32 game, Red Star club officials and guests were in the main stand. UEFA disciplinary rules hold home clubs responsible for incidents inside their stadium. UEFA gave no timetable for its investigator to report to the disciplinary committee. Milan hosts the second leg on Thursday after drawing in Belgrade 2-2. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • 'Nothing special': Guardiola downplays Champions League hype

    It’s a decade since Pep Guardiola won the Champions League. If that already feels an absurdly long time for someone widely feted as the greatest active soccer manager, consider that Guardiola hasn’t even reached the final across those 10 years despite leading the top teams in Spain, Germany and England in that period. So, can his latest iteration at Manchester City — a relentless, record-shattering team closing in on another English Premier League title — end the wait? Guardiola, at least in public, is trying not to get caught up in the hype. “It’s nothing special, nothing different,” Guardiola said of the Champions League on Tuesday, a day before City plays Borussia Moenchengladbach in the first leg of the round of 16. Pushed repeatedly about the significance of the Champions League — surely, for example, it is bigger than the English League Cup? — Guardiola used the same old mantra, in a clear attempt to take the pressure off both him and City. “We’re going to play the game tomorrow like we played the last games, and I would say the whole season in all competitions,” he said. “Nothing special. It’s a football game. Ninety minutes. “We’re going to do a good game, to try to continue and get a good result, and afterward think about West Ham (in the Premier League), Saturday, 12:30. That’s the target. The same process mentally.” It’s understandable why Guardiola is trying to keep a lid on expectations, considering the pain City has gone through attempting to become European champion for the first time after years of heavy spending under its Abu Dhabi ownership. Since the Spaniard arrived in 2016, City has been eliminated by Monaco in the last 16, Liverpool then Tottenham in the quarterfinals and then — perhaps most disappointingly — Lyon in a one-legged quarterfinal last season. Guardiola has been accused of overthinking his tactics for knockout games, like when he changed formation to match Lyon’s in August — serving only to undermine the strengths of his own team because he was preoccupied by a more limited opponent, at least on paper. On Tuesday, Guardiola hinted that such overthinking might be a thing of the past. “We are going to prepare the game like a normal game,” he said. “We are going to treat Moenchengladbach as a team like we have done against Arsenal, like against Liverpool, like Everton, like against Tottenham (in recent Premier League matches). “We’re not going to change absolutely anything — little details to adapt a little what they are, but it’s not different to what we do most of the time in the Premier League.” Giving extra hope that this finally might be Guardiola’s — and indeed City’s — season is a defence that was the tightest of all the teams in the group stage, conceding just one goal in six games, and proving almost impenetrable domestically. During a 13-match winning run in the Premier League which has earned the team a 10-point lead with 13 games remaining, City has let in just three goals. It’s only seven goals conceded in 25 games in all competitions since City was last defeated on Nov. 21 — at Tottenham 2-0. The off-season signing of Portugal centre back Ruben Dias from Benfica has been huge, his impact being compared to that of Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool. Like Van Dijk, Dias — despite being just 23 — is a natural leader and a calming influence to those around him. Fellow centre back John Stones has clearly benefitted from the presence of Dias and is in the best form of his career. Attacking full back Joao Cancelo has also been offering a new dimension to the team with his position sense and creativity. “It’s full credit to our manager,” City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said on Tuesday. “He adjusted the right things at the right time. He saw that something was wrong, something was a bit missing and adjusted a couple of things in terms of how we defend and how we play with the ball. “That’s why he is the best manager in the world. It’s incredible. I never thought, to be honest, in December about where we are now in February.” Guardiola’s disappointing recent record in the Champions League stretches back to before his time at City, when he was eliminated in the semifinals in all three seasons he coached Bayern Munich (2014-16). Both of his Champions League titles came with Barcelona, in 2009 and ’11. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press